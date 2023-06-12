The story of Helen Grace De Niro, the youngest daughter of Robert De Niro

Despite her father's celebrity status as a Hollywood star, Helen Grace De Niro is seldom spotted publicly. Nonetheless, that does not take away the attention she commands from her father's fans and social media users. Therefore, this article unveils her life while highlighting her family dynamics.

How old is Robert De Niro's daughter? Go through these details to find out more.

Helen Grace De Niro's profile summary and bio

Full name Helen Grace de Niro Gender Female Date of birth 23rd December 2011 Age 11 years (as of June 2023) Birthday 23rd December Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth The USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Robert De Niro Mother Grace Hightower Famous as Rober De Niro's daughter

Helen Grace De Niro's mother

How old is Robert De Niro's youngest daughter? Helen Grace de Niro (aged 11 years as of June 2023) was born on 23rd December 2011 to Robert and Grace. She is Robert's youngest daughter, and her Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Helen Grace De Niro's parents

Robert is an illustrious American actor and director with Italian roots. His decorated acting career spans six decades! He is known for collaborations with Martin Scorsese and is regarded as one of the most influential actors of his generation.

Some of his notable acting credits include:

The King of Comedy (1982)

(1982) Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

(1984) This Boy's Life (1993)

(1993) The Good Shepherd (2006)

(2006) Joker (2019)

(2019) Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

His comedic roles include:

The Intern (2015)

(2015) Meet the Parents films (2000–2010)

films (2000–2010) Analyze This (1999)

(1999) Wag the Dog (1997)

(1997) Midnight Run (1988)

Robert De Niro's most acclaimed career moments include winning two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Are Robert De Niro's children adopted?

De Niro's family is blended. He has seven kids, and two of them are adopted. Robert married Diahnne in 1976, and they had Raphael, his eldest child. He also adopted Diahnne's daughter, Drena De Niro, although they divorced in 1988.

Who is the mother of Robert De Niro's twins? Between 1988 and 1996, Robert got into a relationship with Toukie Smith, and they had twins, Aaron and Julian, conceived through in vitro fertilisation and delivered through a surrogate mother.

In 1997, Robert married Grace Hightower and had their son, Eliot, in 1998, although the couple split in 1999. However, they renewed their vows in 2004 and had Helen in 2011 via surrogacy.

Helen Grace De Niro's mother and father divorced in 2018 after 20 years of marriage. Through her lawyer, Robert De Niro's wife alleged that Robert had unfairly decreased their agreed-upon payments to her. His lawyers accused Grace of forcing Robert to support her amidst the divorce.

How many children does Robert De Niro have?

Who is the mother of Robert De Niro's 7th child? Robert revealed that he had a seventh child with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. Robert had been linked with Tiffany for a while, and she was spotted with a baby bump in 2022.

In a May 2023 interview with Gayle King, Robert revealed that he had welcomed a baby girl, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. The little one was born on 6th April 2023.

The actor also has seven children. He also has four grandchildren. Drena, his daughter, has one child, while Raphael, Robert De Niro's son, has three children.

Custody

Robert and Helen Grace Niro's mother's divorce was nothing but amicable. Their daughter's custody was the centre of their dispute. They avoided a custody trial and got into a custody deal that would dictate their parenting dynamics, especially with Helen.

Helen Grace De Niro's net worth

Helen is only 11 years old and does not seem to have a source of income yet. Robert De Niro's net worth is approximately $500 million.

Helen De Niro is a celebrity child, and growing up with that title puts her on a pedestal. Nonetheless, her parents have intentionally put her away from the limelight; hence, she enjoys living like anyone her age.

