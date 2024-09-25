Mikki Mase's net worth today: How rich is the 'King of Baccarat'?

Michael David Meiterman, also known as Mikki Mase or King of Baccarat, is a high-stakes gambler known for his controversial claims of beating casinos, particularly in games like baccarat and craps. He has garnered a following on social media, where he showcases his lavish lifestyle and large gambling wins. Discover Mikki Mase’s net worth in this article.

Mikki Mase in Los Angeles, California (L). Mikki Mase in a hotel (L). Photo: @dirtygothboi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mikki Mase gained notoriety as an online gambling personality, showcasing his extravagant lifestyle and claiming victories in various casino games. He often appears on shows like Hustler Casino Live. How much is Mikki Mase worth?

Mikki Mase's profile summary

Full name Michael David Meiterman Famous as Mikki Mase/ Dirty Goth Boi Gender Male Date of birth 27 October 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Marlboro, New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Unknown Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 130 Ibs (59 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Father Steven Mother Leah Meiterman Siblings Mike Relationship status Single Profession Professional gambler, social media personality

How old is Mikki Mase?

Mikki Mase’s age is 32 years old as of 2024. He was born on 27 October 1991 in Marlboro, New Jersey, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. Mase is an American national of white ethnicity. His parents are Steven and Leah Meiterman.

Mikki’s father was an NHRA bike racer in the early 1990s and a popular entrepreneur who owned several businesses. His grandfather, Michael, was a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to the United States. He has a brother named Mike.

Fast five facts about Mikki Mase. Photo: @dirtygothboi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Mikki Mase’s net worth?

According to Medium and Techopedia, the professional gambler has an alleged net worth of between $8.5 million and $43.5 million. He has amassed this wealth through his high-stakes gambling, particularly in games like baccarat and craps. During his gambling time in Las Vegas, he allegedly won over 11 million dollars in one gambling session.

How does Mikki Mase make his money?

The television personality has accumulated his significant net worth through various income streams. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels.

Gambling

Mase is a prominent figure in gambling and sports betting. He began gambling at the age of 13, undergoing a troubled upbringing and encountering legal issues that led to some time in prison. He claims to consistently win big at casinos, turning small amounts into massive profits.

Mikki Mase has shared stories of extraordinary gambling streaks, where he turned an initial $200 into over $800,000 and transformed $50,000 into a staggering $6.2 million. Mikki Mase’s biggest win is allegedly $11,526,000. During an interview with PokerNews, Mikki Mase briefly explained his gambling strategy.

I'll say that it's not impossible. I'm not the smartest man in the world, but I picked up a few keynote behaviours and characteristics in cards, as well as the marketing and development of games in a casino. If you can do a little reverse engineering to determine how they've created their edge, it's not impossible to say that you've worked that to your advantage.

Mase has also been featured in a few television and YouTube docuseries, such as Hustlers Gamblers and Crooks, where he has given an inside look over his alleged profitable career in casino games such as baccarat and craps.

Mikki Mase in MGM Grand Las Vegas (L). Las Vegas, Nevada (R). Photo: @dirtygothboi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Social media

Aside from gambling, Mase is also a social media personality. He is active on various social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, where he often shares his lavish lifestyle and creates content based on casino gaming and gambling. He boasts over 673 thousand followers on Instagram and almost 514 thousand followers on TikTok.

Poker

Although baccarat is Mikki's primary focus, he also participates in high-stakes poker games, occasionally appearing on streams like Hustler Casino Live, which could provide additional income.

Other ventures

What businesses did Mikki Mase own? Before venturing into high-stakes gambling, Mase owned a network of healthcare businesses, including pharmacies, rehabilitation centres, and clinical laboratories. He made significant money from these ventures, eventually selling them all around 2018 to fully transition into gambling.

Frequently asked questions about Mikki Mase

Mikki Mase's popularity in the gambling industry has constantly attracted interest in his personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Who is Mikki Mase? He is a professional gambler who has recently gained notoriety amongst the poker crowd due to his appearances on the Hustler Casino Live and Live at the Bike!

He is a professional gambler who has recently gained notoriety amongst the poker crowd due to his appearances on the and Where is Mikki Mase from? The American social media personality was born in Marlboro, New Jersey, United States.

The American social media personality was born in Marlboro, New Jersey, United States. What is Mikki Mase’s real name? His real name is Michael David Meiterman.

His real name is Michael David Meiterman. What is Mikki Mase's biggest win? The American gambler has often said that his biggest win was $11,526,000.

The American gambler has often said that his biggest win was $11,526,000. What games did Mikki Mase play? The American gambler plays baccarat, craps and television poker cash games.

The American gambler plays baccarat, craps and television poker cash games. Where is Mikki Mase’s house located? The professional card player's house is in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The professional card player's house is in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. What type of car does Mikki Mase drive? He owns a McLaren supercar.

Mikki Mase achieved widespread recognition as a professional gambler, boasting his winnings on social media and in the documentary series Hustlers Gamblers Crooks. Mikki Mase’s net worth has exhibited consistent growth in recent years. He has made his money from beating table games like craps and baccarat.

READ ALSO: Paige Spiranac's net worth: a look at the golf influencer's fortune

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Paige Spiranac's net worth. Paige is an American social media personality, golf instructor, and former professional golfer. She is one of golf's leading social media influencers and YouTube golf instructors.

In July 2023, she introduced OnlyPaige, a membership service with golf tutorials. Spiranac's net worth skyrocketed, and according to the Daily Mail, she makes between $8,477 and $12,716 per social media post.

Source: Briefly News