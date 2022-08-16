Lauren Swickard is an American actress, producer, and writer who has gained notoriety after appearing in several successful films and television programs over the past several years. She rose to prominence for her main roles in A California Christmas: City Lights, Roped and Twisted Twin. But, who is she, where is she from?

She is 29 years as of now.

Source: Getty Images

Lauren began her professional acting career in high school and honed her acting skills. Today, she is a sought-after actress. Furthermore, she has also written and sold original screenplays. Here is everything you should know about the actress, including her private life.

Lauren Swickard's profiles

Birth name Lorynn York Commonly known as Lauren Swickard Gender Female Date of birth 25th May 1993 Age 29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Cincinnati, Hamilton County, Ohio, USA Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilogrammes 50 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Michael York Mother Linda Berry York Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Josh Swickard Children 1 Alma mater The E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, Chautauqua Institute, and School of American Ballet Profession Actress, writer, producer, and dancer Net worth $5 million and $8 million Instagram @laurenswickard Facebook Lauren and Josh Swickard fanpage

Biography

Lauren Swickard and Lorynn York are two names but refer to one person. The American actress has gone through various identities throughout her career. She first used Lauren York.

However, the two frequently confused one other during job bookings because there was another star with the same name. So, she adopted her husband's last name after marriage to prevent further mistakes and changed her name to Lauren Swickard.

Where is Lauren Swickard from?

The celebrity hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, but she was raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her mother, Linda Berry York, is a stay-at-home mother, while her father, Michael York, is an entrepreneur in the technology industry. She has a younger sister named Sarah York.

How old is Lauren Swickard?

She was born on 25th May 1993; therefore, as of 2022, Lauren Swickard's age is 29 years, and her birth sign is Gemini.

Educational background

The TV star attended Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism and pursued acting and dancing, among other careers. She graduated from the famous School of American Ballet and the Chautauqua Institute.

Career

She is married to Josh Swickard, a famous movie star and model.

Source: Getty Images

She first showed an interest in acting, dancing, and writing when she was young and started developing her talent. She has danced professionally on stage with the Cincinnati Ballet Company.

The actress started performing when she was still a senior in high school. Since then, she has accrued several acting credits in the film and movie industry. Below is a list of Lauren Swickard's movies and TV shows:

TV Shows

Sid Roth's It's Supernatural (2012) as AJ's sister

(2012) as AJ's sister Deadly Sins (2012) as Amy Preasmyer

(2012) as Amy Preasmyer Eastbound & Down (2012) as Andrea's friend

(2012) as Andrea's friend Social Path (2012-2014) as Scarlett Cambridge

(2012-2014) as Scarlett Cambridge The Neighbors (2013) as Kara

(2013) as Kara Roommates (2016) as Lorynn

(2016) as Lorynn Sweet the Show (2017) as Samantha

(2017) as Samantha Dear White People (2017) as Danielle

(2017) as Danielle Posse (2018) as Eva

(2018) as Eva The Pact (2018) as Rachel

Movies

Lilly's Curse (2011) as Heather

(2011) as Heather Shelter (2012) as a bridesmaid

(2012) as a bridesmaid One Bad Day (2013) as Tulip

(2013) as Tulip Southern Comfort (2014) as Betty Lane

(2014) as Betty Lane Babysitter's Black Book (2015) as Janet

(2015) as Janet The Perfect Daughter (2016) as Kalie

(2016) as Kalie Alibi (2016) as Julia

(2016) as Julia Turbulence (2016) as Lacey

(2016) as Lacey 2 Lava 2 Lantula! (2016) as Daniella

(2016) as Daniella Web Cam Girls (2017) as Carolyn

(2017) as Carolyn Room for Murder (2018) as Kristen

(2018) as Kristen Airplane Mode (2019) as Ariel

(2019) as Ariel Flashout (2019) as Desa

(2019) as Desa Blackbear (2019) as Summer

(2019) as Summer A California Christmas (2020) as Callie Sugar

(2020) as Callie Sugar Baby Murder (2020) as Bridget

(2020) as Bridget Roped (2020) as Tracy Peterson

(2020) as Tracy Peterson A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) as Callie

Are Lauren Swickard and Josh Swickard married?

When did Lauren Swickard get married? The duo got engaged sometime in 2018 and tied the knot on 6th July 2019, and in February 2021, the newlywed announced that they were expecting their first child.

Where did Lauren Swickard and Josh Swickard first meet? The two met during the production of the movie Roped in 2017. They started dating soon after falling in love. In December 2018, while on vacation with the family in Colorado, Josh proposed.

Who is Lauren Swickard's spouse?

Josh Swickard is the name of the actress's husband. He works in the film and television business. His roles as Todd Stetson in Liv and Maddie and Harrison Chase in General Hospital made him a household name as an actor.

How old is Josh Swickard?

The renowned actor and model was born on 4th July 1992 in Quincy, Illinois, United States of America, to his parents Bob and Gina.

Lauren Swickard's children

The writer and producer is blessed with one daughter, Savannah Kaye. She was born on 2nd April 2021.

Lauren Swickard's height and weight

The popular actress is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 50 kilograms. Her eyes are hazel, and she has dark brown hair.

Lauren Swickard's net worth

Lauren has enjoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. According to Wealthy Celebrity, her estimated net worth is between $5 million and $8 million.

Lauren Swickard, also known as Lorynn York, is a gifted young woman. She is a writer, producer, actress, and dancer who resides in California. Additionally and she is a loving mother and wife outside of work.

Source: Briefly News