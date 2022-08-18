Who is Zukisa Matola? Age, daughter, husband, pictures, profile, net worth

Who is Zukisa Matola? She is a South African actress, singer and dancer who has made a name for herself on the screen, where she is best known for playing lead roles in the SABC1 drama series Tsha Tsha 2004-2006 and Tshisa. However, every time Zukisa makes a come back on our screens, she appears younger. So, how old is Zukisa? Read on!

Zukisa Matola has become a household name, despite her not being on the screen consistently. She has taken many breaks, but her comebacks always supersede the breaks. Matola is a mother to her beautiful daughter Khanya, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend. So, is Zukisa Matola married? Get the story!

Zukisa Matola's biography

Name Zukisa Matola Known as Nobuntu on Tsha Tsha Date of Birth 4 January 1978 Age 44 as of 2022 Place of Birth Ncembedlana, Mthatha, Eastern Cape Country of birth South Africa Raised Mthatha, Eastern Cape Education City Varsity (1998-1999) Occupation Actress, Singer, Dancer Nationality South African Languages Multilingual Partner Phumzile Zonke (ex) Children Khanya Matola Net Worth $150,000

Zukisa Matola's early life

How old is Zukisa? She was born on 4 January 1978, in Mthatha Eastern cape, South Africa. Zukisa Matola's age as of 2022 is 44 years old.

Matola was raised in a large household full of women, where she picked up her personality. Unfortunately, her parents and the members of her household's names are not accessible to the public. So whether she has siblings or not remains a mystery.

Education

From her teenage years, Zukisa knew she wanted to be an actress. So right after finishing high school, she studied speech and drama at the City Varsity for two years, from 1998-1999.

Matola is a woman with many talents. She is also multilingual and known to speak English, Xhosa, Zulu, Tswana and South Sotho.

Who is Phumzile Zonke's baby mama?

Zukisa Matola and her spouse Zonke started dating in 2003. They dated for a couple of years before she became pregnant with a baby girl in 2010.

I am excited. This is the best thing that has ever happened in my life. I am happy to have a baby with a woman I love. She is going to make a good mother.

Zonke was thrilled to have a baby with the woman he loved. The two have reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship for years. However, they have never officially tied the knot.

Zukisa Matola's daughter is named Khanya Matola. Unfortunately, she and Zonke have split since, and there is no report on her current relationship status.

Zukisa's professional career

The South African actress, dancer and singer began her career working in a children's theatre, industrial theatre and commercials. She then got her big break into the television industry in 2005.

She landed her first role in the SABC1 sitcom Mzee Wa Two Six, where she amicably played the character Fix. Shortly after, she landed a role in an AIDS drama series Tsha Tsha, where she portrayed the role of Nobuntu.

The very gifted actress has had some lucky breaks in the TV industry. She has made appearances on shows like Generations, ETV's soapie Scandal and Tshisa, among others.

She has not just appeared in TV productions; Zukisa has been part of several theatre productions, like Look Before You Leap Big Time and Don't think so. Matola has also appeared in commercials for Castle Lager, Esprit, FNB, Discovery card and Sunsilk.

Matola's discography

Zukisa has made quite an impression in the film industry. Here are some of the shows she has appeared in;

Scandal – Sibongile

Ages – Bridget Tshabane

Home Affairs – Lindi

Isithembiso – Kopano

Holy people and Sinners – Fikile

Sokhulu and Partners – Thandeka Sokhulu

The Queen – Nomzamo

Zukisa Matola's net worth

The talented beauty has been in and out of the TV industry due to personal matters, e.g. pregnancy. However, despite the breaks, she has accumulated a net worth of $150,000.

Zukisa Matola's Instagram

Matola does not have much of a social media presence. She does have 2,000 followers on Instagram though the account is unverified, with zero posts. Matola also has an account on Twitter but is also very inactive.

Recent news

She has an on and off relationship with the screen, though she still manages to be a household name. She is currently portraying the role of Sarah Nondumo on Lingashoni.

She brings out the character of Sarah so well that many have been left wondering how old she truly is. On the show, she appears younger than her actual age, and fans believe Matola has been blessed with the gift of anti-ageing.

Zukisa Matola is a famous South African actress who executes each role she portrays with excellence and perfection. She is especially known for her lead roles in the SABC1 drama series Tsha Tsha and Tshisa but has since taken a break from acting.

