Jami Gertz's net worth: How wealthy is the richest actress in the world?

When you think about the world’s richest actress, Angelina Jolie or Margot Robbie probably comes to mind. Well, it turns out it is a figure most people have not heard of. Although she has had a solid career, Jami Gertz's net worth is leaps and bounds beyond that of a working actress. But how did she amass her fortune and status as the wealthiest thespian?

Jami Gertz during a 2012 interview at Good Morning America (L). Tony and Jami at the 2010 Annual LACMA Collectors Committee Weekend (R). Photo: Ray Tamarra, Amy Graves (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jami Gertz is an American actress widely recognised for her roles in Crossroads, Square Pegs, and The Lost Boys. Along with her husband, billionaire businessman Tony Ressler, she is a part-owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and has a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers. Here is a comprehensive look into Jami Gertz’s wealth, investment projects, and philanthropic endeavours.

Jami Gertz's profile summary

Full name Jami Beth Gertz Famous as Jami Gertz Gender Female Date of birth 28 October 1965 Age 58 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Alma mater Maine East High School, New York University Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 69 kg (152 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Tony Ressler (m. 1989) Children 4 Profession Actress Years active 1981-present Net worth $8 billion

What is Jami Gertz’s net worth in 2024?

According to EssentiallySports, Jami is worth $8 billion. This amount, which partially includes her husband’s fortune, has grown exponentially over the years, as it was reported to be $500 million in 2018.

However, Gertz’s tale is not the classic girl-meets-billionaire story most people assume. During a 2018 interview with Hollywood Reporter, the actress narrated how she made way more money than her now-husband when they first met.

People think I married a rich guy, which is not the case. I was earning more than Tony when we met. I paid for our first house and our first vacation. I married him because I fell in love with him.

Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz during a 2018 basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Original

How did Jami Gertz get so wealthy?

Although Tony’s successful business ventures greatly contributed to Jami Gertz’s billionaire status, she has also earned significant money from her acting career spanning four decades. Below is a breakdown of Jami’s income streams:

Marriage to Tony Ressler

Jami Gertz and Tony Ressler have enjoyed marital bliss for over three decades. An alumnus of Columbia Business School, he worked at Drexel Burnham Lambert before its collapse in 1990.

That year, he co-founded the private equity firm Apollo Global Management alongside his brother-in-law Leon Black. In 1997, Ressler co-founded Ares Management with Bennett Rosenthal and John H. Kissick.

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Apollo Global Management and Ares Management have assets under management of $500 billion and $300 billion, respectively. Tony’s net worth of $10.6 includes his combined $8 million fortune with his wife, per Forbes.

Acting career

Tony Ressler’s wife made her career debut at 16, appearing in Endless Love. From 2002 to 2006, she starred in Still Standing, which, up to date, is her longest-running and most successful television series. Take a look at some of Jami Gertz’s movies and TV shows:

Sixteen Candles (1984)

(1984) Quicksilver (1986)

(1986) Renegades (1989)

(1989) Seinfeld (1994)

(1994) Modern Family (2011)

(2011) Difficult People (2017)

Jami Gertz and Tony Ressler during the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

How does Jami Gertz invest her money?

The Chicago native and her billionaire husband have invested their money into several projects. Here are some of the ways the duo ensures their net worth only goes up:

Jami Gertz’s house

Ressler and Jami’s primary homes are located in Beverly Hills and Malibu. The Malibu property sits above Broad Beach, one of the most desirable parts of the area.

On the other hand, their Beverly Hills home sits at the top of a mountain with a 360-degree view of Los Angeles. The property is allegedly worth $50 million in the open market. An exclusive house tour by Omni Home Ideas offers a glimpse into the lavish home.

What sports teams does Jami Gertz own?

In 2005, Gertz and Tony were part of the investment group that purchased the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers for $223 million per ProBoards.

The couple also led a group of investors to acquire the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks for $730 million in April 2015. The actress represented the Hawks in the NBA draft lottery for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 NBA drafts.

Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz during a 2019 basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Philanthropy

The billionaire couple is renowned for their charitable efforts. Although this does not increase their net worth, it accounts for how they spend their millions. Jami is a board director for the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research, Melanoma Research Alliance.

FAQs

Jami’s status as the world’s richest actress constantly raises eyebrows about how she accumulated her wealth. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Jami Gertz?

Gertz (aged 58 as of 2024) was born on 28 October 1965 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She is an alumnus of Maine East High School.

Who are Jami Gertz’s parents?

The actress’ parents, Walter and Sharyn Gertz, raised her in Conservative Judaism. She has two brothers, Michael and Scott.

Who is Jami Gertz’s husband?

Jami and Tony exchanged nuptials on 16 June 1989. They have four children: Oliver Jordan (born in 1992), Nicholas Simon (born in 1995), Theo (born in 1998) and Abigail (born in 2003).

Tony Ressler during the 9th Annual Hope Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta in 2022. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

Who is the richest actress in the world?

Jami Gertz is currently the wealthiest actress in the world. Her marriage to a billionaire has significantly bolstered her financial portfolio.

Not only does Jami Gertz’s net worth reflect her illustrious career in the entertainment industry, but it also mirrors her husband’s achievements in the financial world. With their savvy investment projects, the duo’s fortune is only expected to increase in the coming years.

