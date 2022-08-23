Who is Zikhona Bali? Age, daughter, husband, movies, pictures, profiles

Zikhona Bali is one South African actress making fans go wild due to her astounding acting abilities. She never disappoints regardless of the film genre. Get to know more about this fruitful entertainer in this read.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Zikhona Bali is a South African actress best known for her roles in Mzansi series such as Is'Thunzi, Generations: The Legacy, and DiepCity. Photo: @zikhonabali on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

South African actress Zikhona Bali is slowly proving to be a natural who deserves to shine. Her acting skills are on fire, and she is nailing every role she bags. Because of this, most of her fans believe she is someone to watch out for in the entertainment industry. But who is she off-screen?

Profile summary

Gender Female Date of birth 7 June 1985 Place of birth Humansdorp Age 37 years (as of August 2022) Profession Actress Education Riebeek College Girl's High School, Boston Media House Diploma Media Studies and Journalism Hair colour Black Instagram zikhonabali YouTube Zikhona Bali

Who is Zikhona Bali?

Zikhoni is a talented actress from Humansdorp, South Africa who rose to prominence following her roles in hit Mzansi series such as Is'Thunzi, Generations: The Legacy, and DiepCity.

Talented South African actress Zikhona Bali was born in Humansdorp and raised in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. Photo: @zikhonabali on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Zikhona?

Zikhona Bali was born on 7 June 1985 and is 37 years of age as of August 2022.

Where is Zikhona Bali from?

The talented actress was born in Humansdorp and raised in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

Education profile

After matriculating from Riebeek College Girl's High School, Bali did a Diploma in Media Studies and Journalism at Boston Media House from 2008 to 2010.

Career

Although Zikhona Bali always wanted to be an actress, she first worked as a photographer and writer after her graduation. Photo: @zikhonabali on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zikhona always dreamt of becoming an actress, winning awards and living a good life. But despite wanting her showbiz career interest, she was often made fun of by her peers due to her darker complexion. As a result, they referred to her as 'nomdakazana'.

But her grandparents always assured her of her beauty, and she chose to believe them. Her peers' sentiments did not affect her dream because she still wanted to pursue an acting career.

Zikhona Bali's movies and series

After graduating from Boston Media House, she worked as a writer, photographer, and marketing and PR assistant. She made her television debut in July 2014 after bagging the role of Ziyanda in Mfolozi Street. She reprised that role in the second season of the series in 2016.

A year after her screen debut, Zikhona appeared in several series, including Zabalaza, Rhythm City, and Maboneng. She also bagged the lead role in one episode of the e.tv drama eKasi: Our Stories entitled Thula Thula. Her role was that of a young girl whose plans become derailed following her uncle's abuse.

The same year, Bali guest starred in the fourth season of the e.tv drama series Umlilo. Then, in October 2016, the actress starred in one of her famous works, Is'Thunzi.

The Mzansi Magic teen drama series is about four young girls who consider themselves "Ninjas". She played the role of Londi, a young wife who defied her in-laws and returned to school to get her matric.

Bali landed another TV role in 2021 after being cast as Asanda in the Mzansi Magic telenovela DiepCity. The telenovela explores the lives of four young women struggling to make their way in the world. Throughout her career, the actress has starred in numerous projects. Zikhona Bali's movies and series include:

The Forgiven

When The Sun Sets

Ambitions season 1 as Qhawe Ledwaba

season 1 as Qhawe Ledwaba Binnelanders season 14 as Pearl

season 14 as Pearl DiepCity season 1 & 2 as Asanda

season 1 & 2 as Asanda Gauteng Maboneng season 2 as Anda

season 2 as Anda Generations season 1 as Dambisa

season 1 as Dambisa Isikizi season 2 as Sisipho/Kwakhanya

season 2 as Sisipho/Kwakhanya Mfolozi Street season 1 & 2 as Ziyanda

season 1 & 2 as Ziyanda Umlilo season 4 as Abigail

season 4 as Abigail Zabalanza season 3 as Palesa

Awards, nominations, and career highlights

Because of her incredible talent, Is'Thunzi gave the actress a big break and a notable nomination in 2019 for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series SAFTA in the Golden Horn Awards.

She also starred alongside the Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker in the movie The Forgiven. The movie is about the role of the late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu as the chairman of South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

What is Zikhona Bali's net worth?

Although there are no official reports about her net worth, most of Zikhona Bali's profiles online state it is roughly $200,000.

Who is Zikhona Bali's husband?

Despite her public career, Bali has kept her personal life away from the public eye. It is unknown whether she is single, dating a boyfriend, or married.

Does Zikhona Bali have a child?

There has been news rocking the airwaves about Zikhona Bali's daughter. But little is known about Zikhona's family, making it hard to approve or deny the rumours.

Online presence

The actress is active on Instagram where she has 117k followers as of 26 August 2022. Zikhona Bali's account goes by her name, and you can get to flip through some of the pictures. Alternatively, you can get the latest news or her upcoming projects on this platform.

Zikhona Bali is a talented South African actress best known for being Asanda in the Mzansi hit series DiepCity. Her talent makes her fans believe this is only the start of this talented queen.

READ ALSO: Adrienne-Joi Johnson bio and facts: 10 things you ought to know about the actress

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Adrienne-Joi Johnson, detailing her biography and interesting things to know about her. Adrienne-Joi Johnson is an amazing entertainer who has been working in the showbiz industry for years.

She is an actress and a wellness and fitness coach. But despite her exceptional career profile, you will find some shocking news about her on different tabloid pages. Get these and other details about her right here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News