Al Capone's net worth: The staggering fortune of a mob legend
It has been nearly eight decades since Al Capone passed away, yet his financial empire remains a subject of interest. As one of history's most notorious mobsters, he built his fortune through illegal activities and organised crime. But how does Al Capone's net worth compare to today’s standards, and what does it reveal about his legacy?
What was Al Capone's net worth at death?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist, the Chicago crime boss was worth over $100 million at his passing away in 1947, making him one of the richest gangsters of all time.
In the 2011 memoir Uncle Al Capone: The Untold Story From Inside His Family, his grandniece, Deirdre Marie Capone, recalls a conversation with her grandfather, Ralph, where he shared details about Capone's immense wealth. As reported by Vanity Fair, he stated:
Al had an incredible amount of money. Money he couldn’t put into a bank account or openly invest. He didn’t trust the stock market; he called it a ‘game.’ And he didn’t trust anyone enough, even me, to help take care of the money.
How did Al Capone make his money?
As one of the most notorious figures in organized crime, Capone made his fortune through different illegal activities. Here is a breakdown of how these ventures contributed to his immense wealth:
Bootlegging
During the Prohibition era (1920-1933), the illegal alcohol trade was a goldmine for the notorious crime boss. Seeing an opportunity in the 18th Amendment’s ban on alcohol, he built a vast network of breweries, distilleries, and speakeasies. He made millions by smuggling and distributing alcohol.
Gambling
Illegal gambling was another major revenue stream, with numerous underground casinos and gambling dens scattered across Chicago. These venues offered card games, roulette, and slots, thriving due to Capone's influence over law enforcement and local politicians.
Vice activities
Vice operations were crucial to his empire. He controlled brothels and red-light districts. Al Capone cemented his dominance through the protection and management of illegal businesses.
Other rackets
Capone's wealth grew through extortion, loan sharking, and protection rackets, where businesses paid for "protection" from violence. With a workforce of over 600 gangsters, these operations ensured his criminal empire's success.
How much did Al Capone make a year?
Although Capone's salary was never disclosed, estimates suggest he earned around $105 million annually at his peak. His empire generated $60 million from illegal alcohol, $25 million from gambling, $10 million from vice, and another $10 million from various ventures.
What is Al Capone's net worth today?
In today's terms, Al Capone’s net worth of $105 million is equivalent to almost $1.5 billion. According to Smithsonian Magazine, in one of his famous statements from the 1930s, he told a reporter:
I make money by supplying a public demand. If I break the law, my customers… of the best people in Chicago are as guilty as me.
What is the value of Al Capone's house?
As reported by Mansion Global, the former mob boss' Miami Beach mansion on Palm Island has been demolished and listed for $23.9 million as an empty 30,000-square-foot lot.
The property purchased for $40,000 in 1928 featured a private beach and pool. USA Today also reported that his former Chicago home was listed for $109,900 in 2019.
What cars did Al Capone have?
From Auto Revolution's report, Al Capone’s cars were renowned for luxury and heavy fortification. His 1928 Cadillac Series 341, the first civilian armoured car, was auctioned for $341,000 in 2013 and listed for $1 million in 2021.
He also purchased a 1930 Cadillac Series 452, investing $30,000 in upgrades, which sold for $309,000 in 2009.
What happened to Capone's fortune?
Aside from wealth lost to legal fees and lavish spending, Al Capone's money also went missing. His grandniece, in her memoir, revealed that his syphilis-induced mental decline contributed to this. The gangster had hidden his money in a strongbox but could not remember where.
Who inherited Al Capone's estate?
His estate went into probate upon Al Capone's death. His wife, Mae, and son, Albert "Sonny" Capone, were the primary beneficiaries. Legal fees, taxes, and extravagant spending reduced much of his wealth.
FAQS
- Who was Al Capone's wife? The gangster married Mae Josephine Coughlin at age 19 on 30 December 1918.
- How did Al Capone die? The former Chicago crime boss died on 25 January 1947 from cardiac arrest, worsened by untreated syphilis.
When you add up his fortune from organised crime, Al Capone's net worth was staggering for his time. He stood out as a crime boss and businessman, building a vast empire through illicit dealings and leaving behind a financial legacy that reflects his immense power and influence.
