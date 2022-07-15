Who is Larona Moagi? Biography, age, child, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Larona Moagi is a South African actress, lawyer, and Instagram personality. She gained fame after her portrayal as Itumelang in the famous Mzansi series The River. Since her debut, her fame and net worth have skyrocketed.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Larona Moagi is a South African actress best known for her role as Itumelang in The River. Photo: @larona_moagi_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most people know Larona Moagi as 'Itu', referring to Itumelang Mokoena, a character in the Mzansi TV series The River. It is her first acting role, and fans have grown curious to know more about her. So, join us as we uncover her acting journey, bio, and more.

Profile summary

Famous as Itumelang Mokoena Show The River Date of birth 19 March 1997 Place of birth Pretoria North, South Africa Zodiac sign Pisces Larona Moagi's age 25 years (as of July 2022) Gender Female Nationality South African Profession Actress and Lawyer Alma mater University of Witwatersrand Degree Law Larona Moagi's Instagram larona_moagi_

Larona Moagi's biography

The beauty is mostly recognized for her role as Itumelang in the Mzansi Magic drama The River. In it, she is a feisty rebel who is not afraid to speak her mind or call out the greed. Here is everything you should know about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Larona?

She was born on 19 March 1997 in Pretoria North, South Africa and is 25 years old as of July 2022.

Education profile

The beauty attended her high school in Protea North until 2016. After graduating, she enrolled at the University of Witwatersrand. But she was confused about her major, as she was interested in studying drama and law.

Eventually, the beauty chose to study acting, but after two weeks, she changed her mind and took up law. While still studying, she auditioned for a role in The River and was lucky enough to bag it.

Are Larona Moagi and Master KG related?

Although Larona Moagi is believed to be related to Master KG, neither party has confirmed nor denied the allegations. Photo: @larona_moagi_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

In early 2022, speculations about Moagi being Master KG's sister flooded online. The speculations were because they often commended each other on their respective social media platforms with celebratory and appreciation posts, as family would.

But some think she is his cousin. But despite the speculations, none of the two has come out to confirm or deny the relationship allegations.

Acting career

Moagi debuted as a professional actress in The River. Before this, she had never starred in any professional works. Her only acting experience dated back to high school when she played in a flick.

She was intrigued by acting, so she started pursuing a professional acting career while still in school. Luckily for her, it was easy to balance school with acting, and she never had to drop out or give up her acting career.

Who is Larona Moagi in The River?

Larona Moagi plays the role of Itumelang "Itu" on the River. Photo: @larona_moagi_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress auditioned for a role in The River in 2017. Luckily for her, it was a success, and she landed the role of Itumelang Mokoena.

Itumelang is Thato and Malefu's adopted middle daughter. She was abandoned by her biological mother, Lindiwe, when she was an infant. But she still has her mother's resilience and self-efficiency.

Itumelang is a young rebel and straight-talker who is not afraid to challenge the status quo no matter the consequences. She knows what she wants and eventually marries the man of her dreams.

Larona Moagi leaves The River

Unfortunately, the actress lost the only TV role she has bagged so far, sparking curiosity amongst fans on the reasons for her departure. But others were not surprised about her exit because she had never had an easy ride since debuting on this Mzansi series.

Moagi has often graced several tabloids and been tweeted about because of her acting skills. Most people questioned her acting skills and her big break on the show despite having no experience.

Unhappy fans took to social media to further call out her acting skills, including her on-screen mother, Moshidi Motshegwa. After Moshidi was released from the show because the two did not get along, she had this to say about Larona's acting:

"It was very difficult to work with Larona. We can't cast people from Instagram, give them a huge role and not give them support.

I even said at the meeting with our producers that Larona is struggling because she is not an actress and has been given a huge role to play. This is a craft. It is a skill."

Is Larona Moagi a lawyer?

The actress is a professional lawyer, having graduated with a Law Degree from Wits University. She has revealed that it was not easy to film while still studying because it required a lot of balance and hard work. But it seems the woman of many hats had everything under control, for it worked out in her favour.

What is Larona Moagi doing now?

After the actress's unexpected exit from The River, most of her fans wondered if she would make her come back. And she did, but not as many people expected.

It seems the actress switched careers as she debuted her new campaign with Jameson. The campaign was shot at a famous restaurant in Joburg.

But regardless of what she does, the qualified lawyer has proven she succeeds at everything she sets out to do. Her estimated net worth as per most of her profiles ranges between $100, 000 and $400, 000.

Who is Larona married to?

Larona Moagi keeps her relationship under wraps and is reportedly single. Photo: @larona_moagi_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Moagi is secretive when it comes to her love life. She has not revealed if she is dating or married yet. So, it is hard to say who Larona Moagi's husband is.

Who is Larona Moagi's child?

According to rerports and research as of 21 July 2022, the actress does not have any children yet.

Larona Moagi is a South African actress and qualified lawyer. She is most recognized for her portrayal as Itumelang in The River.

READ ALSO: Who is Mona Monyane? Age, children, husband, education, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Mona Monyane. Mona is a renowned South African actress, creative digital entrepreneur, and producer. She is most recognized as Dr Nthabeleneg Molapo on the SABC2 TV series Muvhango.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News