Who is Brooklinn Khoury? Age, girlfriend, before and after, profiles, net worth

Brooklinn Khoury is an American professional skateboarder and model. She is widely recognized for being the girlfriend of former Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak. In November 2020, Khoury was attacked by a pit bull that ripped off her upper lip and the edges of her nose. How is she faring? Keep reading to find out!

Pit bulls are considered some of the most dangerous dog breeds in the world. They have great killer instincts and are responsible for the highest number of dog fatalities and serious injuries in the United States. Brooklinn was attacked by one that left her with a permanent facial scar.

Brooklinn Khoury's summary and bio

Full name Brooklinn Taylor Khoury Date of birth 20th April 1999 Age 23 years in 2022 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Rancho San Margarita, Southern California Nationality American Ethnicity Lebanese Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexuality Homosexual Girlfriend Dancer Chloe Lukasiak Profession Skateboarder, model Years active 2016 to date Social media profiles Instagram YouTube TikTok

Brooklinn Khoury's age and early life

The skater was born on 20th April 1999, in Rancho San Margarita, California, United States. She is 23 years old in 2022. Brooklinn has Lebanese roots.

Who is Brooklinn Khoury's girlfriend?

She is dating Chloe Lukasiak, a dancer and an alumnus of Dance Moms. They met in October 2020, a few days before she was attacked by a pit bull. Brooklinn Khoury and Chloe Lukasiak often post about each other on their social media pages, and the dancer has remained supportive of her girlfriend as she recovers.

Brooklinn Khoury's dog attack

The skateboarder was attacked by an 8-year-old blue-nose pit bull in early November 2020. She had gone to visit her cousin who lives in Gilbert, Arizona. Khoury had met the canine pet, who was referred to as Diesel, several times before the dreadful incident. It ripped off her upper lip and parts of her nose. Her cousin rushed her to the hospital, but the surgeons could not put her lip back on.

She got a surgeon to do reconstructive surgery to help regrow her lip and nose tissues. The procedure involves creating a skin graft from her forearm to replace her face skin.

Brooklinn Khoury's before and after

Brooklinn Khoury's face changed after the horrifying dog attack, but it did not stop her from doing what she loves. She continues to skateboard, hike, and surf. She often updates her fans on her recovery process via her Instagram and YouTube channels.

Brooklinn Khoury's career

Brooklinn is a professional self-taught skateboarder and model. She started skating in 2016, and a Los Angeles skating shop called Brooklyn Projects was named in her honour. Prior to her dog attack, she was supposed to shoot her first television commercial. She was previously featured in a Vogue spread for women skaters.

The skateboarder appeared in Doja Cat's music video for her track Bottom Bi*ch. She is currently an ambassador for the Threadhead wallet brand. Khoury has also ventured into business. She launched her jewellery and clothing brand called Hug Someone You Love Today in June 2021.

Brooklinn Khoury's net worth

Chloe Lukasiak's girlfriend has an estimated net worth of $200,000 in 2022. Her career was starting to take off before the vicious dog attack, but she has not stopped skateboarding and being a positive influencer on social media.

What is Brooklinn Khoury's Instagram?

Her Instagram account has over 219 thousand followers as of 15 July 2022. She often shares pictures of her adventures and recovery journey. She uses the platform to inspire other dog bite victims.

What happened to Brooklinn Khoury's lip?

The skateboarder was attacked by a pit bull that bit off her upper lip and the edges of her nose during a visit to her cousin in Arizona. The surgeons could not place her lip back, and she has had to undergo several reconstructive surgeries to help her lip grow back.

Why does Brooklinn wear a bandage?

She wore a bandage after surgery to cover her lip and nose scar that was left after the horrifying pit bull attack. Sometimes she shows her fans what her face looks like without the bandage.

Is Brooklyn Khoury Lebanese?

The model and skateboarder is of Lebanese descent. She was born and raised in the United States and holds American nationality.

What breed of dog is most dangerous?

Statistics reveal that pit bulls contribute to about 67% of dog bite deaths in the United States. The dog breed has a strong jaw and, for the longest time, was trained to fight.

Brooklinn Khoury may have faced one of the worst canine attacks, but she remains positive and tries to inspire others who have gone through similar experiences. She has a great support system and got the best reconstructive surgeon who is working to ensure she can smile and eat properly again.

