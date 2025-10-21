Who was Troy Gentry? The voice behind Montgomery Gentry's hits

Troy Gentry was an award-winning country singer, best known as one-half of the rock-tinged duo Montgomery Gentry, alongside Eddie Montgomery. His sudden passing in 2017 left fans heartbroken, but his memory lives on. As Eddie once said:

There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss him.

Troy Gentry at the MGM Grand on April 6, 2009 (L) and at the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson on May 17, 2008 (R). Photo: Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Troy Gentry co-founded the country duo Montgomery Gentry with Eddie Montgomery in 1999.

with Eddie Montgomery in 1999. They won the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year in 2000 and were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

and were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009. Gentry died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on September 8, 2017, at age 50.

Profile summary

Full name Troy Lee Gentry Nickname T-Roy Date of birth 5 April 1967 Date of death 8 September 2017 Age at death 50 years old Place of birth Lexington, Kentucky, USA Nationality American Height 6′ 2½″ (189 cm) Mother Patricia Gentry Father Lloyd Gentry Siblings Keith and Jana Marital status Married Wife Angie McClure Children Taylor and Kaylee School Lexington Community College University University of Kentucky Profession Country music singer, songwriter, guitarist Net worth $8-$10 million

Troy Gentry was a Kentucky native

According to his IMDb profile, the country singer was born on April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Patricia and Lloyd Gentry. He grew up alongside his brother, Keith, and sister, Jana Gentry Eckhardt.

Troy, a graduate of Lexington Community College, also attended the University of Kentucky. During Montgomery Gentry’s induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Gentry reflected on his roots. In a 2015 interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader, he said:

I was born and raised in Kentucky, Lexington...you know we honed our skills and played all the nightclubs here growing up...went on to take it to the national level and to be recognised for all that we achieved through our career....to get to this point is very flattering and honouring.

Facts about Troy Gentry. Photo: Kevork Djansezian on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He co-founded the country duo Montgomery Gentry in 1999

In 1999, the country singer teamed up with longtime friend and singer Eddie Montgomery to form the country duo Montgomery Gentry, later signing with Columbia Records.

The pair released more than 11 studio albums, won the 2000 Academy of Country Music Award, earned a 2008 Grammy nomination, and were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009. During an interview with The Boot, Gentry said:

Eddie and I both dreamed of being part of the Opry when we came to town in 1997. Once we landed our [record] deal, it became our goal to be Opry members. We love being part of the Opry, coming out and playing every chance we get.

Beyond their accolades, Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry’s songs became fan favourites, including:

Something to Be Proud Of

If You Ever Stop Loving Me

What Do Ya Think About That

Lucky Man

Gone

My Town

Troy Gentry and his wife Angie at Backstage Creations-Talent Retreat on April 21, 2004. Photo: Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Troy Gentry was married and had children

Gentry was married to Angela McClure on December 14, 1999. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kaylee Alexandra, in 2002. In addition to Kaylee, Troy Gentry’s children include his older daughter, Taylor, from a previous marriage to Kia Bradley.

After his passing, Troy Gentry's wife, Angela McClure, established a foundation in his honour, which has raised over $300,000. She told PEOPLE her motivation, saying:

We had to do something because he was such a huge persona. He just couldn’t go away like that...it’s a great thing we’re doing.

How did Troy Gentry pass away?

On September 8, 2017, Troy Gentry's cause of death was reported by The New York Times as resulting from a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey.

He was on board the aircraft before a scheduled Montgomery Gentry performance that evening. He was 50 years old. A statement on the band’s website read:

It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 pm today in Medford, New Jersey.

Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry on SiriusXM's The Highway channel at SiriusXM Studios on June 10, 2015, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

What caused the Troy Gentry helicopter crash?

According to NBC News, the helicopter crashed after pilot James Evan Robinson cut the engine too early during an attempted emergency landing.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded that a throttle misrigging and premature engine shutdown caused the fatal descent.

What happened to Montgomery after Gentry died?

After Troy Gentry’s death in 2017, his longtime musical partner, Eddie Montgomery, was heartbroken but committed to preserving their legacy. He continues to tour under the duo’s name and released a solo album featuring the tribute single Better Me. He told The Tennessean:

We actually talked about it back in the day...When we got our record deal, we told each other that if anything ever happened to one of us, we wanted Montgomery Gentry to keep on going and the other one to keep rocking.

Troy Gentry during Keith Urban's Fourth annual at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013. Photo: Frederick Breedon IV

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How old was Troy Gentry when he died? The country singer was 50 years old at the time of his passing.

The country singer was 50 years old at the time of his passing. Who was in the helicopter with Troy Gentry? The helicopter carried two people, the pilot James E. Robinson, 30, and the late musician.

The helicopter carried two people, the pilot James E. Robinson, 30, and the late musician. Who replaced Troy Gentry? Eddie Montgomery continued performing under the duo's name, supported by a rotating lineup of musicians.

Eddie Montgomery continued performing under the duo's name, supported by a rotating lineup of musicians. What was Troy Gentry's net worth? According to TVOvermind, the late artist’s estimated net worth ranged between $8 and $10 million.

Conclusion

Though the country music world lost Troy Gentry too soon, his legacy endures through Montgomery Gentry’s timeless hits. His voice, lyrics, and bond with Eddie Montgomery continue to inspire fans everywhere.

READ MORE: About Michael Bolton

As Briefly.co.za published, Michael Bolton is an internationally renowned singer-songwriter with numerous timeless hits that have earned him the moniker King of Blue-eyed Soul.

Away from his legendary music career, the artist is a father of three with several grandchildren. He established the Michael Bolton Charities in 1993 to address problems affecting vulnerable women and children.

Source: Briefly News