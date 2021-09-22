Dr Oz: net worth, age, height, children, spouse, weight loss, TV shows, profiles

Dr Oz is a celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon, author, professor and one of the game-changers in the medical field. He is passionate about health and wellness; hence, he hosts a show that advocates for healthy living. Besides his career, he is a present family man. His biography deciphers some of the unknown details about the Jack of all trades.

The decorated surgeon, professor, author and TV show host. Photo: @officialaccountz

Source: Instagram

Mehmet Cengiz Öz, popularly known as Dr Oz, is a decorated surgeon who is famous for his weight loss recommendations. All aspects of his life have lessons to learn from if you are keen enough. His success and fame go hand in hand, and while his fans focus on the glorious and glossy side, his biography unveils the unknown facts about his life.

Dr Oz profiles

Mehmet Cengiz Öz Celebrity name: Dr Oz

Male Date of birth: 11th June 1960

Gemini Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Suna Siblings: Seval Öz and Nazlim Öz

President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition TV show: The Dr Oz Show

Dr Oz's biography

Dr Oz grew up in a family that loved the medical field. His father was a Turkish surgeon who relocated to the United States of America to search for greener pastures. He passed on the burton to his son, Dr Oz, who is more than a star in the medical field.

Dr Oz's age

How old is Dr Oz? Mehmet Cengiz Öz was born on 11th June 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA to Mustafa Öz and Suna. Mustafa Öz had emigrated from Turkey to the University of Cleveland. As of September 2021, Dr Oz is sixty-one years old.

Dr Oz's family

Mehmet was born to a Turkish-native family that had just emigrated to the United States of America. His father was born in a small town in Turkey, while his mother comes from a wealthy Turkish family and is the daughter of a pharmacist. His father relocated to the USA for his medical residency.

Dr Oz is the oldest in his family. He has two younger sisters, Nazlim and Seval, and their parents raised them as Muslims.

Dr Oz's spouse

Lisa Lemone and her husband on her birthday. Photo: @Dr. Mehmet Oz

Source: Facebook

Is Dr Oz still married? Yes, he is. The name of Dr Oz's wife is Lisa Lemole. They have been happily married since 1985, and their love keeps flourishing by the day. They renew their vows every seven years.

Lisa Lemole is the founder of HealthCorps, a non-profit organization dealing with peer monitoring and health education. She is also a flourishing author, actress and radio personality.

Dr Oz's children

Dr Oz and Lisa have four children, and their eldest, Daphne, is an author and television host. His other children are Oliver Mustafa, Arabella Sezen and Zoe Yasemin. Dr Oz and Lisa also have four grandchildren.

Dr Oz's nationality

Where was Dr Oz born? Mehmet was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He is an American citizen by birth. However, he also holds Turkish citizenship. So, if you were wondering, is Dr Oz Turkish? Yes, he is.

Dr Oz's religion

What is Dr Oz religion? Mehmet grew up in a mixed Muslim family. His father was a traditional Muslim, while his mother was more of a secular Muslim.

Is Dr Oz a real doctor?

Is Dr Oz a real doctor? Photo: @tvnpanama

Source: Instagram

What is Dr Oz's education? The doctor and TV show host is an alumnus of the Tower Hill School in Delaware. In 1982, he graduated from Harvard University after attaining his undergraduate degree in Biology. In 1986, he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Pennsylvania's Wharton School with an MD and MBA.

Mehmet followed in his father's footsteps and became a surgeon. He played a pivotal role in the development of heart-related procedures and devices.

Apart from being a Cardiothoracic surgeon, Mehmet is a professor at Columbia University's Department of Surgery. He also directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr Oz's TV shows

The Dr Oz Show. Photo: @shelleyprettyman

Source: Instagram

Does Dr Oz have a TV show? Mehmet is a Jack of all trades, and being a TV host is one of the many hats he wears. He hosts The Dr Oz Show, whose first episode debuted in September 2009. The show has segments on medical information, health and wellness, and sometimes celebrity interviews.

As an author, eight of his books have been New York Times bestsellers. He is also a regular columnist in the Oprah Magazine.

Dr. Oz's weight loss

What does Doctor Oz recommend for weight loss? Weight loss is one of the controversial topics that the doctor and TV host is famous for promoting. According to his tried and true weight loss regimen, he recommends automating your meals as one of the practices to lose weight.

The regimen is predominantly a plant-based diet. Mehmet also recommends the Dr Oz weight loss drink, which comprises a cup of fruit juice, two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar and a teaspoon of honey. He claims that the concoction helps 'blast fat' and shed weight.

Dr Oz's height

How tall is Dr Oz? Mehmet is 185 cm tall. He weighs 70 kg.

Dr Oz's net worth

Imagine venturing into the lucrative medical career, being an author of some New York best-selling publications and at the same time being a professor? Dr Oz has made a fortune in the industry. His net worth is approximately $35 million, and his income is enough to earn him a decent lifestyle.

Every aspect of Dr Oz's life has lessons to emulate. Apart from succeeding in his career and impacting the medical field, he is a present husband and family man. He wears all his hats graciously and proudly.

