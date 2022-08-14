Adam Sandler is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, having made a huge name through his breakout roles in The Waterboy, Happy Gilmore and Mr Deeds, to name a few. With more fans comes more curiosity into his life, including family life. Many want to know if he has any family members that have followed in his acting footsteps. His daughter, Sadie Sandler, has chosen to do just that. Here is everything we know about his eldest daughter.

Constant online searches, including 'Is Sadie Sandler Adam Sandler's daughter?' and 'When was Sadie Sandler born?' show that many people are just as interested in the famous actor's family as they are in him. So, before we go into detail, here are some short facts about his eldest child.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sadie Madison Titone-Sandler Nickname Commonly known as Sadie Sandler Date of birth 6 May 2006 Age 16 years old Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Romantic orientation Undisclosed Religious beliefs Judaism Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Martial status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 50 kg (estimated) Height 154 cm as of 2022 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Parents Adam Sandler and Jacqueline Titone Siblings Sunny Sandler Profession Actress, voice-over artist Education Tisch School Of The Arts Native language English Net worth $1.5 million Social media pages None confirmed

Sadie Sandler’s Wikipedia gives us lots of insight into details of her life, largely thanks to the wide range of information available on her prominent family. Judging by her current acting experience and education, she seems set to make a name for herself in the film industry. Here are more in-depth details we could gather on her life.

Sadie Sandler’s age

First, how old is Sadie Sandler? As of August 2022, she is just 16 years old and is already making a name for herself in the industry.

Sadie Sandler’s parents

As mentioned earlier, her famous parents are what gathered major interest in her. Her father is Hollywood funnyman Adam Richard Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, is her mother. The pair met on the set of his 1999 film Big Daddy where she played a minor supporting role. The couple tied the knot on 22 June 2003 and has been going strong.

Sadie Sandler’s education

The child star attends the highly prestigious New York University Tisch School of the Arts, with an impressive alum list which includes the likes of Lady Gaga, Whoopi Goldberg, Angelina Jolie and Alec Baldwin, to name a few.

In case you did not know, the New York University Tisch School of the Arts is the performing, cinematic and media arts school division of New York University. Founded in August of 1965, all art scholars are welcomed here, but the school is difficult to get into.

Sadie Sandler’s movies

Sadie Sandler’s Grown Ups feature as Tardio's daughter made fans wonder what other movies she made appearances in that have perhaps gone unnoticed. So, what is Sadie Sandler in? Here is a list of her film features.

You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! (post-production)

Hubie Halloween

The Wrong Missy

Murder Mystery

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

The Week Of

Sandy Wexler

The Do-Over

The Ridiculous 6

Hotel Transylvania 2

Pixels

Blended

Grown Ups 2

Hotel Transylvania

That's My Boy

Jack and Jill

Just Go with It

Grown Ups

Bedtime Stories

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Sadie Sandler’s net worth

The most widely reported value for her current net worth is estimated at $1.5 million, an impressive amount for someone just 16 years old.

Sadie Sandler’s profiles

Sadie Sandler’s Instagram, Twitter and other socials do not seem to be public knowledge or do not exist. She prefers to maintain some sense of privacy away from the public eye.

Sadie Sandler may already have some significant acting experience at a young age, but she seems to be starting. She is set to have a long, successful career ahead of her, judging by the current trajectory of her already blooming acting career.

