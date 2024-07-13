Kevin Von Erich's net worth today: How rich is the wrestling icon?

Kevin Von Erich, real name Kevin Ross Adkisson, is an American retired professional wrestler. He is a member of the legendary Texas-based Von Erich wrestling family and gained prominence through his appearances with his father's promotion, World Class Championship Wrestling. This article highlights all you need to know about Kevin Von Erich's net worth today.

Retired pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich on the red carpet during 'The Iron Claw' Dallas premiere at The Texas Theatre on November 8, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Von Erich's net worth has grown over the years due to his successful ring career and other business ventures. Today, he is the only surviving Von Erich sibling after all his brothers met tragic endings. The 2023 A24 biopic, The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron, revolves around the Von Erich family.

Kevin Von Erich's profile summary

Full name Kevin Ross Adkisson Date of birth May 15, 1957 Age 67 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Belleville, Illinois, United States Current residence Kauai, Hawaii, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m/188 cm) Weight Approx. 107 kg (235 lb) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Pam Adkisson (1980 to date) Children 2 sons and 2 daughters Parents Doris Adkisson and Fritz Von Erich Siblings Jack, David, Mike, Chris, and Kerry Von Erich Education North Texas State University Profession Retired pro wrestler, former American footballer Years active 1976-1995 Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Website thevonerichs.com

How much is Kevin Von Erich's net worth in 2024?

Kevin is estimated to be worth $10 million in 2024, according to various sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla. His wealth comes from his successful wrestling career and investments.

The Von Erich family's net worth and story

The famous Von Erich family, consisting of legendary wrestler Fritz Von Erich and his sons Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris, had an estimated net worth of approximately $10 million at the height of their careers in the 1970s and 1980s. Kevin, the second of 6 siblings, is currently the only surviving son of the family.

The eldest brother, Jack, passed away in 1959 at 7 after being electrocuted and drowning in a pool. David died in 1984 at 25 from an intestinal infection, while Mike passed away in 1987 at age 23 from a Placidyl intoxication.

In 1991, a 21-year-old Chris tragically shot himself. Kerry also took his own life using a gun in 1993 at age 33. The family patriarch Fritz wrestled from the early 1950s to the early 1980s. He died in 1997 at 68 from natural causes.

Top 5 facts about retired pro-wrestler Kevin Von Erich. Photo: Gilbert Flores on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kevin Von Erich's wrestling career highlights

Kevin made his wrestling debut in 1976 after an injury made it impossible for him to pursue a football career. He spent most of his career with World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) and usually wrestled barefoot, earning him the nickname 'The Barefoot Boy'.

He won several wrestling championships throughout his career, including the NWA American Heavyweight Championship, the NWA Texas Tag Team Championship and the NWA American Tag Team title with his younger brother David, NWA Missouri Heavyweight Champion, and the All-Asian Tag Team title.

In 1980, the athlete made a one-time appearance in the WWF, defeating Johnny Rodz at Madison Square Garden. Kevin and his brothers wrestled in the Super Pit on an almost annual basis throughout the '80s.

He officially retired from wrestling in 1995, although he later made occasional ring appearances. In his interview with WWE.com, Kevin revealed that his family's tragedy was one of the reasons he chose to retire.

My situation was so different because I lost my brothers. I knew I didn't want to get old in the ring. The real thing that took me out of the business was that it wasn't fun anymore. Everything reminded me of my brothers.

Kevin and his brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 as part of the Group's wing (The Von Erichs). He made a single, one-off wrestling appearance in 2017 after a 22-year hiatus.

Kevin with his father Fritz and brothers David, Kerry, Chris, and Mike when they were young. Photo: @thekevinvonerich (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Kevin Von Erich do now?

The retired wrestler currently focuses on his family, business, and various philanthropic efforts. He owns the rights to KR Adkisson Enterprises, formerly known as Southwest Sports and is involved in commercial real estate.

Where does Kevin Von Erich live now?

In 2023, the former pro wrestler and his family relocated to a 60-acre ranch in Boerne, south-central Texas. Since 2006, the family had been living in Kauai, Hawaii, after leaving Texas following Kevin's retirement to heal from the pain that reminded him of his late brothers.

Kevin Von Erich's house in Hawaii is built near Mount Namahana. The family grew papaya, star fruit, guavas, and coconuts and raised livestock like ducks, chickens, and goats on the ranch.

Kevin Von Erich's wife and kids

Kevin married his wife Pam Adkisson in August 1980. The couple has two daughters and two sons: Kristen Rain (born in February 1981), Jillian Lindsey (born in February 1985), David Michael Ross (Ross Von Erich – born in June 1988), and Kevin Marshall (Marshall Von Erich – born in November 1992).

Pam and Kevin are currently grandparents to over 10 grandkids. Their sons Ross and Marshall followed in their father's footsteps as professional wrestlers, although Kevin tried to discourage them from joining the industry.

Marshall Von Erich, Kristen Nikolas, Kevin Von Erich, Pam Adkisson and Ross Von Erich (L-R) during the premiere of 'The Iron Claw' at The Texas Theatre on November 08, 2023. Photo: Stewart Cook

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

The Von Erich family remains legendary in the world of pro wrestling. Here are some frequently asked questions about the clan;

How much money did Kevin Von Erich make?

The retired wrestler has made an estimated fortune of $10 million. He participated in pro wrestling for about 2 decades, from 1976 to 1995.

How old are The Iron Claw brothers?

Kevin Von Erich's age is 67 years old as of 2024. He was born on May 15, 1957. His brothers' ages during their untimely deaths are as highlighted:

David: 25 (July 22,1958-February 10, 1984)

25 (July 22,1958-February 10, 1984) Kerry: 33 (February 3, 1960-February 18, 1993)

33 (February 3, 1960-February 18, 1993) Mike: 23 (March 2, 1964-April 12, 1987)

23 (March 2, 1964-April 12, 1987) Chris: 21 (September 30, 1969-September 12, 1991)

21 (September 30, 1969-September 12, 1991) Jack: 6 (September 21, 1952-1959)

Kevin Von Erich at the Los Angeles premiere of The Iron Claw held at DGA Theater on December 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Von Erich's net worth today reflects his lasting legacy in sports entertainment. He continues to carry the Von Erich name high despite the tragic ending of his five brothers.

