Deni Montana Harrelson's biography: Everything about Woody Harrelson's daughter

Despite her father's celebrity status, Deni Montana Harrelson has stayed away from the limelight for the better part of her life. Unlike most celebrity children who leverage their parents' popularity to build a fanbase and ride with the popularity tide, she treasures her privacy. Nonetheless, there are inklings about her life, and this article compiles them to create her biography.

Before he had children, Woody Harrelson had a different view of parenting. In a few interviews, he has spoken about Deni Montana Harrelson's upbringing and snippets of how her birth changed him. He often describes her as strong and fierce.

Deni Montana Harrelson's profile summary and bio

Full name Deni Montana Harrelson Gender Female Birthdate 5th March 1994 Age 29 years (as of May 2023) Birthday 5th March Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Malibu, USA Current residence Hawaii Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height 5'6" Father Woody Harrelson Mother Laura Louie Siblings Zoe Giordano Harrelson and Makani Ravello Harrelson Grandparents Diane and Charles Harrelson Famous as Woody Harreson's daughter

Does Woody Harrelson have any biological children?

If you were a fan of Woody Harrelson's work in the 80s, you could attest to his intense stunts about marriage and settling down. These remarks often stir the question, does Woody Harrelson have any biological children?

Besides answering the question, this article lets you in on his family. It also provides snippets of his changed perspective on fatherhood. So, how many kids does Woody Harrelson have?

Deni Montana Harrelson's age

Deni Montana (aged 29 as of May 2023) was born on 28th February 1993 in the United States of America. Her Zodiac sign is Pisces, and her birthday is on 28th February.

Deni Montana Harrelson's parents

Deni Montana is one of Woody Harrelson's three children. What did Woody Harrelson do? Woodrow Tracy Harrelson, popularly known as Woody, is an award-winning American actor and playwright. His claim to stardom was his feature as bartender Woody Boyd on NBC's sitcom Cheers, which aired between 1985 and 1993.

Woody also gained prominence for being featured in the following TV productions:

The Messenger (2009)

(2009) Zombieland (2009)

(2009) No Country for Old Men (2007)\

(2007)\ Now You See Me (2013)

(2013) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

(2017) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

(2018) The Man from Toronto (2022)

(2022) Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Deni Montana Harrelson's mother

Woody Harrelson married Nancy Simon in 1985. Their initial plan was to divorce the day after the wedding since the union was meant to be 'a joke'. However, the storefront marriage/divorce parlour was closed when they returned; hence, they remained married for ten months.

Deni's mother and Woody's wife, Laura Louie, co-founded Yoganics, an organic food delivery service. The couple met in 1987 when Laura worked as Woody's assistant. They started dating in 1988 and solemnised their union in 2008 since Woody did not believe in marriage after divorcing Nancy Simon.

Does Woody Harrelson have three daughters?

Yes, he does. Deni is the eldest of three siblings. Her sister, Zoe Giordano, is the second of Woody Harrelson's kids. She was born on 22nd September 1996. A decade later, Woody and Laura welcomed their third daughter, Makani Ravello, born on 3rd June 2006.

Deni Harrelson's sisters followed in their father's footsteps as actors. Zoe made her acting debut alongside her father in U2: Song for Someone, the 2015 film. Makani made her TV debut in 2017 by playing a minor role in Lost in London.

What did Woody Harrelson do to his daughter?

In August 2022, Woody got into a physical altercation at Washington DC's Watergate Hotel. According to a representative from the DC Metropolitan Police Department, an unknown man was photographing Woody and his daughter. Woody asked him to delete the photos, at which point the stranger assaulted him.

Harrelson punched the man back in what the police described as self-defence. The incident is an indication of how protective Woody is as a father.

Deni Montana Harrelson's boyfriend

Deni has never appreciated being in the headlines. Unlike her siblings, who make red-carpet appearances with their father, she rarely makes public appearances. Deni Montana Harrelson's Instagram also does not exist. Owing to her social media absence,

Deni Montana Harrelson's net worth

It is unclear what Deni does for a living; hence, credible information about her net worth is not publicly available. Her father is worth $70 million, earned from his career as an actor and activist.

In a 2008 interview, Woody revealed how Deni Montana Harrelson's birth changed his perspective on parenting and how much joy she brought him. Even though Deni prefers life away from the limelight, her biography compiles known facts about her life and family.

