Who is Monica Barbaro's husband? A look into her personal life

Monica Barbaro has built a successful career in both film and TV since making her debut in 2013. She has since worked alongside Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Timothee Chalamet. Her rise has also led to increased interest in knowing Monica Barbaro's husband, although she has done a great job of shielding her personal life from the public.
Monica Barbaro is originally from San Francisco and trained to be a dancer before she found her passion for acting. Her captivating performances in Top Gun: Maverick, FUBAR, and Chicago Justice catapulted her to fame. Many fans are intrigued with details about Monica Barbaro's husband and her life beyond the screen.
Monica Barbaro's profile summary
Who is Monica Barbaro's husband?
The Top Gun: Maverick actress is not married as of 2024. She has never tied the knot before but has not been free from online speculations.
In July 2016, it was rumoured that Monica Barbaro's husband was Connor Tillman, an actor, improviser, and writer based in Los Angeles. Connor had shared a picture holding Barbaro's hand with the caption, 'Wedding bound!' He later revealed they were going to his sister's wedding.
Monica Barbaro and Connor Tillman reportedly knew each other since 2014, when she was still new in Hollywood. They used to post each other on their respective Instagram accounts, but it is unclear when they called it quits.
They have since deleted their posts and no longer follow each other. Monica Barbaro's Instagram is currently filled with posts related to her work. Tillman's Instagram, @condorthrillman, is also filled with work and family posts.
Who is Monica Barbaro dating?
The Chicago Justice actress has not been romantically linked to anyone in 2024. Monica Barbaro's dating history has remained a mystery since she rarely discusses her private life.
In March 2024, In Touch Weekly revealed that Tom Cruise was interested in being Monica Barbaro's partner following his breakup with Russian model Elsina Khayrova. According to the publication, the Top Gun: Maverick co-stars were seen as a great match, adding,
Tom thinks she's stunningly beautiful – He'd like to explore a relationship with her...People around Tom believe they're a great match – But he genuinely wants her to succeed.
Monica Barbaro's age and family
Barbaro is 34 years old as of 2024. She was born on June 17, 1990, in San Francisco, California, to Heidi Wagner and Nicholas Barbaro. Her parents divorced when she was young.
The actress is the youngest of three children. She was raised alongside her two siblings: a brother named Michael and a sister called Eva B. Duchovny.
Monica Barbaro's career
Monica initially pursued classic ballet, West African dance, salsa, flamenco, and modern dancing. She studied at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in dance. During her time at NYU, she also started taking acting classes.
After graduating in 2010, Monica returned to San Francisco and attended the Beverly Hills Playhouse to hone her acting skills further. Her career began to take off in 2013 with her lead role in the viral comedy short It's Not About the Nail.
Since then, Monica has appeared in various TV shows and films, including UnREAL, Chicago Justice, The Good Cop, and the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick where she played Lieutenant Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace.
Barbaro is set to appear in the Brat Layton-directed Amazon MGM thriller Crime 101. In her 2017 interview with Soma Magazine, she mentioned that she is also interested in taking behind-the-scenes roles.
I love directing, even when I'm working with friends on audition tapes. Without having to go through the emotional experience yourself, sometimes it's easy to see where the story goes and where the pieces fall. I love that experience; it teaches me so much more about my own acting and what I can do when it's my turn to express the emotional life of the character.
Monica Barbaro's movies and TV shows
|Project
|Year
|Role
|A Complete Unknown
|2024
|Joan Baez
|FUBAR
|2023
|Emma Brunner
|At Midnight
|2023
|Sophie Wilder
|I'm Charlie Walker
|2022
|Peggy
|Top Gun: Maverick
|2022
|Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
|The Cathedral
|2021
|Lydia Damrosch
|Stumptown
|2019
|Liz Melero
|Splitting Up Together
|2018-2019
|Lisa Apple
|The Good Cop
|2018
|Cora Vasquez
|Lethal Weapon
|2017
|Nora Cooper
|Chicago Justice
|2017
|Anna Valdez
|Chicago PD
|2016-2017
|Anna Valdez
|Notorious
|2016
|Chloe Edwards
|Cooper Barret's Guide to Surviving Life
|2016
|Attractive Girl
|Hawaii Five-O
|2016
|Ella Koha
|Stitchers
|2015
|Brenda Bentley Miller
|Bullish
|2013
|Eva
FAQs
Monica Barbaro continues to prove herself as a talented performer on both the small and the big screen. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her;
Is Monica Barbaro married?
The FUBAR actress does not have a husband. She has yet to walk down the aisle but is focused on her work in Hollywood.
Who is Monica Barbaro's boyfriend?
The Top Gun: Maverick star has not been linked to anyone recently. Monica Barbaro's relationships are rarely shared to the press but one of her publicly known ex-boyfriends is actor and improviser Connor Tillman.
Who is the female pilot in Top Gun?
The female pilot in Top Gun: Maverick is actress Monica Barbaro. The character's name is Lieutenant Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace. She plays alongside Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis.
Monica Barbaro's husband is not part of her life yet and she has not shared any plans of settling down. She is focused on building her Hollywood career.
