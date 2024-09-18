Kylie McDevitt's height, age, and bio: All about Jason Kelce's wife

Kylie McDevitt is an American former collegiate hockey player widely recognised as Jason Kelce's wife. Her husband played in the NFL for over a decade before his retirement in 2024. Kylie McDevitt’s height has been a hot topic since she married the sportsman, who stands 6 feet 3 inches. How tall is Kelce's wife?

Kylie Kelce during Season 73 of TODAY in 2024 (L). McDevitt and her family at a 2024 training camp (R). Photo: Nathan Congleton via Getty Images, @kykelce on Instagram (modified by author)

Kylie's marriage to a renowned ex-NFL star constantly sparks interest in her personal life. Uncover lesser-known facts about McDevitt, who, unlike her husband, prefers to maintain a low-key profile.

Kylie McDevitt's profile summary

Full name Kylie McDevitt Gender Female Date of birth 23 March 1992 Age 32 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Narberth, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Cabrini University Height 5’11’’ (180 cm) Weight 61 kg (134 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jason Kelce Children 3 Parents Mary and John McDevitt Profession Former hockey player, philanthropist Net worth $1 million Famous for Being Jason Kelce’s wife Social media Instagram

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt’s height difference

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie McDevitt stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm or 1.8 m) tall. Her husband stands at 6 feet 3 inches (190.5 cm or 1.91 m). That is a difference of about 10 cm.

During a September 2023 interview on her husband’s New Heights podcast, McDevitt revealed interesting facts about her height, saying:

I am almost 6 feet tall, and I am not thin.

But beyond Kylie's impressive height, there are some more juicy details about her, including her interesting first date with Jason.

Kylie Kelce during her collegiate hockey days. Photo: @kykelce on Instagram

Kylie McDevitt is a Philly girl

Kylie (aged 32 as of 2024) was born on 23 March 1992 in Narberth, Philadelphia, USA. Regarding her education, Kylie attended Cabrini University, where she majored in communications.

Her future husband, Jason, was right by her side during her graduation on 3 August 2017, alongside Kylie McDevitt’s parents.

She is an ex-hockey player

During her high school and university days, McDevitt played hockey. According to her Cabrini Athletics page, she was named to the All-CSAC First Team and ECAC South All-Stars First Team. In 2019, Kylie commemorated her sporting days via an Instagram post that read:

Being part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family was one of the best decisions I have ever made. The experience gave me friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

Kylie McDevitt and Jason Kelce met on a dating app

The couple met on Tinder in 2014 and agreed to meet at a bar alongside his friends. However, forty-five minutes into the date, Jason fell asleep.

Kylie Kelce at the Beacon Theatre in 2023 (L). Jason Kelce announcing his retirement from the NFL in 2024 (R). Photo: Michael Loccisano, Tim Nwachukwu (modified by author)

Kylie was taken home by his friends. The next day, he called her and organised a second date, which went well. The duo made their relationship Instagram official on 11 November 2015 when McDevitt shared a photo with her beau along with the caption:

Thank goodness you swiped right, too.

During his retirement speech in March 2024, Jason tearfully recalled the moment he first laid eyes on Kylie, stating:

That moment she walked through the door is forever burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her.

The couple got married in Philadelphia

Jason and his wife exchanged nuptials on 14 April 2018 in Kylie Kelce's hometown. The following year, she penned a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate their first anniversary. The post read:

One year ago, we vowed our love and commitment to each other in the presence of our family and friends. I am grateful to spend my life with this man.

Kylie and Jason Kelce during their wedding in 2018 (L). Jason at a 2024 NFL game (R). Photo: @kykelce on Instagram, Lachlan Cunningham via Getty Images (modified by author)

Kylie McDevitt is a girl mom

The pair is proud parents of three girls. Their firstborn daughter, Wyatt, was born on 2 October 2019. Wyatt’s little sisters joined the family on 4 March 2021 and 23 February 2023, respectively.

She supported her husband during his retirement

Jason won Super Bowl LII, was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time first-team All-Pro selection and is often regarded as one of the greatest centers in NFL history. Jason announced his retirement from his sporting career on 4 March 2024. Kylie celebrated him as he drew the curtains on his profession in an Instagram post that she captioned:

Your accolade-studded 13-year career is a testament to your determination and resilience. I am proud to be your wife and eager to see what you do next. The girls and I will always cheer you every step of the way.

FAQs

Over the years, Kylie McDevitt’s husband’s popularity has spilt over to her. Below are some frequently asked questions about the celebrity wife.

Where did Kylie McDevitt Kelce go to high school?

The celebrity wife attended Lower Merion High School for her secondary education. She played hockey while there.

What is Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt's age difference?

The former NFL star (born on 5 November 1987) is 36 years old. Kylie McDevitt is 32. They have a four-year age gap.

How long have Jason and Kylie been married?

Kylie and Jason, who is also a saxophone player, married in 2018 and have enjoyed marital bliss for six years. They have since expanded their family with three daughters.

Jason and Kylie Kelce during the 2023 premiere of Kelce (L). The couple at a football game (R). Photo: Lisa Lake via Getty Images, @kykelce on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Kylie McDevitt do for a living?

Kylie, a former athlete and now a mother of two, is deeply rooted in several charitable endeavours. She has regularly helped raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

What is Kylie Kelce's net worth?

According to EssentiallySports, Kylie is worth $1 million. This is no wonder, considering her husband, Jason, is a multimillionaire, boasting a net worth of $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Jason's brother, Travis Kelce has a net worth of $90 million.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’What is Kylie McDevitt’s height?’’ The ex-athlete, 5 feet 11 inches tall, formerly played hockey at Cabrini University. She is now a devoted wife, focusing on building her family with former NFL star Jason Kelce.

