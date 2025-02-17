Louis Liebenberg case: A detailed timeline of his fraud controversy

South African politician Louis Liebenberg is a notorious national political figure embroiled in a diamond scam in 2024. What do we know about the Louis Liebenberg case? Read on for everything we know about the timeline and other additional information.

According to SABC Elections, Louis Liebenberg is a philanthropist, mining magnate and politician.

Louis was formerly closely associated with Jacob Zuma.

He was an independent candidate in the 2024 elections for the Free State and Gauteng regions.

Louis Liebenberg's profile summary

Full name Louis Petrus Liebenberg Date of birth May 23, 1964 Age 60 years old (As of February 2025) Birthplace Port Nolloth, Northern Cape, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Desiree Liebenberg Ethnicity White Hair colour Grey Eye colour Dark grey Profession Politician and entrepreneur Education The University of Cape Town (UCT) Social media Instagram Facebook

What happened to Louis Liebenberg?

The following is a timeline of events regarding the diamond controversy that Jacob Zuma's former associate is involved in.

October 22, 2024

Louis Liebenberg and his wife were arrested in Benoni, Gauteng on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. The arrests were part of a five-year investigation into an alleged diamond investment scam that reportedly defrauded investors of over R4 billion since 2019.

A further six suspects were arrested in Gauteng and North West on the same day, and a ninth suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning, October 23, 2024.

Specialist investigator Mike Bolhuis requested information on Louis Liebenberg following the arrest and stated the prosecution would be a lengthy process.

November 28, 2024

Louis appears in court for a total of 11 minutes.

The State informed the court they were ready for cross-examination, and Louis abandoned his bail application, stating:

'I have been sick in prison the past few days and still feel ill. I would like to abandon my bail application at this stage and will revisit this with the requisition to court.'

Louis and his wife remain behind bars until their next scheduled court appearance in February 2025, and the remaining co-accused are all out on bail.

February 4, 2025

The case against the accused parties is postponed to July 8, 2025.

This delay comes following accusations of Louis running a Ponzi scheme.

Louis is expected to apply for bail on February 25, 2025.

Charges

Here are the main points to know regarding the relevant charges:

The 42 charges include theft, fraud, racketeering , and money laundering .

include , and . The State has accused Louis and Dezzi of trying to hide more than R200 million from the authorities after a video where Louis brags about his fortunes surfaced online.

has from the authorities after a video where Louis brags about his fortunes surfaced online. The State also accused Louis of operating a diamond syndicate that dealt with and enticed unsuspecting investors to invest in unpolished diamonds through social media platforms.

also that dealt with and enticed unsuspecting investors to invest in unpolished diamonds through social media platforms. Louis is accused of swindling unsuspecting investors of over R4 billion since 2019 through his sketchy business dealings.

Is Juanita du Plessis involved with Louis Liebenberg?

South African singer Juanita du Plessis and Louis Liebenberg were former business associates, as she was an investor in Louis' controversial diamond company, Forever Diamonds and Gold (FDG), since 2022, leading her to come under public scrutiny when the news of his arrest broke.

She defended her decision by initially staying silent, with The Citizen quoting her as saying:

'I chose to remain silent, because I believed, and still believe, that truth always prevails. However, I feel indebted to my longtime loyal supporters who may have questions about the matter.'

Forever Diamonds and Gold (FDG) controversy

Juanita highlighted that she has since withdrawn profits, and said she only met him three times in her life and was not part of the reported 'select VIP group'. Juanita reiterated that she was a normal investor just like thousands of others, and further expressed:

'My legal team is ready to give full cooperation to the liquidators in any way needed. The law must take its course, and the truth will be fully exposed. At this stage, none of us on the outside are sufficiently informed about the full scope of the business and its operations.'

Louis Liebenberg and Derick Hougaard

Former Springbok rugby player Derick Hougaard was also associated with the controversial figure, but not in a professional sense. Derick lived with Louis for a brief period in early 2024.

According to The Citizen, Derick pleaded for someone to fetch him from Louis' home via a WhatsApp message, saying that staying there was 'bad for him' and that Derick 'just wanted to be himself again.'

Louis hits back

The same Citizen article stated that Louis fired back at the claims, saying Derick is not tied down and can choose to leave if he wishes. He also claimed that the former Springbok rugby player does not have anything left, and he is giving him a chance to start from scratch following a crippling pill addiction.

Louis Liebenberg’s wife

The infamous local political figure is married to Desiree Liebenberg, also known as Dezzi. Information on Louis's wife is limited, but she is one of his seven co-accused in his diamond scam scandal.

Louis Liebenberg’s net worth

Louis's net worth has not been disclosed. However, Carte Blanche reported that in July 2021, Louis had R100 million in assets frozen by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), giving a limited glimpse into his wealth.

Details of the Louis Liebenberg case remain limited at the time of publication, as it remains an ongoing investigation with new details emerging daily. Keep up with the latest news regarding the case by checking Briefly's website for any updates.

