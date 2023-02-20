70+ funny Batman jokes and puns that will save the day and make everyone laugh

Imagine you had no idea what the fascination around Batman is, let alone what he does. You may have heard of his prowess as a vigilante committed to fighting crime. Does he have any superpowers? Apart from fighting crime, what makes him stand out? This article compiles a list of 70 funny batman jokes and puns that paint a picture of his escapades and what makes him a hero.

Batman reveals that Superman is his favourite too. Photo: @brinquedosnareal (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This article is dedicated to batman jokes and puns and less about his looks. They will sound better if you are conversant with the story. They also provide snippets of his significance to the story and how he relates to the other cast members. So, check out these funny batman jokes and puns.

Funny batman jokes and puns

What is Batman famous for? In the comic story, Batman is a ruthless vigilante who maims criminals but eventually transforms into a character with a stringent moral code. Unlike most superheroes, he lacks superpowers and relies on his intellect, wealth and fighting skills.

Batman is regarded as the world's greatest detective, and often fans stop and ask, what is Batman's slogan? He often says, "A hero can be anyone." Nonetheless, he encounters rivals such as Poison Ivy, Joker, Mr Freeze, the Penguin and the Riddler. Look out for these names while going through these jokes and puns.

Batman jokes for kids

If your kid is fascinated by superheroes, they will love these joker jokes. The best part is they are kid-friendly through-and-through.

What did Batman's friend say to him when he returned from holiday? Welcome bat. Why did Batman take more photographs? Because he had forgotten to use the Flash the first time. Who is the better businessman: Superman or Batman? It is Superman, of course, or have you ever heard about a batmarket? Batman refuses to use the white pieces when he plays chess; he always has to be the Dark Knight. Batman and a set of false teeth have much in common; they only come out at night.

To no one's surprise, The Joker is the best of Batman's villains. Photo: @batmananimatedlegend (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Funny Batman jokes

Besides Batman one liners jokes, these funny questions and answers guarantee hearty laughter:

How many caped crusaders does it take to change a lightbulb? None. They like it dark. Why is Batman so good at hitting home runs? He has a batting cage. How do you get Batman into the Marvel Universe? Hang him on the wall. Now he is a Bruce Banner. Why did the anti-vaxer refuse to go out with Batman? She was against masked-man dates. What does Batman do when he is losing at cards? He uses his Joker. Why did Bruce Wayne’s date go badly? He had bat breath. Why is Batman always serious? Because he is not the Joker! What did the loaf of bread say to Batman? “Rye so serious?” Why did Mrs Batman name their son Gotham? Because Batman always answers, “Gotham needs you.” What do you get for a Batman who has everything? Bat friends. What is the difference between Batman and a criminal? Batman always has to be the dark knight! Where does Swiss cheese come from? Holey cows, batman! What does Batman say when he is getting out of bed? The dark knight rises! Why did Batman not send a text message? He did not have a Bat Signal! What do you call it when Batman returns something to the post office? Dark knit returns!

Batman has been fighting crime in Gotham City for two years. Photo: @tillystechnique (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dark humour Batman jokes

If you thrive in dark humour, these jokes are the perfect icebreaker that could invite a burst of hearty laughter:

What is the most challenging part about being Batman? Knowing that you will never make your parents proud. What do Putin, Batman, and Will Smith have in common? They all attacked a comedian. Why is Batman jealous of Superman? Because Superman got adopted. How does Batman like his coffee? Black, like the night. COVID is bringing everyone a little closer to being Batman. Either you are wearing a mask, or your parents are dead. "I always wanted to be Batman when I grew up. Not for the gadgets or the money. I hate my parents." Why does Batman's calender only have 363 days? Because there is no Father's or Mother's day. A girl asked me today if she is wearing too much make-up. I told her my reply depended on whether or not she intended to kill Batman. Joker asks Batman what the worst part of going to the opera is, and his response is, "When your parents die at the end." What is the difference between a newly married Danish couple and Batman’s parents? One couple is newlywed Danes, and the other is Dead Waynes.

The Joker is bent on creating havoc in Gotham City and fighting a never-ending battle against Batman. Photo: @athemart (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Batman dad jokes

Are you looking for corny jokes to crack with your friends who are dads? How about choosing any of these batman jokes? They are the perfect way to break from the cliche knock-knock Batman jokes.

