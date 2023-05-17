Everything known about Rafa Cannavale, Bobby Cannavale's youngest son

Rafa Cannavale is an American celebrity child best known as the youngest son of renowned on-screen stars Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne. Rose gained notoriety for starring in the X-Men: First Class and its sequel X-Men: Apocalypse. Conversely, Bobby has won two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award for his acting prowess.

Like most celebrity parents, Bobby and Rose have tried to keep their son from the limelight. In depth analysis reveals exciting facts about Rafa Cannavale.

Rafa Cannavale's profile and bio summary

Full name Rafael Cannavale Nickname Rafa Gender Male Date of birth 16 November 2017 Age 6 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Italian, Scottish, Cuban and Irish Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Parents Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne Siblings Jake Cannavale and Rocco Byrne Famous for Being a celebrity son

How old is Rafa Cannavale?

Rafa Cannavale (aged 6 as of 2023) was born on 16 November 2017 in the United States of America. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

How did Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale meet?

Bobby and his long-time girlfriend Byrne's love story began on the set of Annie in 2012. Since then, their romance has blossomed, and they share two children, Rocco and Rafa. However, before the couple met, Rose dated Brendan Crowell, an Australian actor, director and writer.

Bobby, on his part, was previously married to Jenn Lumet, an American actress and screenwriter, in 1994. Their marriage ended in 2003 after welcoming a son, Jake, together. Jake is an actor and musician who currently has over 15 on-screen credits.

Rafa Cannavale's movies and TV shows

Rose Byrne's son has yet to begin his professional journey. However, his parents are household names in the entertainment industry.

Bobby Cannavale

The talented actor debuted in 1996 and gained popularity for his character roles and leading man roles on stage and screen. Some of his acting credits include:

Night Falls on Manhattan (1996)

(1996) The Guru (2002)

(2002) 100 Feet (2008)

(2008) Hair (2017)

(2017) Blonde (2022)

Rose Byrne

With a career spanning over two decades, Rose has starred in various films. For her role in the legal thriller, Damages, she received two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards nominations.

How much is Rafa Cannavale's net worth?

The youngster lives under the affluence and wealth of his parents. As of 2023, Byrne has an estimated net worth of $16 million, whereas Bobby's net worth is allegedly $10 million. The couple has accumulated this bulk of wealth from their successful acting careers.

Thanks to his celebrity parents, Rafa Cannavale became famous even before his birth. With such genes, it will be no surprise if he takes up acting as a profession.

