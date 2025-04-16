All about Samantha Irvin's husband, Ricochet, and their love story

Nicknamed the high-flyer because of his wrestling style, Ricochet added the title of Samantha Irvin's husband to his name in early 2025. Their love story started with a simple follow on social media in 2021, and they have never stopped talking since. To Irvin, Ricochet has become:

The peanut butter to my jelly, my family, my home, my comfort, my best friend, my supporter, my hype man, my soulmate.

Samantha Irvin and Ricochet during the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame (R). Photo: @samanthathebomb (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Samantha became Ricochet's fiancée in January 2023, and they later tied the knot in March 2025.

Their romance blossomed during their time on WWE , where Irvin worked as a ring announcer from April 2021 to October 2024, and Ricochet wrestled from 2018 to June 2024.

Ricochet's profile summary

Real name Trevor Mann Date of birth October 11, 1988 Age 36 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Alton, Illinois, United States Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Weight 85 kg (188 pounds) Marital status Married Wife Samantha Irvin (2025 to date) Children Son Cameron Troy Mann Profession Wrestler Years active 2003 to date Promotions WWE (2018-2024), AEW (2024 to date) PWG (2010-2018), Evolve (2010-2017) Net worth $3 million—$5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Samantha Irvin's husband's relationship timeline

Irvin first linked up with Ricochet on X (Twitter) when they started following each other. Samantha later invited the wrestler to her show in Las Vegas. The couple's first date was a drive to the Grand Canyon in March 2021. Trevor Mann celebrated their first anniversary since visiting the park with the caption:

It's been a year since we found ourselves at the Grand Canyon! It's really been the best year I could have asked for. You've helped me grow more than anyone, you've been there for me more than anyone, and you've loved me better than anyone. I got lucky to have someone like you as my life partner!

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin made their relationship public in mid-November 2021 when the pro wrestler shared a photo of them in an elevator with an infinity emoji. By then, Irvin had been working as WWE's ring announcer for seven months since her debut in April 2021.

Five facts about Samantha Irvin's husband, Ricochet. Photo: @samanthathebomb on Instagram (modified by author)

Ricochet proposed on Irvin's birthday

The high-flying AEW star had planned to pop the question on New Year's Eve 2022. During his April 2023 appearance on WWE on Fox, he shared that he had to wait because they were tired after coming from a Tenacious D concert.

Ricochet found the opportune time to propose when they visited Luxor to see The Blue Man Group for Samantha's birthday. He shared the special moment and the ring on Instagram, writing:

She said Yes! When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. I love you so much.

Ricochet proposed to Samantha Irvin in January 2023. Photo: @kingricochet (modified by author)

Samantha Irvin and Ricochet's wedding

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin exchanged vows in Las Vegas on March 26, 2025. The wrestler missed AEW Dynamite in Minnesota for the wedding but appeared in a taped video on the live segment to share his excitement while calling the wedding the 'best day of his life.' Samantha later shared pictures from their big day with the simple caption, 'We Do'.

Samantha Irvin and Ricochet on their wedding day in March 2025. Photo: @samanthathebomb (modified by author)

Ricochet has a wrestling-studded dating history

The AEW star was in a three-year relationship with fellow pro-wrestler Kacy Catanzaro. They met in early 2018 when Ricochet joined WWE's NXT. The pair became a popular couple among WWE fans and used to post about each other before the relationship fizzled out in early 2021.

Ricochet and TNA star Tessa Blanchard had an on-again-off-again relationship in 2017. They even released branded merchandise representing them as 'King' and 'Queen'. Their breakup was confirmed in May 2018.

Kacy Catanzaro at the 2016 TCA Tour on January 14, 2016, in Pasadena (L) and Tessa Blanchard at Circa Resort on October 6, 2021, in Las Vegas (R). Photo: Ethan Miller/Angela Weiss (modified by author)

Ricochet and Samantha have kids from previous relationships

The pro wrestler is a doting dad to son Cameron Troy Mann. He occasionally posts Troy on social media but has yet to reveal his baby mama's identity. Ricochet's wife is a mother to daughter Myra LeeAnn, whom she welcomed in October 2017 with her ex-partner.

Samantha Irvin's daughter, Myra (L) and Ricochet's son, Cameron (R). Photo: @samanthathebomb/@kingricochet (modified by author)

Why Ricochet left WWE for AEW

Ricochet did not renew his contract with WWE when it expired in June 2024, opting to move to Tony Khan's promotion, All Elite Wrestling, which has nurtured stars like Jade Cargill. During his November 2024 appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, he shared what contributed to the move, saying:

I felt like I was able to be on the next level of performers (at WWE), I guess. But I still feel like I was starting over again—it's like, man I've already been here for five or six years, I want to be doing something else... At the time, I felt AEW could be the gasoline for my fire. Since being there, I feel like I made the right choice.

Trevor joined WWE in 2018 as part of the NXT roster, where he was crowned NXT North American Champion. He quickly became one of the best wrestlers and moved up the roster to compete on the promotion's major brands like Raw and SmackDown. Ricochet was the WWE US Champion in 2019, the WWE Intercontinental Champion in 2021, and the inaugural WWE Speed Champion in 2024.

AEW's Ricochet during the Japan Pro-Wrestling - Wrestle Dynasty at Tokyo Dome on January 05, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Etsuo Hara (modified by author)

Samantha Irvin left WWE to focus on her creative side

Irvin quit WWE in October 2024, three months after her husband left the promotion. In her February 2025 interview with USA Today, she shared that she wanted to do more than be a ring announcer.

I know I am a performer, and being a ring announcer on WWE was the performance of a lifetime. But when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and started asking me to announce everything, I said, 'Oh no, I took it too far'...I knew that if I continued going any longer, that was it. It was done. I could kiss any other thing that I wanted to do goodbye.

The former America's Got Talent contestant is now focused on her music career, but told USA Today that she is not done with wrestling and will return in future. In February 2025, she released the song Make Me.

Irvin performs the US national anthem before a Steelers vs Raiders match on October 13, 2024 (R). Photo: Ethan Miller on Getty Images/@samanthathebomb on Instagram (modified by author)

Since becoming Samantha Irvin's husband, Ricochet and the former WWE ring announcer have become a dynamic duo in and outside wrestling. The pair has been shining in their careers since leaving WWE.

