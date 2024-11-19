Who is Monica Barbaro's husband? A look into her personal life

Monica Barbaro has built a successful career in both film and TV since making her debut in 2013. She has since worked alongside Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Timothee Chalamet. Her rise has also led to increased interest in knowing Monica Barbaro's husband, although she has done a great job of shielding her personal life from the public.

Monica Barbaro speaks at EW's Breaking Big Panel and Awards during the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on November 01, 2024, in Savannah (L). Photo: Paras Griffin/Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Monica Barbaro is originally from San Francisco and trained to be a dancer before she found her passion for acting. Her captivating performances in Top Gun: Maverick, FUBAR, and Chicago Justice catapulted her to fame. Many fans are intrigued with details about Monica Barbaro's husband and her life beyond the screen.

Monica Barbaro's profile summary

Full name Monica Maris Barbaro Date of birth June 17, 1990 Age 34 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth San Francisco, California Place raised Mill Valley, California Nationality American Ethnicity Part Italian Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Heidi Wagner, Nick Barbaro Siblings Eva B Duchovny, Michael Barbaro Education NYU's Tisch School of the Arts (Dance) Beverly Hills Playhouse (Acting), Tamalpais High School Profession Dancer, actress Years active 2013 to date Social media Instagram

Who is Monica Barbaro's husband?

The Top Gun: Maverick actress is not married as of 2024. She has never tied the knot before but has not been free from online speculations.

In July 2016, it was rumoured that Monica Barbaro's husband was Connor Tillman, an actor, improviser, and writer based in Los Angeles. Connor had shared a picture holding Barbaro's hand with the caption, 'Wedding bound!' He later revealed they were going to his sister's wedding.

Monica Barbaro and Connor Tillman reportedly knew each other since 2014, when she was still new in Hollywood. They used to post each other on their respective Instagram accounts, but it is unclear when they called it quits.

They have since deleted their posts and no longer follow each other. Monica Barbaro's Instagram is currently filled with posts related to her work. Tillman's Instagram, @condorthrillman, is also filled with work and family posts.

Top 5 facts about actress Monica Barbaro. Photo: Jerod Harris on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Monica Barbaro dating?

The Chicago Justice actress has not been romantically linked to anyone in 2024. Monica Barbaro's dating history has remained a mystery since she rarely discusses her private life.

In March 2024, In Touch Weekly revealed that Tom Cruise was interested in being Monica Barbaro's partner following his breakup with Russian model Elsina Khayrova. According to the publication, the Top Gun: Maverick co-stars were seen as a great match, adding,

Tom thinks she's stunningly beautiful – He'd like to explore a relationship with her...People around Tom believe they're a great match – But he genuinely wants her to succeed.

Connor at the Angeles National Forest (L); Tom Cruise and Monica at Top Gun: Maverick's Mexico Press Day in Mexico (R). Photo: @condorthrillman on Instagram/Hector Vivas on Getty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Monica Barbaro's age and family

Barbaro is 34 years old as of 2024. She was born on June 17, 1990, in San Francisco, California, to Heidi Wagner and Nicholas Barbaro. Her parents divorced when she was young.

The actress is the youngest of three children. She was raised alongside her two siblings: a brother named Michael and a sister called Eva B. Duchovny.

Monica Barbaro's career

Monica initially pursued classic ballet, West African dance, salsa, flamenco, and modern dancing. She studied at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in dance. During her time at NYU, she also started taking acting classes.

After graduating in 2010, Monica returned to San Francisco and attended the Beverly Hills Playhouse to hone her acting skills further. Her career began to take off in 2013 with her lead role in the viral comedy short It's Not About the Nail.

Since then, Monica has appeared in various TV shows and films, including UnREAL, Chicago Justice, The Good Cop, and the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick where she played Lieutenant Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace.

Barbaro is set to appear in the Brat Layton-directed Amazon MGM thriller Crime 101. In her 2017 interview with Soma Magazine, she mentioned that she is also interested in taking behind-the-scenes roles.

I love directing, even when I'm working with friends on audition tapes. Without having to go through the emotional experience yourself, sometimes it's easy to see where the story goes and where the pieces fall. I love that experience; it teaches me so much more about my own acting and what I can do when it's my turn to express the emotional life of the character.

Monica Barbaro during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Monica Barbaro's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role A Complete Unknown 2024 Joan Baez FUBAR 2023 Emma Brunner At Midnight 2023 Sophie Wilder I'm Charlie Walker 2022 Peggy Top Gun: Maverick 2022 Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace The Cathedral 2021 Lydia Damrosch Stumptown 2019 Liz Melero Splitting Up Together 2018-2019 Lisa Apple The Good Cop 2018 Cora Vasquez Lethal Weapon 2017 Nora Cooper Chicago Justice 2017 Anna Valdez Chicago PD 2016-2017 Anna Valdez Notorious 2016 Chloe Edwards Cooper Barret's Guide to Surviving Life 2016 Attractive Girl Hawaii Five-O 2016 Ella Koha Stitchers 2015 Brenda Bentley Miller Bullish 2013 Eva

FAQs

Monica Barbaro continues to prove herself as a talented performer on both the small and the big screen. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her;

Is Monica Barbaro married?

The FUBAR actress does not have a husband. She has yet to walk down the aisle but is focused on her work in Hollywood.

Who is Monica Barbaro's boyfriend?

The Top Gun: Maverick star has not been linked to anyone recently. Monica Barbaro's relationships are rarely shared to the press but one of her publicly known ex-boyfriends is actor and improviser Connor Tillman.

Who is the female pilot in Top Gun?

The female pilot in Top Gun: Maverick is actress Monica Barbaro. The character's name is Lieutenant Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace. She plays alongside Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis.

Monica Barbaro at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Monica Barbaro's husband is not part of her life yet and she has not shared any plans of settling down. She is focused on building her Hollywood career.

