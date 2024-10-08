How did Al Capone get syphilis? Everything you should know

Al Capone was an American gangster and businessman. He rose to infamy during the Prohibition era as the co-founder and boss of the Chicago Outfit from 1925 to 1931. His seven-year reign as a crime boss ended when he went to prison at the age of 33. Behind closed doors, he suffered from the debilitating effects of late-stage syphilis. But how did Al Capone get syphilis?

Al Capone in Chicago, Illinois on 1 January 1930 (L). The king of gangsters Al Capone in Chicago (R). Photo: Underwood Archives, Haynes Archive (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Capone is one of the most notorious American gangsters of the 20th century. During his imprisonment at Alcatraz in the early 1930s, he was diagnosed with syphilis, which later led to severe complications in his later years, including neurological damage and dementia. Explore the circumstances surrounding Al Capone's syphilis and his battle with the disease.

Al Capone’s profile summary

Full name Alphonse Gabriel Capone Nicknames Big Al, King Alphonse, Scarface, Snorky, The Big Fella Gender Male Date of birth 17 January 1899 Date of death 25 January 1947 Place of death Miami Beach, Florida, United States Age at the time of death 48 years Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Teresa Father Gabriele Capone Siblings Richard James Hart, Ralph, Frank Marital status Married Wife Mary Josephine Coughlin Children Albert Francis Profession Gangster, businessman

Who was Al Capone?

Al Capone was born to Italian immigrants Teresa and Gabriele Capone on 17 January 1899 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. He was the fourth of nine children born to his parents. Al's early years on the streets exposed him to petty crime, leading him to join local gangs.

As a teenager, the rich criminal joined the Five Points Gang and became a bouncer in organised crime premises such as brothels. He infamously led the Chicago Outfit, a crime organisation active during the Prohibition era. His downfall came when he went to prison at the age of 33.

In an interview with 60 Minutes in 2002, Joe Bonanno, an accomplice of Al Capone, spoke about the character of Al, he said:

Al Capone was a very jolly guy. I liked him. His character was very approachable with the way he handled himself .

Fast five facts about Al Capone. Photo: @virgol0gy on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Al Capone get syphilis?

The late notorious gangster reportedly contracted syphilis in Chicago, where he was working as a bouncer in a brothel. According to Men’s Health, the late American gangster was initially diagnosed with syphilis during his 11-year sentence for tax evasion, alongside a diagnosis of gonorrhoea and the effects of drug withdrawal.

Al Capone’s disease worsened over the years and led to severe neurological complications, affecting various organs and systems in the body. In 1938, he received an official diagnosis of neurosyphilis and spent the rest of his time in the hospital wing of the notorious prison, Terminal Island Prison in the US.

How did Al Capone die?

Due to his declining health, the American racketeer was released from prison on 16 November 1939 and sought treatment for syphilis paresis. While Johns Hopkins Hospital refused to treat him because of his notorious reputation, Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore accepted him.

After several weeks of inpatient and outpatient treatment, Al left Baltimore on 20 March 1940 and returned to his mansion in Palm Island, Florida. On 21 January 1947, Al experienced a stroke. He regained consciousness and showed signs of improvement but then developed bronchopneumonia.

On 22 January 1947, Al suffered another stroke. While he initially survived the stroke, his health rapidly worsened. As per the New York Post, Al Capone died of cardiac arrest on 25 January 1947 after a second stroke, compounded by bronchopneumonia. Al Capone’s age was 48 years old at the time of his death.

Al Capone Los Angeles, California, United States in October 1931. Photo: Patrick Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Al Capone’s autopsy

After Al Capone’s death, his body was subjected to an autopsy to confirm the cause of death. The autopsy revealed that Al had died from cardiac arrest following complications from a stroke and bronchopneumonia. The autopsy also confirmed the long-term effects of syphilis, which had severely damaged his brain.

Frequently asked questions about Al Capone

Al Capone's notoriety has constantly attracted interest in his health and personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Did Al Capone die in prison? The American gangster and businessman died at his Palm Island estate, where he lived under the care of his family and medical staff until his death.

The American gangster and businessman died at his Palm Island estate, where he lived under the care of his family and medical staff until his death. Did Al Capone have syphilis? AI was diagnosed with syphilis during his imprisonment at Alcatraz in the early 1930s.

AI was diagnosed with syphilis during his imprisonment at Alcatraz in the early 1930s. When did Al Capone die? The notorious American gangster passed away on 25 January 1947 due to heart failure brought on by complications from syphilis.

The notorious American gangster passed away on 25 January 1947 due to heart failure brought on by complications from syphilis. How old was Al Capone when he died? The American gangster died at the age of 48.

The American gangster died at the age of 48. What did Al Capone die of? He died of cardiac arrest, brought on by complications from syphilis.

He died of cardiac arrest, brought on by complications from syphilis. Where is Al Capone buried? Al is buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois, United States.

Al is buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois, United States. ‌Who was Al Capone's wife? His wife was Mae Capone. They married on 30 December 1918. Mae passed away on 16 April 1986 at the age of 89.

Al Capone was a notorious American gangster and crime lord in the 1920s. He contracted syphilis during his youth reportedly from brothels. His health had severely declined and had progressed to neurosyphilis, affecting his brain and nervous system. Al Capone died on 25 January 1947 due to heart failure brought on by complications from syphilis.

READ ALSO: Who is Tiffany Chen? Meet Robert De Niro's girlfriend

Briefly.co.za shared exciting details about Robert De Niro's girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. Roberto De Niro is unarguably one of the most prominent Hollywood actors. His role in The Godfather Part II won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Through Robert's fame, his current partner, Tiffany Chen, a martial artist and Tai Chi instructor, became a media interest because of their relationship. How did they meet, and what is their relationship like?

Source: Briefly News