Who is Chris Evans' wife? Everything known about Alba Baptista

Chris Evans' wife, Alba Baptista, is a Portuguese actress best known for her role as Ava on Netflix's Warrior Nun. She made headlines when it was revealed she was dating the Marvel star in 2022, and the two made things official in September 2023. How did they meet?

Chris Evans married the Warrior Nun star in September 2023. Photo: @teamcevans on Instagram, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Stefania D'Alessandro on Getty Images (modified by author)

Before settling down with the Warrior Nun, Captain America dated several Hollywood stars. Some of his A-list former girlfriends include Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and Sandra Bullock. Alba Baptista's husband was named People's Most Attractive Man Alive in 2022.

Alba Baptista's profile summary and bio

Full name Alba Baptista Date of birth 10 July 1997 Age 26 years old in 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Lisbon, Portugal Nationality Portuguese Ethnicity Mixed Portuguese-Brazilian Languages spoken Portuguese, German, French, Spanish, English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Actor Chris Evans (since September 2023) Profession Actress Social media Instagram

Is Chris Evans getting married to Alba Baptista?

The Captain America star the knot with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista on 9 September 2023 in a private ceremony held at Chris Evans' home in Cape Cod, Boston, Massachusetts. Only close friends and family were invited.

Several Hollywood stars were in attendance, including Marvel co-stars Scarlett Johanson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. They also invited Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Bryan Greenberg, and Jamie Chung. The new couple plans a second wedding ceremony in Portugal for Alba's family, who could not attend the Massachusetts wedding.

How did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista meet?

It is unclear how the two met, but they first sparked dating rumours in January 2022 when fans noticed they were following each other on Instagram. People reported on their rumoured romance in November 2022, revealing they had dated each other for over a year.

They made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023 when Evans posted a video of them together on his stories. He celebrated her on Valentine's Day 2023 with a series of Instagram photos and videos.

How old is Chris Evans' wife?

She was born on 10 July 1997 in Lisbon, Portugal. Alba Baptista's age is 26 years old in 2023, and she has Brazilian and Portuguese roots.

Her mother is a Portuguese translator, while her father is a Brazilian engineer from Rio de Janeiro. Baptista is fluent in multiple languages, including Portuguese, German, French, Spanish, and English.

How old was Alba Baptista when she met Chris Evans?

The couple has not publicly spoken about when they first met, but fans speculate they met sometime in the fall of 2020 when they were both filming separate projects in Europe. Alba Baptista was 23 years old at the time, while Chris Evans, who is 16 years her senior, was 39 years old.

Alba Baptista's height

Chris Evans' wife is 5 feet 2.75 inches (1.59 m) tall and weighs around 53 kg (116.8 pounds). She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alba Baptista's movies and TV shows

Alba began her acting career in 2012 at the age of 15. She made her professional breakthrough in Portugal with the series Jardins Proibidos (2014 to 2015). The actress made her English-language acting debut in 2020 when she was cast to portray Ava Silva in Warrior Nun on Netflix.

Project Year Role Warriors Nun 2020 to 2022 Ava Silva Mrs Harris Goes to Paris 2022 Natasha Fatima 2020 Senhora Lopes Daughter Patrick 2019 Marta Imagens Proibidas 2019 Catarina Jogo Duplo 2017 to 2018 Leonor Neves Nero (Short film) 2018 Clara Summerfest (Short film) 2018 Laura Caminhos Magnétykos 2018 Catarina Linhas de Sangue 2018 Elsa Schneider Leviano 2018 Carolina Paixao A Criacao 2017 Ratinha Madre Paula 2017 Ana Filha da Lei 2017 Sara An Impostora 2016 to 2017 Beatriz Varela Jardins Proibidos 2014 to 2015 Ines Correia Miami (Short film) 2014 Raquel

Alba Baptista's net worth

The Portuguese actress is estimated to be worth around $1 million in 2023. Her husband, actor Chris Evans, has an estimated net worth of $110 million.

Chris Evans' wife, Alba Baptista, was already an established actress in Portugal before meeting the Avengers star. She is quickly becoming a household name in Hollywood because of her high-profile marriage to Captain America and as she takes on more English-language projects.

