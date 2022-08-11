Bridgette Wilson has become a household name in the film and music industry. She made a big name in Hollywood through her talent and ability to kill every role she landed in movies and TV shows. But, who is she? Where is she from?

Bridgette Wilson is a former American actress, singer, model and Miss Teen USA Award winner. She has appeared in several films, including Santa Barbara and Last Action Hero.

Bridgette Wilson's profiles

Full name Bridgette Leann Wilson Sampras Gender Female Date of birth 25th of September, 1973 Place of birth Gold Beach, Oregon, United States Bridgette Wilson's age 49 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) Weight 54 kilograms (119 pounds) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Father Dale Mother Kathy Siblings Tracy Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Pete Sampras Children Christian Charles and Ryan Nikolaos Occupation Actress, singer, and model Net worth $25 million

Biography

How old is Bridgette Wilson? She was born on the 25th of September, 1973, and raised in the small coastal town of Gold Beach, Oregon, United States. As of 2022, she is 49 years old, and her star sign is Libra.

Who are Bridgette Wilson's parents?

She was born to Kathy and Dale Wilson. Also, she has a sister called Tracy, who is also an actress known for The Master of Disguise, 24 and Cold Case.

Education

She participated in volleyball competitions while still in high school. She was the second contestant from Oregon to win the title of Miss Teen USA in 1990 at the age of 17 in Biloxi, Mississippi. In 1991, she received her high school diploma from Gold Beach.

Bridgette Wilson's career

When Bridgette was a young girl, modelling and beauty pageants were her passions. She won Miss Teen USA in 1991, which gave her pageantry career its biggest break. Soon after Wilson-Sampras' one-year rule, she would be cast in her first television role.

This occurred in the Santa Barbara soap opera, which aired from April 1992 to January 1993. She was chosen to play Lisa Fenimore in the television show.

Bridgette Wilson's TV shows

The Hollywood actress has appeared in several TV programs. They include:

Murder, She Wrote

Carpoolers

The Street

Santa Barbara

Saved By the Bell

Bridgette Wilson's movies

She has also appeared in numerous films. So, what movies was Bridgette Wilson in?

Last Action Hero as Whitney

Meredith Higher Learning as Nicole Billy Madison

Mortal Kombat as Sonya

Blade Nixon as Sandy

Final Vendetta as Jennifer Clark

Unhook the Stars as Jeannie Hawks

Nevada as June

The Stepsister as Melinda Harrison

The Real Blonde as Sahara

I Know What You Did Last Summer as Elsa Shivers

Starstruck as Sandra

The Suburbans as Lara

Love Stinks as Chelsea Turner

House on Haunted Hill as Melissa Margaret

Marr Beautiful as Lorna Larkin

The Wedding Planner as Fran Donnelly

Who plays Ms Vaughn in Billy Madison?

Bridget also landed a major role in the 1995 American comedy film directed by Tamra Davis, Billy Madison. She starred in the movie alongside Adam Sandler and Bradley Whitford.

Music

Bridgette is well known for her involvement in the music industry in addition to acting. She signed with King Records and put out I Only Wanna Be with You as her debut album in 1994. Under the same label, she issued her second album, Gimme a Kiss, two years later.

Who is Bridgette Wilson's husband?

Bridgette is happily married to Peter Sampras, who is a former tennis world number one player from the United States.

How did Bridgette Wilson meet Pete Sampras?

The two met through a mutual friend and dated for several months before getting married in September 2000 in a backyard wedding ceremony. Bridgette Wilson's children are Christian Charles and Ryan Nikolaos.

How much is Bridgette Wilson's net worth?

Bridgette has enjoyed a long and successful career in the cinema and television industries. Her estimated net worth is $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Pete Sampras, Bridgette's spouse, collectively has a net worth of $150 million. Her secondary source of income is acting.

Bridgette Wilson's height and weight

Which are Bridgette Wilson's measurements? The former beauty queen is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 54 kilograms. Her eyes are dark brown, and she has blonde hair.

Social media presence

The veteran actress is not active on social media. This means that Bridgette Wilson's Instagram account does not exist. She does not have a Twitter account as well.

Beginning as a beauty queen, Bridgette Wilson quickly progressed through the acting ranks to establish herself as a household figure in Hollywood. Even though she no longer works in the field, she has more than 30 acting credits to her name, solidifying her place in history.

