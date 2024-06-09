Neymar's net worth & earnings today: How rich is the soccer star?

Neymar needs no introduction in the world of football. Since his professional debut in 2009, he has grown into a global brand. His career has been marked by record-breaking transfers and lucrative endorsement deals that place him among the world's richest athletes. Uncover Neymar's net worth today and how much he makes on and off the pitch.

Neymar Jr during a match between Brazil and Bolivia at Mangueirao (L) and during a match between Al-Hilal and Al-Raed at Kingdom Arena (R). Photo: Yasser Bakhsh/Pedro Vilela (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

With his recent move to Al Hilal, Neymar continues to command one of the highest salaries in sports. The Brazilian soccer sensation started his career at Santos and then moved to Barcelona. From 2017 to 2023, he played for PSG before leaving European football to join the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar's profile summary

Full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior Date of birth February 5, 1992 Age 32 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Religion Christian (Pentecostal) Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Children Son Davi Lucca and daughter Mavie Parents Neymar da Silva Sr., Nadine Goncalves Siblings Rafaella Beckran Profession Footballer Position Forward Agent Neymar Santos Sr Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube Website neymarjr.com

Neymar's net worth in 2024

The Brazilian football star has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2024, he was ranked seventh on the Forbes list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes, with $108 million in total earnings per year.

Neymar's career earnings

Neymar's salary per year from his 2-year contract with Al-Hilal is £137.8 million ($175.3 million). His monthly pay is around £11.4 million ($14.5 million). Neymar's salary per week at the Saudi Pro League club is around £2.5million ($3.18 million).

Top 5 facts about Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. Photo: Jean Catuffe on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Neymar's endorsements

The football star makes around $28 million annually from endorsement deals, according to Forbes. In 2011, Neymar and Nike signed an 11-year contract, which ended prematurely in 2020 after a sexual assault complaint against him emerged. According to Nike, they had to let him go after he failed to cooperate with investigations.

No single set of facts emerged that would enable us to speak substantively on the matter...It would be inappropriate for Nike to make an accusatory statement without being able to provide supporting facts. Nike ended its relationship with the athlete because he refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee.

In September 2020, the Neymar X Puma deal came into effect. Speaking about the partnership, the footballer said,

I grew up watching videos of great football legends such as Pelé, Cruyff, Matthäus, Eusébio and Maradona...These were the KINGs of the pitch, the KINGs of my sport. I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch. They each played in PUMA, and each of them created their magic in The KING.

The Brazilian star has also worked with SKIMS, RedBull, Volkswagen, Unilever, Mondelez International, Panasonic, Flutter Entertainment, Epic Games, and other major brands.

Neymar during the Saudi Pro League match between Damak and Al Hilal at Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Sport City in Abha, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Francois Nel

Source: Getty Images

Neymar's house

Neymar has purchased and rented houses in several countries. In 2016, he bought a $5.2 million mansion in Castelldefels, Barcelona.

In 2018, the footballer purchased an $8.5 million beachfront mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 6-bedroom house features a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, a helipad, and a jetty.

Neymar purchased a $3 million (£2.5 million) seven-bedroom mansion in 2021 in the Alphaville suburbs of Sao Paulo, Brazil. The property features a glass lift between floors and a 20-car garage.

What car does Neymar have?

The Brazilian football star owns a fleet of luxurious cars. Some of Neymar's private cars include the rare MC12 Maserati, Lamborghini Veneno, a Lykan Hypersport, a Koenigsegg CCXR, a Ferrari 458 Italia, and a Porsche Panamera Turbo.

Neymar's private jet

Neymar purchased a $10 million private jet in 2015 that he later upgraded with a £12.2 million Embraer Legacy 450 jet. His firm, Neymar Sport E-Marketing, owns a $17.5 million Cessna Citation Sovereign (Model 680).

The Brazilian owns two private helicopters. He purchased his first helicopter, a Eurocopter EC130 B4, in 2013 for $4 million. In 2019, he upgraded to a £13 million Mercedes-customized Airbus H-145.

Neymar's jet is loaded to send aid across Brazil (L), and his helicopter arrives at a training field in Brazil (R). Photo: @neymarjr/@espnfc on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Neymar's lake

In 2023, the Brazilian built an artificial lake at his Mangaratiba beachfront mansion, which led to a fine of over $3.3 million for violation of environmental law. A statement from the Mangaratiba City Hall (via AP News) said in part,

Among the dozens of infractions that were noticed at the player's property are the start of an unauthorized construction which requires environmental control; capture of a river course and detouring it without authorization; moving rock and sand; suppressing vegetation without authorization and non-compliance of an embargo.

A Brazilian court suspended the fine in January 2024. The judge cited that the project did not require a special environmental permit.

Does Neymar have a boat?

The Brazilian footballer bought a second-hand Italian yacht, Azimut 78, in 2012 for $8 million. He named it Nadine in honour of his mother.

Neymar Jr during a friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Masashi Hara

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

As a native of Brazil, Neymar continues to carry the legacy of the country's rich football history. Here are some frequently asked questions about the athlete;

Is Neymar a billionaire?

The footballer has yet to reach billionaire status. His current net worth is estimated to be $250 million.

How much does Neymar make a week?

Neymar Jr's salary per week at Al Hilal is about $3.18 million. He made around $1.02 million per week at PSG.

How many helicopters does Neymar have?

The athlete has two helicopters. They include a Eurocopter EC130 B4 and a Mercedes-customized Airbus H-145.

How many planes does Neymar have?

Neymar currently has four private planes. They include an Embraer Legacy 450 private jet, a Cessna Citation Sovereign for his company, and two helicopters.

Neymar plays during the FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Uruguay and Brazil at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. Photo: Pablo Porciuncula

Source: Getty Images

Neymar's net worth today reflects his dominance on and off the pitch. The football star is also known for his philanthropic activities across Brazil.