Batman is so scary; even bullets are afraid to hit him. That is why they aimed for his parents. My boss told me to "dress for the job you want, not the job you have." Now I am in a disciplinary meeting dressed as Batman. Why do you think Batman does not have a super vision? Because his parents died. Why do you think Batman could not go to the movie? Because it was rated "PG". Where does Batman’s goldfish live? In the Bat tub. What is Batman’s favourite part of a joke? The “punch” line. What is Batman’s favourite drink? Fruit punch. What tea does Batman drink? Vigilan-tea. What are Batman's insurance policies called? The dark knight returns. Why did Batman take a break from fighting crime? Because it was becoming the bane of his existence! What is the difference between Gotham and the world? In Gotham, the bat never killed anyone. Why do you think Two-Face could not beat Batman? Because he had two dents. Why is Batman so good at hitting home runs? He has a batting cage. What is the difference between Batman's and Donald Trump's tax? People saw Batman's returns. Why did the Penguin get away with robbing the Gotham City Central Bank? Because Batman does not go downtown. Why is Batman the first to arrive at the scene of the crime? He likes being at the BATtlefront. Do you know how Gotham citizens will tell Bruce Wayne is Batman in the upcoming movie? Because during the day, he will sparkle. What does Batman say when he fails his mission? Gotham it! Why did Commissioner Gordon fail with his date? He was sending bat signals. What do you call it when batman skips church? Christian Bale!

Poison kisses Bruce during a robbery, poisoning him. Photo: @realwhysoserious (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Batman puns

Puns are an effortless way of expressing your creativity; hence, consider throwing these puns during your casual conversations:

What did batman get when he was at the store? He GotHam. Why is it annoying to invite Batman to a party? Because he keeps hanging around even when it is time to go. Why does Batman like Hawaiian pizza? Because it Got-ham. What do you call it when Batman gets hurt? Bruised Wayne. Why did Alfred open his umbrella at Batman’s family reunion? Because it was a Wayne-y day. Why would a pig dressed in black never get bullied? Because Batman swore to protect Goth Ham. Why was Bruce Wayne so popular on the cricket team? Because he was the best-ever bat man. Why did Batman rush to the Bat Cave? He had to go to the bat room. Where does Bruce Wayne get all his energy from? Bat-teries. What is Bruce Wayne's favourite food to make for lunch? He tells me it is alpha-bat-ti spaghetti.

Batman and Robin jokes

Batman and Robin are crime-fighting partners, although he begins a chafe against Batman's authority. These jokes reflect on the progression of their relationship and how it influences the other characters:

What would Batman do if he was not rich? He would be Robin. Did you hear about Batman climbing up the tree? He was trying to see if he could find Robin's nest. Why did Batman and Robin quit going fishing together? Because Robin ate all the worms. What do you call Batman and Robin after a steamroller has run over them? Flatman and Ribbon! What did Robin say when he was about to sneeze? Holy Kleenex, Batman! What do you call Robin in a hoodie? Robin hood! What does Batman put on his Christmas cards? A robin! Why does Robin always play with white chess pieces? Batman always has to be the dark knight! Why was the Joker in a tree? He was trying to find Robin's nest! Who does Robin play cricket with? Batman!

Batman and Robin try to prevent the evil pair of Mr Freeze and Poison Ivy from freezing the town. Photo: @thesmellofcomics (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These funny Batman jokes and puns are perfectly curated to spice up casual conversations. They are also the perfect icebreaker and suit any occasion and multiple contexts. So, the next time you meet with your mates, throw a joke or two to test how well they have mastered the comic story.

READ ALSO: 100+ insanely funny usernames to use on social media in 2023

Briefly.co.za compiled a list of 100+ insanely funny usernames to use on social media in 2023. If you wish to attract a diverse audience on social media, consider choosing a cheesy username. Do not worry about your creativity not matching up; this list is here to save you the hustle of thinking of one.

Creativity has no end and is not limited. This list of insanely unique usernames proves that all unique names are not taken. Borrow them or coin one from the list.

Source: Briefly News