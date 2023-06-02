The life story of Liliana Gandolfini, James Gandolfini's daughter

Liliana Gandolfini is James Gandolfini's only daughter. At her tender age, she enjoys the benefits of being a celebrity child while grappling with the sad reality of her father's death. Where is she, and what has she been up to?

For close to a decade, Liliana and her mother have stayed away from the limelight following John Gandolfini's death. These details highlight who she is beyond her status as a celebrity child.

Liliana Gandolfini's profile summary and bio

Full name Liliana Ruth Gandolfini Gender Female Date of birth 10th October 2012 Age 10 years (as of June 2023) Birthday 10th October Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth The United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Famous as James Gandolfini's daughter Parents James Gandolfini and Deborah Lin Sibling Michael Gandolfini

How old is Liliana Gandolfini?

Liliana (aged 10 as of June 2023) was born on 10th October 2012, in the USA. She is the only child born to James and Deborah Lin, a former model.

Who is Liliana Gandolfini's father?

James Gandolfini was an American actor best recognised for portraying Tony Soprano in The Sopranos, the HBO TV show. His role is considered one of the most influential performances in TV history. The role earned him three Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and five Screen Actors Guild Awards. His film credits include:

Virgil in True Romance (1993)

(1993) Crimson Tide (1995)

(1995) The Last Castle (2001)

(2001) The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

(2009) Bear in Get Shorty (1995)

(1995) Wild Things Are (2009)

(2009) Enough Said (2013)

James married his first wife, Marcy Wudarski, in March 1999. Unfortunately, they divorced in December 2002. James moved on and married Deborah Lin in Honolulu, Hawaii.

What caused James Gandolfini's death?

Gandolfini did not publicly open up about his health struggles and his death surprised many people. He died on 19th June 2013 in Rome at the age of 51.

He was on a family vacation and had gone sightseeing when his son found him unconscious on the bathroom floor. He was pronounced dead 20 minutes after getting to the hospital. An autopsy confirmed that he had succumbed to a heart attack. James Gandolfini's funeral service was held on 27th June 2013.

James Gandolfini's son

Michael, James' son, was born in 1999, the same year The Sopranos debuted on TV. He grew up watching his father's acting success skyrocket. In a 2019 interview, Michael revealed that his father never wanted him to become an actor. He wanted him to play sports or consider a career as a director.

Michael made his debut in the film Ocean's 8. He later landed a recurring role in The Deuce. Michael also portrays his father's most famous character in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to The Sopranos.

Liliana Gandolfini's net worth

How much money did James Gandolfini have when he died? At the time of his death, he was worth $70 million. He made his fortune through his acting career and in real estate.

As per reports, his salary in the first and second season of The Soprano was $2.5 million - $5 million per season. In the third season his salary was doubled to roughly $5 million per season. He negotiated a salary of $10 million in the fourth season.

Who inherited James Gandolfini's money?

James left behind a complex will, which he signed two months after Liliana's birth. James Gandolfini's wife and daughter would inherit 20% of his estate. The remaining 60% was divided in equal parts amongst his two sisters. James did not accidentally leave Michael out of his will, as the will stated,

I have in mind my beloved son Michael. I have made other provisions for him.

The provisions included life insurance worth $7 million in 2013. Michael and Liliana also inherited 50% of James' property in Manhattan and a parcel of land in Italy, as stated,

I hope and desire they will continue to own said property and keep it in our family as long as possible.

James also set aside $1,000,000 for his two nieces and $100-200,000 for six of his friends.

Liliana Gandolfini's now

Liliana's mother is intentional about raising her away from the public. She is rarely seen in public after her father's death. Deborah does not share updates about Liliana's life on social media. However, in 2021, Deborah was spotted running errands in the company of Liliana and a mystery man.

Liliana Gandolfini is twelve years old as of June 2023. Her mother prefers raising her away from the public, but the two were spotted at the Sopranos Con in 2019.

