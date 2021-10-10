Kay Adams: age, children, spouse, salary, height, profiles, worth

Kay Adams is the epitome of beauty, brains and success. As a public figure, she has been careful to draw boundaries and has been cautious about what to share. While some aspects of her life are mysteries, this biography unravels unknown details about her.

Kay Adams is an American TV personality and journalist. She is famous for co-hosting NFL's Good Morning Football. Her success and brand are a dream she had since her teenage years. Growing up, she always dreamt of venturing into the media space, and it is amazing how she brought her dreams to fruition.

Kay Adams' profiles

Full name: Kay Adams

Kay Adams Nickname: Kay

Kay Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6th April 1986

6th April 1986 Age: 35

35 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Current residence: New York

New York Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Languages: English and Polish

English and Polish Height in cm: 167 cm

167 cm Height in inches: 5’5”

5’5” Weight in pounds: 117 lbs

117 lbs Weight in kg: 5 3 kg

3 kg Body measurements in inches: 34-25-35

34-25-35 Body measurements in cm: 86-63-88

86-63-88 Figure: Slim

Slim Hair colour: Brunette

Brunette Eye colour: Green

Green Marital status: Single

Single Education: Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, University of Missouri

Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, University of Missouri Occupation: Sportscaster, television personality

Sportscaster, television personality Affiliations: Good Morning Football on NFL Network, Sirius XM

on NFL Network, Sirius XM Active since: 2010

2010 Instagram: heykayadams

heykayadams Facebook: HeyKayAdams

HeyKayAdams Kay Adams Twitter: @heykayadams

Kay Adams' biography

Despite her fame, the talented TV host has found the perfect balance between her life as a celebrity and her private life. Her personality, knowledge, and love for football are always considered intimidating. However, that is not the case. She is outgoing and seems to have it all figured out. This biography highlights some unknown facts about her.

Kay Adams' age

How old is Kay Adams Good Morning Football? She was born on 6th April 1986 in Chicago, Illinois, USA, to Czesio Adams, although her mother's identity is not available to the public. Sylvia Wrobel is her sister, and she also has a brother. As of October 2021, she is thirty-five years old.

Where did Kay Adams go to college?

Kay Adams was born in Chicago, USA, although her parents have their roots in Poland. They immigrated to the USA before she was born. She went to Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, where she developed her love for media and found a way to turn it into a career. Upon completing high school, she attended the University of Missouri and majored in communications. She worked multiple jobs to sustain herself while in school.

Kay Adams' career

Kay made her debut as a media personality as an in-game host for the St Louis Cardinals during their home game. Her first role with professional football came when she started hosting SiriusXM Fantasy Drive, SiriusXM's Livin' the Fantasy and DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket Fantasy Zone. She also worked with NBC Sports Network and NBCSN.

Did Kay Adams leave Good Morning Football? No, she did not. She co-hosts the show alongside Peter Schrager, Nate Burleson and Kyle Brandt.

Where is Kay Adams Good Morning Football?

Since 2016, Kay has served as one of the NFL Network's Good Morning Football hosts. Good Morning Football is an all-year breakfast show that airs on Mondays to Fridays. In September 2018, she was appointed to join the DAZN boxing broadcast team.

In 2020, Kay landed a new role as the host of the mobile version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. In the show, the public plays for a pot of money.

Kay Adams' salary

According to Married Biography, Kay earns a monthly salary of $70,000. Her prowess and experience are worth the hefty salary.

Kay Adams' net worth

Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. She spends her money mostly on shopping and travel.

Kay Adams' spouse

Her success and beauty always get fans asking, is Kay Adams married? While most people find it difficult to believe, the TV host is not married. So, there are no official details of Kay Adams' husband. In 2015, she was allegedly romantically involved with Danny Amendola.

Despite her taxing profession, Kay has not given up on love. She hopes to find a loving man who will not be intimidated by her vast knowledge of football.

Kay Adams' children

The host is cautious about maintaining a private profile. Therefore, there are no records of her being a mother.

Kay Adams' height

Apart from her pretty face, which would easily make her pass for a twenty-two-year-old, the host has the body of a goddess. Her body measurements attest to her perfect hourglass figure. Besides, she is 167 cm tall and weighs 53 kgs.

Kay Adams' biography is a testament to how possible it is to turn a dream into reality. She let her passion thrust into the media industry. Her enthusiasm and hard work have earned her a spot as one of the most famous and successful American football journalists.

