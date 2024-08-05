What does a tight end do in football? A breakdown of their role

Several positions are essential to a football team's performance, and the tight end is among the most important. A broad skill set is required for this function, which allows the player to perform several roles. What does a tight end do in football?

Will Dissly (81) on July 30, 2024, at The Bolt in El Segundo (L). Jaheim Bell (88) on July 28, 2024, at Gillette Stadium. Photos: Jevone Moore, Fred Kfoury (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tight ends have produced some of the best players in NFL history, including eight-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce. Let us examine who they are, what they do, and their significance.

In football, a tight end performs the functions and duties of both an offensive lineman and a wide receiver, making them a versatile hybrid player. Their responsibilities include a range of crucial tasks, such as:

Blocking : During passing plays, tight ends serve as blocks to keep the quarterback safe. They also block downfield to neutralise defensive backs and linebackers and create openings in the offensive line for running plays.

: During passing plays, tight ends serve as blocks to keep the quarterback safe. They also block downfield to neutralise defensive backs and linebackers and create openings in the offensive line for running plays. Receiving : Tight ends, who play outside the flanks (wide), are positioned as members of the receiving corps and usually line up inside them. They are important components of an offensive team's offensive tactics since they are eligible receivers, in contrast to offensive linemen.

: Tight ends, who play outside the flanks (wide), are positioned as members of the receiving corps and usually line up inside them. They are important components of an offensive team's offensive tactics since they are eligible receivers, in contrast to offensive linemen. Rushing: They have occasionally been used as ball carriers due to the loss of the fullback as a rush position. During a reversal or sweep, they can be positioned in the backfield or out of the slot.

Is a tight end offense or defense?

According to the conventional definition, it is considered as one of the offensive positions. The phrase "tight end" refers to the lineup at the end of the line and the hold's near closeness to the offensive line, which are the sources of the term.

New England Patriots tight end Jacob Warren on July 25, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Fred Kfoury III

Source: Getty Images

In case it is not evident enough, the player we are discussing here needs to be powerful enough to block. He should also have the athleticism to open up space and the dexterity to grab a pass.

The position evolved as football moved from the one-platoon system, in which players had to be adaptable enough to play both offence and defence, to the two-platoon system, which included specialised responsibilities.

More specialised offensive and defensive units were made possible in the 1940s and 1950s by easing substitution regulations.

The 1960s and 1970s

By the 1960s, tight ends were used more frequently as receivers. The position was used in schemes designed by coaches like Washington Redskins' Bill McPeak, which he dubbed a "three ends" system.

According to Course Hero, it combined receiving and blocking responsibilities. The early stars were John Mackey, Jackie Smith, and Mike Ditka.

Modern era

A major change occurred in the 1980s with the introduction of more intricate passing schemes. The San Diego Chargers' Kellen Winslow changed the position by utilising wide receiver-style routes. This breakthrough brought attention to the tight end's potential as an effective offensive weapon.

Tight end Shannon Sharpe of the Denver Broncos during a game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, Colorado on 9 Nov 1997. Photo: Brian Bahr

Source: Getty Images

Players like Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, and Shannon Sharpe used size, speed, and athleticism to change the position in the 1990s and 2000s significantly. As a receiver who was frequently double-covered, Shannon made NFL history by being the first tight end to accumulate over 10,000 career receiving yards.

In the 2010s, 6'6" Rob Gronkowski—arguably the best of all time—set new records. His height helped him create single-season records for touchdowns scored by a tight end in 2011 with 17, beating the records held by Gates and Vernon Davis with 13 touchdowns and 1,327 receiving yards, which beat Winslow's record of 1,290.

Tight end role in the NFL today

This role is vital in the modern NFL. One divides his time between blocking plays for an offence and running routes.

Usually, he runs various short to medium routes to outmanoeuvre linebackers and create space for the quarterback to operate over the middle and underneath. One should be large, strong, and tall for an excellent alternative in the red zone when teams try to find one-on-one situations where players can toss the ball.

Job salaries and recognition

This position frequently makes less money than wide receivers and quarterbacks. It has some of the lowest-paid NFL players in the league, but their value is acknowledged.

Celebrating tight ends

The NFL has observed National Tight Ends Day on the fourth weekend in October starting in 2019. In Week 2 of 2018 against the Detroit Lions, former 49ers Garrett Celek caught an 11-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo. He dragged two defenders with him for the score.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek during the NFL game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on November 24, 2019, in Santa Clara, CA. Photo: Cody Glenn

Source: Getty Images

On the sideline, Garoppolo coined the phrase "National Tight Ends Day." It quickly caught on in the NFL, as George Kittle recalled, according to the 49ers website:

"We were on the sidelines after Celek's score when Jimmy asked, 'What is it like National Tight Ends Day? I was like, 'yeah. Tight ends all over the league are scoring touchdowns."

Frequently asked questions

Having versatile players is essential for an offence since it allows coaches to run more plays and schemes with their team. Tight ends are essential to this because of their versatility in lineup placement, running routes, and blocking, all of which contribute to an offence's increased performance.

What does a tight end do in football? He creates running lanes and blocks to protect the quarterback.

He creates running lanes and blocks to protect the quarterback. What skills does a tight end need? Strong blocking abilities are necessary for a tight end to shield the quarterback and make room for runners. They also require dexterity and route-running abilities to catch passes. They should also have quick reflexes and strength to manage physical mismatches and get away from defenders.

Strong blocking abilities are necessary for a tight end to shield the quarterback and make room for runners. They also require dexterity and route-running abilities to catch passes. They should also have quick reflexes and strength to manage physical mismatches and get away from defenders. Why do tight ends need to be tall? They need to be tall to help them reach and catch passes more easily, especially in tight coverage.

They need to be tall to help them reach and catch passes more easily, especially in tight coverage. What position does Travis Kelce play? Considered one of the greatest of all time, Travis Kelce plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Considered one of the greatest of all time, Travis Kelce plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Do tight ends catch the ball? They catch the ball during passes.

The best tight ends can use their power to counter defensive backs and their speed to avoid linebackers, among other strategies. What, then, does a football tight end do? In summary, a good one provides coaches with an invaluable tool to enhance an offence's effectiveness and versatility.

READ ALSO: What is a safety in football (NFL)? Rules, meaning, and impact on the game

Briefly published an article about what a safety is in football. Football is a game with complex rules, and the strict regulations that govern it are mainly responsible for the lasting joy and diversity of the game.

Safeties are one of the many ways to score in the NFL. However, they are not very common. Learn more about the impact safeties have on the game.

Source: Briefly News