Kristi Noem's net worth: How rich is the South Dakota Governor?

Kristi Noem's net worth has been a hot topic ever since she became South Dakota’s first female governor. A member of the Republican Party, she gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic after she refused to issue a statewide mandate to wear face masks. Discover her career achievements, earnings and investment projects.

Have you ever wondered how a farm girl became one of the most influential figures in American politics? Noem’s journey encapsulates a tale of hard work, discipline and resilience. Since 2019, she has served as the 33rd governor of South Dakota.

Kristi Noem's profile summary

Full name Kristi Lynn Noem Famous as Kristi Noem Gender Female Date of birth 30 November 1971 Age 52 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Watertown, South Dakota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Norwegian Religion Christianity Alma mater South Dakota State University Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 66 kg (146 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Bryon Noem Children 3 Parents Ron and Corinne Arnold Profession Politician Political party Republican Net worth $5 million to $19 million Social media Instagram

What is Kristi Noem's net worth in 2024?

Estimating a lawmaker’s fortune is often tricky because disclosure forms do not mandate exact values. While no precise figures exist for Noem’s wealth, various sources, including Hamariweb and CitiMuzik, estimate it to be between $5 million and $19 million.

How did Kristi Noem get rich?

Over the years, Kristi’s financial portfolio has shown a steady growth pattern thanks to her ability to carve a niche in a male-dominated profession. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of how she makes her money:

Farming career

The political icon was raised on their family ranch in rural Hamlin County. After her dad, Ron Arnold, died in a farm machinery accident in 1994, she left the Northern State University and moved back home to take care of the family business.

Noem added a hunting lodge to the family property. The farmer and rancher earned her bachelor’s degree while still working in her father’s ranch.

She has expanded the vision and now owns a ranch alongside her husband. Kristi Noem’s ranch is located near Castlewood.

Political career

In 2006, Noem bagged a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives with 39% of the vote. She represented the 6th district for four years, from 2007 to 2010.

During her tenure, Kristi saw 11 bills she had proposed become law, including one to adjust gun ownership in South Dakota. In 2010, Noem ran for South Dakota’s at-large seat in the US House of Representatives, winning against Blake Curd.

On 5 January 2019, she was sworn in as the first female governor of South Dakota. CAknowledge estimates Kristi Noem’s salary at $175,000 annually.

Authoring career

In 2022, Kristi published her first autobiography, Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland. It tells her tumble and rough story of growing up on a ranch and how a blessed life of true grit equipped her with leadership skills.

Kristi Noem’s house

Kristi lives in the South Dakota Governor’s Residence in Pierre on weekdays. The 14,000-square-foot property cost $2.87 million to build. However, Noem spends most weekends with her family on their farm near Castlewood.

Kristi Noem's personal life

Noem’s influence extends beyond political spheres, so, unsurprisingly, many people are curious about who she is, minus the manifestos.

How old is Kristi Noem?

Kristi (aged 52 as of 2024) was born on 30 November 1971 in Watertown, South Dakota, USA. She has Norwegian ancestry.

Regarding her education, Noem attended Hamlin High School, where she was crowned South Dakota Snow Queen. In 2012, she graduated with a BA in political science from South Dakota State University.

Who is Kristi Noem's husband?

Noem exchanged nuptials with Bryon in 1992. Together, they have three kids: Booker, Kassidy and Kennedy Noem. On 24 May 2024, the celebrity husband celebrated his wife during their special day via an Instagram post that read:

Happy 32nd anniversary to my favourite girl. Although it has been rough, I am glad to have gone through it with you. I love you, dear! You bless me.

FAQs

Details about Kristi’s personal life became subject to public scrutiny ever since she made her political debut. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Kristi Noem’s religion?

The politician is a Protestant. As of 2018, her family attended a Foursquare Church in Watertown, South Dakota.

What is Kristi Noem’s height?

Kristi stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 66 kilograms (146 lbs). Noem features dark brown hair and eyes.

What does Kristi Noem’s husband do for a living?

The South Dakota native is an entrepreneur, rancher, and insurer. He runs Noem Insurance Company, which mainly offers crop insurance.

Kristi Noem’s net worth mirrors her strategic career choices and prudent financial management. While she makes a substantial income as a US Governor, her career as a rancher layered a solid financial foundation.

