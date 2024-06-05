Johnny Mathis' wife or husband: A closer look at his romantic life

Johnny Mathis is an American pop singer who has achieved widespread recognition as an angelic-voiced crooner of romantic ballads. He is the third best-selling artist of the 20th century, with 360 million records sold worldwide. He has hit the headlines multiple times, not only for his career success but also for his romantic relationships and sexual orientation. Who is Johnny Mathis’s wife?

Johnny Mathis has been in the music industry since 1956 and has released numerous songs and albums. He has won various awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for three recordings. While much is known about his music career, his love life remains a mystery. Does Johnny Mathis have a wife, and what does his dating history look like?

Johnny Mathis’ profile summary

Full name John Royce Mathis Gender Male Date of birth 30 September 1935 Age 88 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Gilmer, Texas, United States of America Current residence Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Gay Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 159 Ibs (72kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mildred Boyd Mathis Father Clem Mathis Smith Siblings Six Relationship status Single School George Washington High School University San Francisco State University Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $400 million

Who is Johnny Mathis?

John Royce Mathis is an American singer. He was born on 30 September 1935 in Gilmer, Texas, United States of America and is 88 years old as of 2024. Johnny’s parents are Mildred Boyd Mathis and Clem Mathis Smith. He grew up alongside six siblings: Ralph, Michael, Linda, Elizabeth, Clem L Mathis Jr. and Marguerite McMillian.

Mathis began his music career at age 19 when Helen Noga discovered him. He is best known for his hits, such as Chances Are, Wonderful! Wonderful!, Misty, The Twelfth of Never and It's Not for Me to Say. He has released over 70 studio albums and sold over 350 million records, making him the 20th-century's third best-selling artist.

Mathis has enjoyed a career spanning over six decades. Twelve of his studio albums have reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, and many of them have been certified Gold or Platinum.

Who is Johnny Mathis’ wife or husband?

The American pop singer is not married and has never been married before. He keeps his relationships under wraps and has not revealed if he is dating anyone. Therefore, Johnny is presumably single at the moment. However, the singer confirmed his relationship status in a 2014 interview with The Guardian. He said:

I've never been married and I have no regrets about not starting my own family. I come from a large one so there are so many people around all the time. I've been very happy but I've never gotten married. That's about the size of it. I would have been a good father because I've been a father to my brothers' and sisters' children.

Is Johnny Mathis gay?

The singer's sexuality has been a subject of controversy since his rise to fame, with many fans speculating about whether he is gay or straight. The singer first came out as gay in 1982 after he was quoted in a 1982 US Magazine article, stating:

Homosexuality is a way of life that I've grown accustomed to.

Mathis later revealed that his comment was intended to be off the record and did not publicly discuss his sexual orientation for many years afterwards. In 2006, he explained that his silence was due to death threats he received following the 1982 article.

On 14 May 2017, during an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, the renowned singer talked about the US magazine article and confirmed that he is gay. He said:

I come from San Francisco. It's not unusual to be gay in San Francisco. I've had some girlfriends, some boyfriends, just like most people. But I never got married, for instance. I knew that I was gay. I didn't share anything about that.

Johnny Mathis’ relationships

Even though the singer has kept her previous relationships private, he has been romantically linked to a few men and women in the past.

In the 1970s, the singer was romantically linked to the late singer Estelle Bennett, but the singer never confirmed the relationship. He has also been romantically linked to high-profile women in the entertainment industry, including Regina Belle, Deniece Williams, and Patti Austin.

The singer was said to have been in a relationship with George Avakian, an American record producer, artist manager, writer, educator, and executive who discovered him in a San Francisco jazz club in the 1950s.

Johnny also dated Mitch Miller, an American choral conductor, record producer, record industry executive, and professional oboist. Mitch died on 31 July 2010 at the age of 99.

Does Johnny Mathis have children?

Johnny Mathis does not have any daughters or sons. He is the uncle to his sibling's kids and has stated that is enough for him.

Who is Johnny Mathis’ partner?

The singer is reportedly not in any romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. He keeps his personal life under wraps.

What is Johnny's sexual orientation?

The pop singer first came out as gay in 1982. However, he has dated both men and women.

No one has ever taken the title of being Johnny Mathis’s wife. The American singer has never been married and has no children. He has been in a few relationships with men and women in the past and came out as gay in 1982.

