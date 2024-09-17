Who is Tiffany Chen? Meet Robert De Niro's girlfriend

Roberto De Niro is unarguably one of the most prominent Hollywood actors. His role in The Godfather Part II won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Through his fame, his current partner, Tiffany Chen, a martial artist and Tai Chi instructor, became a media interest because of their relationship.

The romance between Roberto De Niro and his partner, Tiffany Chen, has been in the media since around 2015, but it remained a speculation. This dynamic changed and piqued media curiosity following the birth of Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro's child in 2023, making De Niro one of the oldest fathers on record,

Full name Tiffany Chen Gender Female Date of birth 1978 Age 46 years old in 2024 Place of birth Chekiang, China Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Taiwanese Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Weight 61 kg (135 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Parents William C.C. and Priscilla Chen Siblings Maximilian Chen Marital status In a relationship Partner Robert De Niro (2021–present) Children One (Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro) Profession Martial arts instructor, former martial artist

Who is Tiffany Chen De Niro?

Tiffany Chen is the daughter of Grandmaster William C.C. and Priscilla Chen, according to an Amazon review. She was born in 1978 in Chekiang, China. Her father is famous for his expertise in tai chi.

How old is Robert De Niro’s girlfriend?

Born in 1978, Tiffany Chen's age is 46 in 2024. She has kept details about her birth date from the media's scrutiny.

What ethnicity is Tiffany Chen?

Tiffany Chen's ethnicity is Taiwanese However, she is an American by nationality.

Career

Robert De Niro's girlfriend began practising martial arts as a young girl under her father. But her journey to becoming a world-class martial artist began at age 16. She participated in her debut push-hands competition.

Ten years later, at 26, Chen was inducted into Inside Kung-Fu magazine's Hall of Fame. By then, she had also earned gold medals and world championship titles.

Aside from martial arts, Tiffany is an astute dancer and skating enthusiast. As a little girl, she learned ballet and hula dancing. Her interest in physical and sporting activities extends to gymnastics, swimming, and figure skating.

How did Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro meet?

They reportedly became acquainted around 2015 while working on a movie set together. Chen acted as De Niro's martial arts instructor in The Intern movie. While sharing how their relationship unfolded during an interview session, Pagesix quoted Tiffany:

When we were working it was just work, and then a couple of years later we got back in touch and I said, ‘Oh, I guess we get along,’ and I guess we really get along.

Nothing was heard about them again until 2021, when they appeared together in public on several occasions. They even enjoyed a romantic getaway in the South of France.

The rumours were confirmed in 2023 after De Niro announced his seventh child's birth during an interview. Gia Virginia Chen De Niro was delivered on 6 April 2023.

Robert De Niro's relationships

Aside from his publicised romance with Tiffany, Robert De Niro, reputed for his lucrative business acumen, has had multiple marriages and significantly long-term relationships. He married Diahnne Abbott between 1975 and 1988, and the union ushered in Raphael and an adopted daughter, Drena. Other relationships he had are the following:

De Niro entered a long-term relationship with actress Toukie Smith that lasted about eight years and ended in 1996. Through surrogacy, they had twin sons.

The actor briefly dated supermodel Naomi Campbell in the early '90s.

Grace Hightower became Robert De Niro's wife between 1997 and 2018. They had two children, Elliot and Helen Grace.

Is Robert De Niro still with Tiffany Chen?

The lovebirds are still together while parenting their child. When Chen was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy in July 2023, Robert stood by her. While narrating her experience, she described how she began to notice that her tongue and facial muscles were numb on her return from the hospital.

Robert De Niro's girlfriend said it got worse and led to a total loss of function on one side of her face, and she began to undergo treatment. Her husband motivated and supported her. Narrating her experience with Gayle King during an interview session on CBS Mornings, she said the following:

He was very strong, very supportive. Treatment for Bell's Palsy often includes steroids and antiviral medicine...but what bothered me is that I couldn't smile at the baby at the beginning, and I couldn't I couldn't give her kisses...We decided yeah, we're going to live our life and be social.

Tiffany Chen's net worth

Her financial worth is not public knowledge, unlike her partner's, which, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $500 million, making him one of the richest actors in the world. He accumulated his wealth through his highly successful acting career and business investments.

Frequently asked questions

Tiffany Chen has entered the spotlight following her relationship with Robert, sparking several questions from searchers. Below are some of them and the best answers:

What is the age difference between Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen? Robert is 35 years older than his partner, Tiffany.

Robert is 35 years older than his partner, Tiffany. How did De Niro meet Tiffany Chen? They met on the set of a movie titled The Intern.

They met on the set of a movie titled Who is Tiffany Chen married to? She is not officially married to Robert, but they live together.

She is not officially married to Robert, but they live together. Is Tiffany Chen Chinese? She is Taiwanese by her father's nationality.

She is Taiwanese by her father's nationality. How did Robert De Niro meet Grace Hightower? According to the Wall Street Journal, the duo met in 1987 at a Mr. Chow restaurant in London, where the latter was working.

Tiffany Chen is a multi-talented, award-winning martial artist and mother. Thanks to the support of her octogenarian husband, Robert, she has not let a decline in her health affect her child's upbringing.

