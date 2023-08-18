Robert Downey Jr's net worth in 2023: What did he earn from his top movies?

Robert Downey Jr is the ultimate comeback king. After multiple arrests and stints in rehab, the actor was on the verge of bankruptcy and deemed unemployable. But RDJ was given a second chance, and in just a few years, he became the lead actor in the highest-grossing franchise ever.

Robert Downey Jr stood up for his fellow Avengers cast when it was revealed that the studio refused to renegotiate their contracts and salaries. RDJ used his newfound power to ensure everyone got paid fairly and saved the entire franchise.

How old is Robert Downey Jr?

RDJ celebrated his 58th birthday in 2023. Downey was born on 4 April 1965 in Manhattan, New York, USA, and is the youngest of two children. His older sister is actress Allyson Downey, and his parents are Robert Downey Sr and Elsie Ford.

The Due Date star's parents were both in the film industry, with his mother being an actress and his father being a director. Both parents have since passed on.

Robert Downey Jr's early career

After dropping out of high school to pursue acting full-time, Robert appeared in several theatre productions. In 1985, he was part of the Saturday Night Live cast that got let go after a single dismal season.

The poor SNL reviews did not slow down RDJ's career trajectory. He had a breakthrough role in Turf Turf in 1985, followed by John Hughes' Weird Science and the film adaptation of the novel Less Than Zero in 1987.

In 1992 Downey earned his first Academy Award nomination and won the BAFTA for Best Actor for his performance as Charlie Chaplin in the movie Chaplin.

Drug and alcohol abuse

The Dolittle star was cast in several projects, and his career was gaining momentum until he started making headlines due to his substance abuse. In 1996 the actor was reportedly arrested for possession of drugs. This created a cycle of drug use, charges, and multiple stints in jail and rehab.

In 1999, Downey was sentenced to 36 months in prison but only served 12 months before parole. After his release in 2000, he co-starred alongside Calista Flockhart in the TV series Ally McBeal. The role earned him a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Despite his success and parole, the actor's drug-fueled behaviour continued. RDJ was arrested in 2001 for suspicion of being under the influence after he was found wandering barefoot. He was subsequently fired from Ally McBeal.

Robert Downey Jr's comeback movie

The role of Tony Stark in 2008 has primarily been considered Robert's comeback, but his redemption happened in 2003 after a famous friend took a chance on the future Iron Man.

Although he was on the mend, Robert was still considered a liability by film studios and, therefore, uninsurable. His friend, Mel Gibson, paid liability insurance so he could star in the movie The Singing Detective.

The Oppenheimer star went on to appear in mainstream movies, including Gothika, Zodiac, and Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang. This string of successful films and an evident commitment to sobriety helped the actor secure his most significant movie role.

Former president and the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe David Maisel had a tough time convincing the board to cast the Chaplin actor in the lead role of Tony Stark. Ultimately, Maisel convinced them Robert was a perfect choice and that he would stay clean.

Iron Man was released in 2008, and it was a global success. It grossed over $585 million worldwide. After the Marvel success, RDJ starred in Tropic Thunder, earning him an Academy Award nomination. He also portrayed Sherlock Holmes in 2009, a role that earned him a Golden Globe award.

What is Robert Downey Jr's net worth in 2023?

According to sources, RDJ's net worth is an estimated $300 million. He was one of the highest-paid actors in the world between 2016 and 2017.

How much did Robert Downey Jr get paid for Iron Man?

The Tropic Thunder star was reportedly paid $500,000 for the first Iron Man film. After the movie's success, he had some leverage and negotiated a $10 million payday for the sequel and $50 million to appear in Avengers and Iron Man 3.

The actor made an estimated $435 million portraying Tony Stark throughout the franchise.

How much was Robert Downey paid for Endgame?

According to sources, RDJ was paid a base salary of $20 million for Avengers: Endgame. He earned a further $55 million in ticket sales after the movie became a box-office hit. This was his final appearance in the MCU as the character Tony Stark was killed off.

Who is the richest Avenger?

Downey has the highest net income, followed by actress Scarlett Johansson who portrayed Natasha Romanoff. She has an estimated net worth of $165 million.

The bulk of Robert Downey Jr's net worth is an accumulation of his time as Tony Stark in the Marvel franchise. Since his substance abuse recovery, RDJ has become Hollywood's most sought-after actor.

