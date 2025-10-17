Troy Polamalu now: life after the NFL and his Hall of Fame legacy

Troy Polamalu now stands as an iconic Pittsburgh Steelers legend, inspiring fans worldwide. Known for his explosive plays during his heyday, Polamalu continues to make an impact off the field. Today, he dedicates himself to mentoring athletes and community service through NGOs.

Key takeaways

Polamalu announced his retirement from the NFL on April 10, 2015.

Troy has been married to Theodora Holmes since January 27, 2005, and they have two sons, Paisios and Ephraim.

Troy Polamalu's profile summary

Full name Troy Aumua Polamalu Date of birth April 19, 1981 Age 44 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Garden Grove, California, USA Current residence San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Polynesian Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 94 kg (approx) Mother Suila Polamalu Siblings Sakio, Sheila, Lupe, and Tria Aumua Relationship status Married Wife Theodora Holmes Children Paisios and Ephraim Education Douglas High School and the University of Southern California Profession Former NFL player Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

A look at Troy Polamalu now and his whereabouts

Since retiring from professional football in April 2015, Troy Polamalu has been engaged in various football and community outreach programs. One of his notable projects is the Resilience Bowl, a football-themed fundraising event in support of the Neighborhood Resilience Project.

Polamalu revealed the project in an Instagram post on March 25, 2024. He captioned,

Counting down until we hit the field for the inaugural Resilience Bowl. Can’t wait to rally alongside some of my good friends in support of the Neighborhood Resilience Project and the Pittsburgh community. Get ready to experience a football celebration unlike any other.

About Troy Polamalu's career and retirement

Troy was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers 16th overall in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He remained with the team for his entire career, as he wanted to create a legacy with only one team. He said,

I didn't not want to be a player who is jumping from team to team. I’ve always felt comfortable here, I think this organization, this tradition they have here, is very legendary and I always wanted to be part of this.

Stats and recognitions

In his 12-year career as a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Polamalu amassed 577 solo tackles, 32 interceptions, and 13 forced fumbles. Troy was an eight-time Pro Bowler and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He also won two Super Bowls (XL and XLIII) and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Retirement

Troy Polamalu announced his retirement from the NFL on April 10, 2015, after a 12-season career, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He announced his decision to retire, wanting to spend more time with his family. He revealed,

Since the end of the season I've had a chance to enjoy my family on a level that I never had before. It was awesome. Thank God football has provided me the ability to be able to sit back and see what the options are. But I'll definitely be the best father I can be.

Also, during a June 12, 2023, appearance on All Things Covered, the former NFL player revealed what made him realise it was time to retire. He said,

When I realized I was done was in the middle of a game. In my mind, I was like ‘do this’ but I had already done that, and then ‘do this’ but I had already done that. Then, I just played my position. That was the moment I realized, man, I had exhausted the creativity in myself. That was the first sign of me being done.

Hall of Fame legacy

Troy ended his career as an eight-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. Since retiring, he has remained connected to football, including attending Steelers training camps and being involved in the Steelers Hall of Honour.

Is Troy Polamalu now part-owner of the Steelers?

Troy is not part of the Steelers, despite rumours that he is returning to the team as a co-owner or assistant coach. The team's ownership remains with the Rooney family.

Did Troy Polamalu feature in Moana?

Troy Polamalu featured in the movie Moana (2016). He provided the voice for Villager No. 1 in the film. In an Instagram post, he shared a photo alongside Dwayne Johnson, one of the stars of the American animated musical adventure film. He captioned,

I wake up looking like Maui! Go catch @therock (as me) in.

About Troy Polamalu's age and early life

Troy, whose full name is Troy Aumua Polamalu, aged 44 as of 2025, was born in Garden Grove, California, USA, on April 19, 1981. His mother is Suila Polamalu and grew up in an American-Samoan household alongside his four older siblings.

Troy Polamalu's educational background

Polamalu attended Douglas High School in Winston, Oregon, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He then received a scholarship to play football at the University of Southern California, earning All-American honours and being a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2002.

About Troy Polamalu's wife and children

Troy Polamalu is married to Theodora Holmes, and they have two sons: Paisios, born in 2008, and Ephraim, born in 2010. They exchanged their vows on January 27, 2005.

Exploring Troy Polamalu's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Troy Polamalu is estimated to have a net worth of $40 million. His fortune primarily stems from his successful career in the NFL and business ventures.

Trivia

Known as "The Tasmanian Devil," Polamalu earned a reputation for creating chaos on defence.

His long hair has become his trademark throughout his life.

Final word

Troy Polamalu now remains deeply connected to Steelers fans and football culture. His legacy transcends the game, as he leads through example both on and off the field, especially with his non-profit organisation activities.

