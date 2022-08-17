Who is Daniela Rajic? Age, children, spouse, height, profiles, net worth

Some people get media attention for being associated with celebrities. This is the case for Daniela Rajic. Who is she? Better known as Daniela, she is an American former exotic dancer, model, businesswoman and Instagram personality. She came to the limelight after her relationship with Paul George, an American professional basketball player. So are the two still together? What is her net worth now?

Daniela Rajic used to be a strip dancer at the local clubs. After a while, she amassed a vast following across her social media platforms and decided to turn her passion into a business. She is an established entrepreneur and owns her swimming suit brand, NudeSwim. Despite various controversies surrounding her life, she seems to be doing great in her endeavours. So, where is Daniela Rajic from? Find out below!

Daniela Rajic's profiles

Real Name Daniela Rajic Nickname Daniela Date of Birth November 12, 1990 Age 31 years of age (As of 2022) Gender Female Profession Former exotic dancer & Instagram personality Famous for Being the girlfriend of Paul George Birthplace Queens, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity North American Religion Christianity Zodiac Sign Scorpio Current Residence New York, USA Height 5' 7" Weight 67 Kg Body Measurements 40-27-38 Shoe Size 7 (UK) Eye Colour Hazel Hair Colour Brown Sister Kristina Rajic Marital Status Married Spouse Paul Clifton George Daniela Rajic's children Olivia, Paul and Natasha George Highest Qualification Graduate Net worth $5 million Daniela Rajic's Instagram @nudeswimco and @danielarajic Twitter @DanielaRajic21

Daniela Rajic's age

Rajic was born on November 12, 1990, in Queens, New York. Thus, she is 31 years as of 2022. She is of Serbian descent. She is also of American nationality. Regarding her private life, she is very conservative and has not revealed much about her parents. However, it is known that she has a sister named Kristina Rajic.

Daniela Rajic's height

Rajic measures 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 67 kg. She appears to be tall and has a well-maintained body shape. To maintain that, she exercises regularly and maintains a healthy diet. Her other body measurements include her breast, which is 40 inches, her hips, 38 inches and her waist, which is 27 inches.

How did Paul George and Daniela Rajic meet?

They are believed to have met at Tootsies club, where Daniela was an ecdysiast. They began dating in 2013 and have been in an on-and-off relationship. A few months in the relationship, Rajic conceived, and Paul was not ready to bear the responsibilities. Thus, he convinced her to terminate the pregnancy and even offered her a million dollars.

Contrary to his wishes, she wanted to keep the child. So on May 1, 2014, she gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Olivia. A few days later, she filed a lawsuit against Paul in the Manhattan Family Court.

This pushed Paul to take up responsibility and accept his daughter. He even went on to sign a joint-parenting agreement and a child-support settlement. Unfortunately, this incident led to their break-up and prompted Daniela and her daughter to move to New York to stay with her family.

The two would later reconcile; in 2017, Daniela announced her second pregnancy. On November 1, 2017, she gave birth to a baby girl, Natasha. In April 2018, she announced her third pregnancy and delivered a baby boy named Paul.

Is Paul George still with Daniela Rajic? The star married Daniela, the mother of his three children, Olivia, Natasha, and Paul. In light of this, the newly-married couple hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in Positano, Italy.

Daniela Rajic's spouse

She is happily married to Paul Clifton George, an American professional basketball player affiliated with the National Basketball Association (NBA) team Oklahoma City Thunder. He was born on May 2, 1990, in Palmdale, California. He idolised Kobe Bryant, which is where his basketball inspiration started. He has had an impressive basketball career, and in 2016, he was part of the gold-medal-winning US basketball delegation to the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Daniela Rajic's career

Daniela was an exotic dancer at Tootsies club, a popular hangout joint for professional athletes. Thus, there is a high chance that is where they met with Paul. She garnered millions of followers across her social media account, and that is when she decided to venture into online business.

What does Daniela Rajic do for a living?

She currently manages her designer swimwear label NudeSwim, which she co-owns with Sarah Nasser. She turned her passion into the label to accommodate the rising number of women who love to wear trendy and comfortable swimwear.

Daniela Rajic's net worth

The Instagram star has a net worth estimated at $5 million. She earns her fortunes from her swimwear business. Besides, she has also been a dancer and model and is quite popular across social media platforms. She earns a lot from her social media accounts, where she charges hundreds of dollars per post.

Her boyfriend reportedly has a net worth of $40 million and a beautiful house in California.

Social media presence

On Instagram, she has two profiles. She shares her daily routine with her fans and has over 228 thousand followers on her official account as of 22 August 2022. Her business account, where she sells swimming costumes, has over 19.8 thousand followers. Daniela Rajic's Twitter has over 378 followers.

The above article has everything you would love to know about Daniela Rajic. She is an entrepreneur who runs her swimwear brand. Her impeccable sense of beach fashion can be seen across her social media platforms, forming the basis for her thriving business.

