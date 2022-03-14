Who is J something's wife: All you need to know about Cordelia Godi

Who is J something's wife? Cordelia Godi is quite famous due to her husband's popularity. Her husband is Joao de Fonseca, famously known as J Something; Mi Casa. Mi Casa was born in Portugal but later moved to South Africa with his mum, Maria, at the age of seven. Once he grew up, he fell in love with Cordelia and then married her. Get all the juicy details about their life together here!

The couple were introduced to each other by a band member, Mo - T. During this time, they were independently dating other people, so nothing happened between them. Later on, however, they started dating and have since been an item.

Who is Cordelia Godi?

Cordelia comes from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga in South Africa. She is considered to be very lucky because of the deep affection and love that J Something shows her. He always says how lucky he is to have Coco Godi as his life partner. Coco and J Something got married in 2016.

The multiracial couple got their first child in 2017, a son.

J Something and Cordelia started dating before J Something acquired so much popularity. They try to keep their life off the public eye, but they still share so much on their personal Instagram accounts. Cordelia's is a semi-influencer with almost 40k followers. Her Instagram handle is @cocodafonseca, while J Something is a verified Instagrammer with almost 300k followers @jsomethingmusic.

Her husband, J Something

The two are all about family and growing together. J Something has made music and toured the world performing with his famous band, Mi Casa. Besides his musical pursuits, J Something has a popular restaurant and has published several books; he is also a judge on My Kitchen Rules South Africa.

The famous star has always spared some time in all his endeavours and spent it with his family. J Something took time last year to take his little sister Amo, Coco's younger sibling, to see Beyoncé. They stood in the long queue at the Global Citizen Festival in Joburg. He also prides himself in being the family photographer, and they often have birthdays.

You know the phrase; behind every successful man, there is a great woman, that woman for J Something is Coco. She is his biggest fan. She actually gave him the idea to have a cookbook where he can document some of his favourite dishes that have been recreated from his childhood in Portugal.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony after J Something paid lobola for her. He is very vocal on his social media about how much love he has for her and how inspiring she is to him. In terms of Cordelia Godi's age, there is no clear and concise information about her date of birth, but through her husband's post on Twitter on December 17, 2019, he stated:

Happy Birthday to my wife, yo!! She is my superhero, the strongest person I know. She also happens to be the one that stole all my attention! My fountain of life, and I have the honour of learning the art of love with her. You’re a dream come true. Here’s to more life, homie.

When this couple is not working hard, they travel together. He tends to miss his wife deeply when he travels for work. They visit Portugal frequently, where J Something reconnects with his family and enjoys the beach.

Cordelia Godi's origin

She comes from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga in South Africa. So, what does J Something's wife do for a living? Unfortunately, there is no information about her occupation and what she does for a living, but she helps her husband in his restaurant from time to time.

J something's wife tries to keep her life private. However, from the little we know about her, she is a fantastic mum and an amazing wife. It is rare to find a love like theirs.

