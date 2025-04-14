Jade Cargill's net worth revealed: from AEW champion to WWE star

Jade Cargill's net worth stands at over $2 million, an impressive figure for a star who has been wrestling professionally for less than 5 years. The sky is the limit for Jade, whose commanding ring presence on the AEW and the WWE is the highlight of her rising career. She told The Ringer in 2023:

I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world...You should always bet on Jade because I'm a star in the making—At the end of the day, my star power is undeniable.

Jade Cargill at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022, in San Diego (L). Photo: Vivien Killilea on Getty Images/@jadecargill on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jade Cargill joined the WWE in September 2023 after a successful 3-year run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

after a successful 3-year run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). She was the first woman to win the AEW TBS championship and held the title for 508 days.

and held the title for 508 days. Jade was a star basketball player but chose to work as a child psychologist after graduation before she made a career switch to pro wrestling in 2019.

Jade Cargill's profile summary

Full name Jade Cargill Date of birth June 3, 1992 Age 32 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Vero Beach, Florida Heritage Jamaican Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Weight 73 kg (160 pounds) Partner Brandon Phillips Children Bailey Quinn (daughter) Parents Debra Green, Ricky Cargill Siblings Sisters Deandra, Dawn, and April, and brother Shawn Education Jacksonville University (BS) Capella University (MS) Profession Wrestler, businesswoman, and former psychologist Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Jade Cargill's net worth in 2025 amid her rising star power

The WWE rising star is estimated to be worth between $2 million and $4 million, according to Sportskeeda. Though not yet a billionaire, Jade Cargill has multiple money-making ventures away from wrestling, including entrepreneurship, fitness modelling, and sports-related endorsement deals.

Five facts about WWE wrestler Jade Cargill. Photo: WWE on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much money does Jade Cargill make?

Jade Cargill's salary at WWE has not officially been disclosed, but her multi-year deal places her on the promotion's main roster, where major stars like Bianca Belair make over $500,000 annually. In an April 2024 X (Twitter) post, Jade shared that she earns per match.

Tony Khan revealed at the WrestleDream media scrum in October 2023 that he offered to pay Jade more than what she had asked for during contract renewal negotiations. He wanted her to stay at AEW. Jade was reportedly making around $350,000 per year on her AEW deal.

Jade Cargill and Tony Khan attend TBS's AEW Dynamite Los Angeles Debut After Party at The Forum on June 01, 2022, in Inglewood. Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jade Cargill had an impressive pro wrestling debut

The Florida native made her professional in-ring debut in March 2021 as part of the All Elite Wrestling mixed tag team. She partnered with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal against Red Velvet and Cody Rhodes.

Cargill made 63 AEW appearances, losing only twice. She made history as the first AEW TBS champion and held the title for 508 days before being defeated by Kris Statlande in May 2023.

Jade Cargill during SmackDown at CHI Health Center on July 26, 2024, in Omaha (L). Photo: WWE on Getty Images/@jadecargill on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jade Cargill's WWE contract was signed in September 2023, days after leaving AEW. She explained her decision to leave the Tony Khan promotion while appearing on the Busted Open Podcast in April 2024.

AEW was a new company, obviously they're still figuring things out...I'm 31. I don't really have time to grow with a company at my age — you can't do this forever. As a woman, especially when you're in your 30s, the majority of the fanbase is like, 'Okay, it's time for her to go about her way, what's next for her?'

Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the Women's Royal Rumble match in January 2024, where she eliminated wrestling stars Nia Jax and Naomi. She earned her first WWE win at Backlash 2024 when she was crowned the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside her Tag partner Bianca Belair.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair during Crown Jewel on November 2, 2024, in Riyadh (L) and during the WWE Bash on August 31, 2024, in Berlin (R). Photo: WWE (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jade Cargill co-owns The Texas Smoke with partner Brandon Phillips

Cargill and former Cincinnati Reds star Brandon Phillips established The Texas Smoke, a Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) team, in March 2023. It is the second professional sports team in Austin, Texas, and the fourth franchise in the WPF softball league. The couple enlisted Tori Tyson's coaching skills.

The Texas Smoke won the WPF League championship in their first season in 2023 and clinched the title again in 2024. Phillips told AP in September 2023 that he takes pride in being among the few Black couples to own a pro sports team in the US and hopes to inspire more Black owners.

How many people can really say that I was co-owner with my queen? — And we won a championship... In the new generation, just people that look like us in general, they'll be like, 'Oh my God, it's been done before'. I mean, Obama — nobody thought there'd be a Black president. But guess what? It happens.

Jade Cargill and former MLB star Brandon Phillips (R) co-own The Texas Smoke. Photo: @jadecargill/@thetexassmoke (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jade Cargill played Division 1 basketball

Cargill played AAU basketball for the Orlando Comets, where she averaged 17.3 points per game. She later played for Sebastian High School for two seasons and spent her senior season at Vero Beach High School. She helped the Indians win a district championship and was named Team MVP and Player of the Year.

In 2010, Jade joined Jacksonville University, where she had a successful collegiate career as a forward for the Jacksonville Dolphins until 2014. Cargill told Muscle and Fitness in 2022 that she did not pursue basketball beyond college because it is not financially rewarding.

Sadly, there wasn't enough money for me to stay interested... I think if women made way more money [in basketball], I'd still be on the court to this day, but wrestling found me, and that's where I'm at right now.

Jade Cargill during a basketball game for the Jacksonville Dolphins (L). Photo: @alexdlipa on X/@jadecargill on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jade Cargill worked as a child psychologist

Cargill obtained her social science degree from Jacksonville University in 2014. She later enrolled at Capela University and graduated in 2017 with a master's degree in clinical child psychology.

She worked as a child psychologist for foster children until 2019, when she made a significant career shift to pro wrestling. In a February 2024 X (Twitter) post, she wrote:

I became a child psychologist at 24. Something I wanted my entire life. Was cool, loved my job. Then wanted to do something else. Life.

Jade Cargill during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2024, in Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jade Cargill's net worth reflects her drive to be the best. Her earnings and career are expected to evolve as she carves her legacy in WWE.

READ ALSO: Kevin Von Erich's net worth today: How rich is the wrestling icon?

Briefly.co.za highlighted the career and fortune of Kevin Von Erich. He is a retired pro wrestler and a member of the legendary Texas-based Von Erich wrestling family.

Kevin and his brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. He retired from professional wrestling in 1995 but has made occasional ring appearances.

Source: Briefly News