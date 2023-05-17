Everything known about Rafa Cannavale, Bobby Cannavale's youngest son
Rafa Cannavale is an American celebrity child best known as the youngest son of renowned on-screen stars Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne. Rose gained notoriety for starring in the X-Men: First Class and its sequel X-Men: Apocalypse. Conversely, Bobby has won two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award for his acting prowess.
Like most celebrity parents, Bobby and Rose have tried to keep their son from the limelight. In depth analysis reveals exciting facts about Rafa Cannavale.
Rafa Cannavale's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Rafael Cannavale
|Nickname
|Rafa
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|16 November 2017
|Age
|6 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Birthplace
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Italian, Scottish, Cuban and Irish
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne
|Siblings
|Jake Cannavale and Rocco Byrne
|Famous for
|Being a celebrity son
How old is Rafa Cannavale?
Rafa Cannavale (aged 6 as of 2023) was born on 16 November 2017 in the United States of America. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.
How did Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale meet?
Bobby and his long-time girlfriend Byrne's love story began on the set of Annie in 2012. Since then, their romance has blossomed, and they share two children, Rocco and Rafa. However, before the couple met, Rose dated Brendan Crowell, an Australian actor, director and writer.
Bobby, on his part, was previously married to Jenn Lumet, an American actress and screenwriter, in 1994. Their marriage ended in 2003 after welcoming a son, Jake, together. Jake is an actor and musician who currently has over 15 on-screen credits.
Rafa Cannavale's movies and TV shows
Rose Byrne's son has yet to begin his professional journey. However, his parents are household names in the entertainment industry.
Bobby Cannavale
The talented actor debuted in 1996 and gained popularity for his character roles and leading man roles on stage and screen. Some of his acting credits include:
- Night Falls on Manhattan (1996)
- The Guru (2002)
- 100 Feet (2008)
- Hair (2017)
- Blonde (2022)
Rose Byrne
With a career spanning over two decades, Rose has starred in various films. For her role in the legal thriller, Damages, she received two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards nominations.
How much is Rafa Cannavale's net worth?
The youngster lives under the affluence and wealth of his parents. As of 2023, Byrne has an estimated net worth of $16 million, whereas Bobby's net worth is allegedly $10 million. The couple has accumulated this bulk of wealth from their successful acting careers.
Thanks to his celebrity parents, Rafa Cannavale became famous even before his birth. With such genes, it will be no surprise if he takes up acting as a profession.
READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son
Briefly published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D. Jakes is undoubtedly one of the most influential preachers in the world.
T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks.
Source: Briefly News