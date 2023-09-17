Global site navigation

Val Kilmer: age, children, wife, movies, health, profiles, net worth
by  Alice Wabwile

Val Kilmer is a Hollywood veteran with four decades of experience in the industry. His most notable roles include Iceman in Top Gun, Batman in Batman Forever, and Jim Morrison in The Doors. In 2015, he was diagnosed with throat cancer, which left him with permanent damage. Where is he now?

American actor Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer starred in several box office hits in the 1980s and the 1990s. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Jason LaVeris on Getty Images (modified by author)
Val is one of Hollywood's most underrated actors with outstanding talent. He was a leading star in the 1980s and 1990s with several critically acclaimed projects that have grossed over $3.5 billion at the box office.

Val Kilmer's profile summary and bio

Full nameVal Edward Kilmer
Date of birth31 December 1959
Age63 years old in 2023
Birth signCapricorn
Place of birthLos Angeles, California
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed English, Welsh, Irish, French Huguenot, German, and Swedish
ReligionChristian Scientist
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-wifeJoanne Whalley (1988 to 1996)
ChildrenTwo, including Jack Kilmer and Mercedes Kilmer
EducationJuilliard School (BFA)
ProfessionActor
Years active1981 to date
What is Val Kilmer's age?

The actor was born on 31 December 1959 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 63 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. His father, Eugene Dorris Kilmer, was a real estate developer and aerospace equipment distributor from Texas, while his mother, Gladys Swanette, was from a Swedish family in Indiana.

Val Kilmer's height

The Top Gun star is 5 feet 11.75 inches (1.82 m) and weighs around 77 kg (170 pounds).

Val Kilmer's wife

Val has been linked to several Hollywood A-listers, including Angelina Jolie, Cher, Cindy Crawford, and Daryl Hannah, but has only walked down the aisle once. He married British actress Joanne Whalley in 1988 after meeting her on the set of Willow. The couple divorced in 1996.

Val Kilmer's children

Mercedesand her brother Jack during Val photocall at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on 7th July 2021 in Cannes, France.
Val Kilmer's children, Mercedes and Jack. Photo: Laurent Koffel
The actor has two children with his ex-wife Joanne Whalley. Their daughter Mercedes Kilmer was born on 29 October 1991, while their son Jack Kilmer was born on 6 June 1995. The siblings have followed in their parent's footsteps and are building their careers in Hollywood.

Val Kilmer's acting career

Kilmer is an alumnus of Juilliard's drama program. He made his acting debut as a stage performer before landing his first movie role as Nick Rivers in the 1984 film Top Secret! He went on to star in several box-office hits like Top Gun, The Doors, True Romance, Tombstone, and Batman Forever.

Val Kilmer's movies and TV shows

ProjectYearRole
Top Gun: Maverick2022Admiral Tom Iceman Kazansky
The Birthday Cake2021Uncle Angelo
A Soldier's Revenge2020CJ Connor
Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn2014Mark Twain
The Spoils of Babylon2014General Cauliffe
Palo Alto2013Stewart
Comanche Moon2008Inish Scull
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang2005Perry Van Shrike
Mindhunters2005FBI Agent Jake Harris
Alexander2004Philip II of Macedon
Wonderland2003John Holmes
Pollock2000Willem de Kooning
At First Sight1998Virgil Virg Adamson
The Saint1997Simon Templar
Batman Forever1995Bruce Wayne/Batman
True Romance1993Elvis Presley
Tombstone1993Doc Holliday
The Real McCoy1993JT Barker
The Doors1991Jim Morrison
Kill Me Again1989Jack Andrews
Willow1988Madmartigan
Top Gun1986Lt Tom Iceman Kazansky
Top Secret!1984Nick Rivers

Val Kilmer's net worth

The Batman Forever star has an estimated net worth of 10 million in 2023. He has been in the American entertainment industry since the early 1980s.

What is going on with Val Kilmer?

The Top Gun star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 but only confirmed to the public in December 2017. He had to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and a tracheostomy that cleared the cancer but left him with permanent effects.

The treatment damaged his voice, and he currently eats through a feeding tube. Val Kilmer's health struggles are extensively covered in his 2021 documentary, Val, streaming on Amazon Prime.

Val Kilmer at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York to promote the 17 SDGs initiative on 20 July 2019.
Val Kilmer released his documentary Val in 2021. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado
Where is Val Kilmer today?

The actor resides at his 5,500 square feet property in Beverly Hills, California, and has another home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His last onscreen appearance was in the 2022 Top Gun: Maverick, where he reprised his role as Iceman.

The actor's memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry, was published in 2020, while his documentary, Val, came out in 2021. His kids, Mercedes and Jack, have been by his side throughout his cancer battle and recovery journey.

Are Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise friends?

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer have been friends for over three decades. They grew close on the set of Top Gun in 1986, and Cruise insisted that Val be featured in the 2022 sequel despite losing his voice to throat cancer.

Actors Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun (1986).
Val Kilmer starred alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun. Photo: Sunset Boulevard
Why was Val Kilmer replaced as Batman?

Val Kilmer portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 1992 Batman Forever film directed by Joel Schumacher. He, however, did not return for the succeeding instalment, Batman & Robin, in which his role was replaced by George Clooney.

Different versions of why Batman was replaced have since been revealed by Schumacher and Val. The late director said the actor was difficult to work with, prompting a recasting process. Kilmer revealed that he lost interest in returning to the franchise and was engaged with other demanding projects, including his role in The Saint.

Val Kilmer has made immense contributions to the film industry with iconic performances since his debut more than four decades ago. He remains one of Hollywood's most versatile stars.

