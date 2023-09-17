Val Kilmer: age, children, wife, movies, health, profiles, net worth

Val Kilmer is a Hollywood veteran with four decades of experience in the industry. His most notable roles include Iceman in Top Gun, Batman in Batman Forever, and Jim Morrison in The Doors. In 2015, he was diagnosed with throat cancer, which left him with permanent damage. Where is he now?

Val Kilmer starred in several box office hits in the 1980s and the 1990s. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Jason LaVeris on Getty Images (modified by author)

Val is one of Hollywood's most underrated actors with outstanding talent. He was a leading star in the 1980s and 1990s with several critically acclaimed projects that have grossed over $3.5 billion at the box office.

Val Kilmer's profile summary and bio

Full name Val Edward Kilmer Date of birth 31 December 1959 Age 63 years old in 2023 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed English, Welsh, Irish, French Huguenot, German, and Swedish Religion Christian Scientist Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Joanne Whalley (1988 to 1996) Children Two, including Jack Kilmer and Mercedes Kilmer Education Juilliard School (BFA) Profession Actor Years active 1981 to date Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

What is Val Kilmer's age?

The actor was born on 31 December 1959 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 63 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. His father, Eugene Dorris Kilmer, was a real estate developer and aerospace equipment distributor from Texas, while his mother, Gladys Swanette, was from a Swedish family in Indiana.

Val Kilmer's height

The Top Gun star is 5 feet 11.75 inches (1.82 m) and weighs around 77 kg (170 pounds).

Val Kilmer's wife

Val has been linked to several Hollywood A-listers, including Angelina Jolie, Cher, Cindy Crawford, and Daryl Hannah, but has only walked down the aisle once. He married British actress Joanne Whalley in 1988 after meeting her on the set of Willow. The couple divorced in 1996.

Val Kilmer's children

Val Kilmer's children, Mercedes and Jack. Photo: Laurent Koffel

The actor has two children with his ex-wife Joanne Whalley. Their daughter Mercedes Kilmer was born on 29 October 1991, while their son Jack Kilmer was born on 6 June 1995. The siblings have followed in their parent's footsteps and are building their careers in Hollywood.

Val Kilmer's acting career

Kilmer is an alumnus of Juilliard's drama program. He made his acting debut as a stage performer before landing his first movie role as Nick Rivers in the 1984 film Top Secret! He went on to star in several box-office hits like Top Gun, The Doors, True Romance, Tombstone, and Batman Forever.

Val Kilmer's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Top Gun: Maverick 2022 Admiral Tom Iceman Kazansky The Birthday Cake 2021 Uncle Angelo A Soldier's Revenge 2020 CJ Connor Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn 2014 Mark Twain The Spoils of Babylon 2014 General Cauliffe Palo Alto 2013 Stewart Comanche Moon 2008 Inish Scull Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 2005 Perry Van Shrike Mindhunters 2005 FBI Agent Jake Harris Alexander 2004 Philip II of Macedon Wonderland 2003 John Holmes Pollock 2000 Willem de Kooning At First Sight 1998 Virgil Virg Adamson The Saint 1997 Simon Templar Batman Forever 1995 Bruce Wayne/Batman True Romance 1993 Elvis Presley Tombstone 1993 Doc Holliday The Real McCoy 1993 JT Barker The Doors 1991 Jim Morrison Kill Me Again 1989 Jack Andrews Willow 1988 Madmartigan Top Gun 1986 Lt Tom Iceman Kazansky Top Secret! 1984 Nick Rivers

Val Kilmer's net worth

The Batman Forever star has an estimated net worth of 10 million in 2023. He has been in the American entertainment industry since the early 1980s.

What is going on with Val Kilmer?

The Top Gun star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 but only confirmed to the public in December 2017. He had to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and a tracheostomy that cleared the cancer but left him with permanent effects.

The treatment damaged his voice, and he currently eats through a feeding tube. Val Kilmer's health struggles are extensively covered in his 2021 documentary, Val, streaming on Amazon Prime.

Val Kilmer released his documentary Val in 2021. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado

Where is Val Kilmer today?

The actor resides at his 5,500 square feet property in Beverly Hills, California, and has another home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His last onscreen appearance was in the 2022 Top Gun: Maverick, where he reprised his role as Iceman.

The actor's memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry, was published in 2020, while his documentary, Val, came out in 2021. His kids, Mercedes and Jack, have been by his side throughout his cancer battle and recovery journey.

Are Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise friends?

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer have been friends for over three decades. They grew close on the set of Top Gun in 1986, and Cruise insisted that Val be featured in the 2022 sequel despite losing his voice to throat cancer.

Val Kilmer starred alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun. Photo: Sunset Boulevard

Why was Val Kilmer replaced as Batman?

Val Kilmer portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 1992 Batman Forever film directed by Joel Schumacher. He, however, did not return for the succeeding instalment, Batman & Robin, in which his role was replaced by George Clooney.

Different versions of why Batman was replaced have since been revealed by Schumacher and Val. The late director said the actor was difficult to work with, prompting a recasting process. Kilmer revealed that he lost interest in returning to the franchise and was engaged with other demanding projects, including his role in The Saint.

Val Kilmer has made immense contributions to the film industry with iconic performances since his debut more than four decades ago. He remains one of Hollywood's most versatile stars.

