Who is Monica Barbaro's husband? A look into her personal life
by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

Monica Barbaro has built a successful career in both film and TV since making her debut in 2013. She has since worked alongside Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Timothee Chalamet. Her rise has also led to increased interest in knowing Monica Barbaro's husband, although she has done a great job of shielding her personal life from the public.

Monica Barbaro speaks at EW's Breaking Big Panel and Awards during the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on November 01, 2024, in Savannah (L). Photo: Paras Griffin/Steve Granitz (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Monica Barbaro is originally from San Francisco and trained to be a dancer before she found her passion for acting. Her captivating performances in Top Gun: Maverick, FUBAR, and Chicago Justice catapulted her to fame. Many fans are intrigued with details about Monica Barbaro's husband and her life beyond the screen.

Monica Barbaro's profile summary

Full nameMonica Maris Barbaro
Date of birthJune 17, 1990
Age34 years old in 2024
Birth signGemini
Place of birthSan Francisco, California
Place raisedMill Valley, California
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityPart Italian
Height5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm)
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationStraight
ParentsHeidi Wagner, Nick Barbaro
SiblingsEva B Duchovny, Michael Barbaro
EducationNYU's Tisch School of the Arts (Dance)Beverly Hills Playhouse (Acting), Tamalpais High School
ProfessionDancer, actress
Years active2013 to date
Social mediaInstagram

Who is Monica Barbaro's husband?

The Top Gun: Maverick actress is not married as of 2024. She has never tied the knot before but has not been free from online speculations.

In July 2016, it was rumoured that Monica Barbaro's husband was Connor Tillman, an actor, improviser, and writer based in Los Angeles. Connor had shared a picture holding Barbaro's hand with the caption, 'Wedding bound!' He later revealed they were going to his sister's wedding.

Monica Barbaro and Connor Tillman reportedly knew each other since 2014, when she was still new in Hollywood. They used to post each other on their respective Instagram accounts, but it is unclear when they called it quits.

They have since deleted their posts and no longer follow each other. Monica Barbaro's Instagram is currently filled with posts related to her work. Tillman's Instagram, @condorthrillman, is also filled with work and family posts.

Top 5 facts about actress Monica Barbaro. Photo: Jerod Harris on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Who is Monica Barbaro dating?

The Chicago Justice actress has not been romantically linked to anyone in 2024. Monica Barbaro's dating history has remained a mystery since she rarely discusses her private life.

In March 2024, In Touch Weekly revealed that Tom Cruise was interested in being Monica Barbaro's partner following his breakup with Russian model Elsina Khayrova. According to the publication, the Top Gun: Maverick co-stars were seen as a great match, adding,

Tom thinks she's stunningly beautiful – He'd like to explore a relationship with her...People around Tom believe they're a great match – But he genuinely wants her to succeed.
Connor at the Angeles National Forest (L); Tom Cruise and Monica at Top Gun: Maverick's Mexico Press Day in Mexico (R). Photo: @condorthrillman on Instagram/Hector Vivas on Getty (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Monica Barbaro's age and family

Barbaro is 34 years old as of 2024. She was born on June 17, 1990, in San Francisco, California, to Heidi Wagner and Nicholas Barbaro. Her parents divorced when she was young.  

The actress is the youngest of three children. She was raised alongside her two siblings: a brother named Michael and a sister called Eva B. Duchovny. 

Monica Barbaro's career

Monica initially pursued classic ballet, West African dance, salsa, flamenco, and modern dancing. She studied at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in dance. During her time at NYU, she also started taking acting classes

After graduating in 2010, Monica returned to San Francisco and attended the Beverly Hills Playhouse to hone her acting skills further. Her career began to take off in 2013 with her lead role in the viral comedy short It's Not About the Nail.

Since then, Monica has appeared in various TV shows and films, including UnREAL, Chicago Justice, The Good Cop, and the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick where she played Lieutenant Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace. 

Barbaro is set to appear in the Brat Layton-directed Amazon MGM thriller Crime 101. In her 2017 interview with Soma Magazine, she mentioned that she is also interested in taking behind-the-scenes roles.

I love directing, even when I'm working with friends on audition tapes. Without having to go through the emotional experience yourself, sometimes it's easy to see where the story goes and where the pieces fall. I love that experience; it teaches me so much more about my own acting and what I can do when it's my turn to express the emotional life of the character.
Monica Barbaro during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot
Source: Getty Images

Monica Barbaro's movies and TV shows

ProjectYearRole
A Complete Unknown2024Joan Baez
FUBAR2023Emma Brunner
At Midnight2023Sophie Wilder
I'm Charlie Walker2022Peggy
Top Gun: Maverick2022Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
The Cathedral2021Lydia Damrosch
Stumptown2019Liz Melero
Splitting Up Together2018-2019Lisa Apple
The Good Cop2018Cora Vasquez
Lethal Weapon2017Nora Cooper
Chicago Justice2017Anna Valdez
Chicago PD2016-2017Anna Valdez
Notorious2016Chloe Edwards
Cooper Barret's Guide to Surviving Life2016Attractive Girl
Hawaii Five-O2016Ella Koha
Stitchers2015Brenda Bentley Miller
Bullish2013Eva

FAQs

Monica Barbaro continues to prove herself as a talented performer on both the small and the big screen. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her; 

Is Monica Barbaro married?

The FUBAR actress does not have a husband. She has yet to walk down the aisle but is focused on her work in Hollywood.

Who is Monica Barbaro's boyfriend?

The Top Gun: Maverick star has not been linked to anyone recently. Monica Barbaro's relationships are rarely shared to the press but one of her publicly known ex-boyfriends is actor and improviser Connor Tillman.

Who is the female pilot in Top Gun? 

The female pilot in Top Gun: Maverick is actress Monica Barbaro. The character's name is Lieutenant Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace. She plays alongside Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis.

Monica Barbaro at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images

Monica Barbaro's husband is not part of her life yet and she has not shared any plans of settling down. She is focused on building her Hollywood career.

