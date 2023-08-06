Who is Winnie Harlow on Top Model? Winnie Harlow, whose real name is Chantelle Brown-Young, is a Canadian fashion model famous as Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend. She gained international recognition for her unique and distinctive appearance, characterized by her vitiligo, which causes skin pigmentation loss in patches. Winnie's confidence and success as a model have made her a powerful advocate for embracing one's uniqueness and celebrating individuality.

Harlow attends the Aroma360 Perfume And Body Collection Launch at Buddha Bar on June 21, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Kuzma's girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, faced challenges growing up due to bullying and criticism about her skin condition. However, her journey took a remarkable turn in 2014 when she participated in the twenty-first cycle of the reality television show America's Next Top Model. Although she did not win the competition, her appearance on the show brought her immense attention and helped propel her modelling career.

Winnie Harlow's profiles and bio

Birth name Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young Nickname Winnie Harlow Birth date July 27, 1994 Age 29 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Height 5'9″ (1.75m) Weight 58 kg (Approx) Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Horoscope Leo Profession Model, Spokesperson Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Dark Brown Parents Windsor Young & Lisa Brown Sibling Christina Harlow Marital status Unmarried Social media Instagram, Twitter Net worth $4 million

How old is Winnie Harlow?

The Canadian fashion model was born on July 27, 1994, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Winnie Harlow's age is 29 years as of 2023, and she holds Canadian nationality. Growing up, she faced bullying and teasing from her peers because of her appearance.

Despite the difficulties she experienced, Winnie had a supportive family who encouraged her to embrace her uniqueness and pursue her dreams. Her family played a crucial role in helping her build confidence and self-acceptance.

Harlow attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023, in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo by Neilson Barnard/amfAR

Source: Getty Images

What is Winnie Harlow's height?

The Canadian supermodel measures 5 feet 9 inches and weighs around 58 kg. She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Who is Winnie Harlow's husband?

Supermodel Winnie Harlow is not married but has been in several relationships with celebrities. Some notable people she has dated include Wiz Khalifa, an American rapper. Winnie Harlow and wiz khalifa's relationship became public in 2018 and broke up in 2019.

She is currently dating Kyle Kuzma, an American professional basketball player. They made their relationship public in early 2021.

Winnie and Kyle Kuzma attend the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023, in Cannes, France. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

What condition has Winnie Harlow got?

Winnie Harlow has a skin condition called vitiligo, which is a long-term skin disorder characterized by the loss of skin pigmentation, resulting in irregular white patches on the skin.

At what age did Winnie Harlow get vitiligo?

Harlow was diagnosed with vitiligo at the age of four. She has used her platform to raise awareness and promote self-acceptance and diversity in the fashion and beauty industries.

Harlow attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Winnie Harlow's career

After gaining exposure and recognition on the reality television show America's Next Top Model in 2014, Winnie quickly became a sought-after model and a prominent figure in the fashion world. Here are some key highlights of her career:

America's Next Top Model

Harlow first caught the public's attention when she appeared as a contestant on the twenty-first cycle of America's Next Top Model. Her striking appearance, characterized by her vitiligo, made her stand out from other contestants. Although she did not win the competition, her participation brought her widespread visibility and opened doors for her in the modelling industry.

Breakthrough in modelling

Following her appearance on America's Next Top Model, Winnie's modelling career took off. Her unique and captivating look challenged traditional beauty standards, and she quickly gained attention from designers, photographers, and fashion houses.

Runway success

Winnie has walked the runway for numerous high-profile fashion brands and designers. She has graced the catwalk at major fashion events, including New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and Milan Fashion Week.

Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023, in New York City. Photo by John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Magazine covers and editorials

Winnie has appeared on the covers of various fashion magazines, solidifying her status as a top model. Her stunning editorials have been featured in publications such as Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and Glamour.

Brand collaborations

Winnie Harlow has collaborated with several fashion and beauty brands. Her partnerships have included working with companies like Desigual, Diesel, Swarovski, Puma, Nike, and more.

Role model and activism

Beyond her modelling career, Winnie has become an advocate for body positivity, self-acceptance, and inclusivity. She uses her platform to raise awareness about vitiligo and to encourage people to embrace their uniqueness and differences.

What is Winnie Harlow's net worth?

The model has a net worth estimated at $4 million. She derives wealth from her successful modelling career and various endorsements, sponsorships, and campaigns.

Above is all you need to know about Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend, Winnie Harlow. She has been celebrated for her individuality, confidence, and positive impact on fashion. She has played a significant role in breaking barriers and promoting greater representation and diversity within the industry.

