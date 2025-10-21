Harrison Smith's wife, Madison Bankston, is more than just a supportive partner; she is an Account manager at SumTotal Systems. They first met on the swim team in elementary school, but they began dating in 2012. They exchanged their vows in 2021 and have since welcomed two children.

Harrison and his wife, Madison Bankston, on November 1, 2014 (L). Smith at CHS Field, on June 2, 2023 (R).

Key takeaways

Harrison Smith’s wife's name is Madison Bankston Smith, an Account Manager at SumTotal Systems.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2012 , but they had known each other since elementary school.

, but they had known each other since elementary school. Madison has been supportive of Smith’s career .

. The couple has two kids, a daughter named Eleanor, and an unnamed son.

Madison Bankston’s profile summary

Full name Madison Bankston Smith Gender Female Place of birth Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Minneapolis area, Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Relationship status Married Husband Harrison Smith Children Two (Eleanor and a son) Education University of Tennessee Profession Account manager

A look at Harrison Smith’s wife

Harrison Smith’s wife, Madison Bankston Smith, is an Account Manager at SumTotal Systems, a software solutions company. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has held the position since October 2011.

Madison acquired a degree from the University of Tennessee. In addition to her corporate role, she is the Associate Director and Chief Fundraiser for Friends of Literacy, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to promoting literacy in Tennessee.

Harrison Smith's wife, Madison Bankston Smith.

Harrison Smith's and Madison Bankston’s relationship timeline

Harrison and Madison began dating in 2012. However, they first met in elementary school, when they were teammates on a youth swim team in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Harrison recounted their early days encounter during an interview with the Minnesota Vikings. He revealed,

I couldn't swim very well, but she was like the star. We were never great friends or anything at that time, but we always had a ton of mutual friends and knew each other through that.

Engagement and wedding

The couple got engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Harrison Smith proposing unexpectedly in July 2020 at Madison's parents' backyard. They then married on April 17, 2021, in a private ceremony at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

In the aforementioned interview with the Minnesota Vikings, Harrison elaborated:

It was a super small wedding, and luckily it was black tie … so it worked out.

Does Harrison Smith have a kid?

Harrison Smith and his wife have two kids. Their firstborn is a daughter named Eleanor James, and the family's newest addition is a son.

Harrison and his wife.

Exploring Harrison Smith’s career

Harrison played as a safety, running back, and wide receiver at Knoxville Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. In his senior year, he gained significant recognition, earning accolades such as Tennessee's Gatorade Football Player of the Year for 2006. He played college football at the University of Notre Dame.

NFL career

Harrison was drafted by the Vikings in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has been selected multiple times for the Pro Bowl and named Second-team All-Pro.

Licenced pilot

Harrison Smith is a pilot. He initially earned his private pilot's license to overcome a fear of flying and become more comfortable with it.

In an interview, he talked about how flying taught him multiple responsibilities. Smith said,

It's something, I think, that is a level of responsibility that you don't find doing a lot of things. It teaches you a lot of skills as far as preparation, organization, communication … just a lot of things, the actual mechanics of flying.

Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A look at Harrison Smith’s age and early life

Harrison Smith (age 36 as of 2025) was born on February 2, 1989, in Augusta, Georgia, to Susan and Stephen Smith. He was raised alongside his two brothers, Garrett and Stuart, and one sister, Natalie.

Harrison Smith’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harrison Smith's net worth is estimated at $20 million. The NFL player derives his vast wealth from his successful career as a professional football safety for the Minnesota Vikings.

Trivia

Harrison holds the Vikings team record with four career interception return touchdowns.

Besides football, he was a state champion in high jump and decathlon in high school.

Final word

Harrison Smith's wife, Madison Bankston, is warming hearts alongside her husband in the NFL pitch. Their love story began in childhood and blossomed into a strong marriage. Madison balances a successful career with dedication to family and philanthropy.

