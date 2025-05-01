Jason Kelce's houses: a peek into his expansive real estate holdings

Jason Kelce has called Pennsylvania home for over 13 years since joining the Eagles in 2011. He retired in early 2024 with career earnings of over $81.7 million but will remain in the Keystone State with plans to build a sprawling mansion on his 10-acre estate. The expansive property portfolio also features Jason Kelce's houses in New Jersey and Ohio.

Jason Kelce's house in Haverford, Pennsylvania, which he plans to replace with a mega mansion. Photo: Michael Loccisano on Getty Images/@omnihomeideas on YouTube (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jason and Kylie Kelce have lived in Haverford, Pennsylvania, since tying the knot in 2018.

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre purchased three connecting properties in Haverford, covering 10 acres, for $6 million .

. Jason Kelce has at least five known houses, including three at his Pennsylvania estate, a New Jersey beach house, and a rental unit in Ohio.

Jason Kelce's profile summary

Full name Jason Daniel Kelce Date of birth November 5, 1987 Age 37 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Cleveland Heights, Ohio, United States Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Weight 134 kg (295 pounds) Wife Kylie McDevitt (2018 to date) Children Four daughters Parents Ed and Donna Kelce Siblings Travis Kelce College University of Cincinnati Profession Retired NFL centre, ESPN football analyst, podcast host Team Philadelphia Eagles (2011-2023) Net worth Approx. $50 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Jason Kelce purchased three adjoining properties in Haverford, PA

Jason and Kylie Kelce's first house after their wedding in April 2018 was a modest 3,860-square-foot home on a one-acre piece of land in Haverford, Pennsylvania. The former NFL star purchased it for $680,000, down from the original listing price of $800,000. The house was originally built in 1959.

Five facts about Jason Kelce. Photo: Sam Hodde on Getty Images (modified by author)

The house has four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The main living room has a vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace, while the dining area has a wooden table with spindle-back chairs. The modern rustic bathroom has wooden cabinets and a marble countertop vanity.

Jason Kelce's Haverford home that he purchased in 2018 for $680,000. Photo: @omnihomeideas (modified by author)

The property's rear has a spacious wraparound wooden deck. The yard looks organised and clean, with lush green grass, sculpted shrubs, trimmed hedges, mature trees, and a large in-ground swimming pool.

The wraparound wooden deck at Jason Kelce's Haverford home. Photo: @omnihomeideas (modified by author)

The Super Bowl Champion expanded the Haverford property in 2020 with a $3.96 million adjoining 8-acre property featuring a four-bedroom house. In September 2023, Jason added another adjoining piece of land for $1.35 million, attaining a 10-acre real estate property worth $6 million.

The interior of Jason Kelce's house in Haverford, PA. Photo: @omnihomeideas (modified by author)

Jason Kelce's plans to construct a mega-mansion in Haverford, PA

The Ohio native wants to demolish the current structures at his 10-acre property and build a giant mansion with luxurious amenities, according to the New York Post. In February 2025, he appeared before a zoning board in Haverford Township to seek approval for making changes to the estate, including removing some slopes and securing it with a proper fence.

We like this area a lot. Things for my family are unique (regarding) security. We'd like to deter a little bit of the foot traffic coming in and out of the home, so we were trying to put a fence that sufficiently does that while also appealing to the aesthetic of the area and that people would appreciate.

Neighbours had voiced concerns about a possible flooding issue in the area if the former Philadelphia Eagles star made changes to the estate. The zoning board approved the construction of Jason Kelce's new house and the variance request on condition that proper steps will be taken to prevent stormwater runoff and flooding to protect neighbouring properties.

An aerial view of Jason Kelce's Pennsylvania real estate property. Photo: @omnihomeideas (modified by author)

Jason Kelce has a beachfront mansion in Sea Isle City, NJ

In 2022, Kelce expanded his real estate portfolio with the purchase of a $2.2 million beach house in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. The Super Bowl champ and his family have been frequent visitors of the laid-back seaside town for several years during the football offseason.

The Jason Kelce 2,200-square-foot home sits on 5,000 square feet of land. It was constructed in 1988 and renovated in 2017. The three-floor beach house has two garages, three and a half bathrooms, four bedrooms, and two wraparound decks with a view of Ludlam Beach.

The coastal retreat also boasts Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. The kitchen features wooden cabinets and a granite countertop island, while the dining area has a wooden table for six seats.

Jason Kelce's beach house in Sea Isle City in New Jersey. Photo: @loungtastic/@preecerick (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jason Kelce's real estate extends to his hometown

The former NFL centre is also a landlord where he grew up. He reportedly owns a modest three-unit rental property in Cleveland, Ohio, that he purchased in 2018 for $160,000, according to Pro Football Network.

Jason Kelce's post-NFL ventures

Apart from expanding his real estate portfolio, Jason continues to thrive career-wise after his NFL retirement in early 2024. He started his broadcasting career a few months later when he joined ESPN as a Football Analyst on the network's Monday Night Countdown. The three-year ESPN deal is reportedly worth $24 million, according to The Athletic.

In August 2024, Jason and his brother, Travis Kelce, inked a three-year deal with Amazon's Wondery worth over $100 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal gave Wondery exclusive advertising sales and distribution rights to the brothers' show, New Heights.

Jason Kelce as ESPN analyst at Levi's Stadium on December 30, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson (modified by author)

Where does Travis Kelce have homes?

Travis Kelce lives in Kansas City, Missouri, where he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2019, he purchased a 10,000-square-foot home for $995,000 in the Briarcliff West neighbourhood. The NFL tight end upgraded in October 2023 when he acquired a $6 million, 17,000-square-foot French Regency-inspired mansion in the gated Leawood community.

Travis Kelce's $6 million mansion in Kansas City's Leawood community. Photo: @realtor (modified by author)

Jason Kelce's houses contribute to his impressive investment portfolio. The retired NFL star is known to be family-oriented and has been open about providing a safe home to his four daughters with Kylie.

