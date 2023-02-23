What is the full price of a helicopter in South Africa in 2024?

Owning a helicopter is no mean feat. South Africa has the highest number of dollar billionaires and millionaires in Africa. These people can afford to buy and maintain helicopters. They can also adhere to the government's regulations for owning an aircraft. Discover the price of a helicopter in South Africa today.

A grey aircraft on a concrete pavement under the blue sky and a person in a small, white aircraft. Photo: pexels.com, @Somchai Kongkamsri, @Matheus Bertelli (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A helicopter is an aircraft with one or more power-driven horizontal propellers or rotors. The rotors allow it to take off and land vertically. It can also move in any direction and remain stationary in the air. If you wish to own one, you ought to know the price of a helicopter in South Africa today.

How much is the full price of a helicopter?

Helicopter prices vary significantly. A small, two-seater helicopter for recreational use, for example, can cost around $200,000 to $500,000. On the other hand, larger sizes used for commercial purposes or by the military cost millions of dollars.

What is the price of an R44 helicopter?

The average price for a pre-owned ROBINSON R44 Raven II is $462,007.77. The price may vary depending on the buyer-seller agreement.

How much does an R22 helicopter cost?

The average price for a pre-owned ROBINSON R22 Beta II is $214,341.67. The price is dependent on many factors, including the condition the machine is in, prevailing market rates and trends, and the agreement between the buyer and the seller.

Factors affecting helicopter prices in SA

It is not uncommon to find a helicopter for sale ad in SA. If you have been keen about the prices, you may have noticed that the prices are not static. Instead, they vary significantly. Discover the factors that influence helicopter prices below.

On average, the price can range from R1.5 million to over R10 million. Some of the factors to consider when purchasing a helicopter in SA are discussed below.

Engine type

The two most common engine types used in helicopters are reciprocating or piston and turbine engines. Turbine engines are more powerful. They are also more expensive.

Size

The number of passengers a helicopter can accommodate influences its price. The bigger the size, the costlier it will be. Larger machines come with bigger engines that are pricier.

Rotor system design

Rotors determine the aircraft's movement and functionality. A machine fitted with a tail rotor will cost more than one fitted with a nose or tandem rotor.

A red and white helicopter flying in the blue sky. Photo: pexels.com, @Engin Akyurt

Source: UGC

Certification cost

All aircraft owners in SA must be certified to use their machines. As a general rule, a small aircraft has fewer certification requirements than a bigger one.

Maintenance, repairs, and other special features

Just like motor vehicles, there are base, medium-range, and high-end helicopters. The fuel, repair, and maintenance costs of luxury or high-end models are higher than those associated with basic models. Generally, high-end models have more features and attract a higher price tag.

State (new or second-hand)

You will find different sites advertising planes for sale in South Africa. The prices are determined by their state. Brand new helicopters cost a lot more than used ones.

Requirements for flying a helicopter in SA

You can fly a helicopter in SA as long as you meet the requirements for flying. Before being allowed to do it, you must have undergone training and passed some exams.

Persons who are trained and certified receive a flying license. Below is a list of the requirements for flying an aircraft in SA.

You must be at least 17 years old

You must undergo rigorous training in an approved aviation institution

You must pass a rigorous written examination

You must pass a practical flight test

You must have a valid South African ID card or passport

You must undergo a physical medical exam done by a designated aviation medical practitioner

You must be allowed to fly by the South African Civil Aviation Authority

Tips for getting the best deal when buying a helicopter

You should do some research before purchasing an aircraft. If you are not armed with information, you may end up paying a lot more than you should. Below is a list of tips to help you get the best deal.

Do some window shopping. Do not buy from the first seller you come across. Window shopping allows you to compare prices and features so you can get the best value for your money.

Never be in a rush to sign the purchase agreement. Take your time to think about your decision.

Get expert advice, especially if it is your first time.

Always view the aircraft in person before signing a deal. Inspect it thoroughly before dishing out cash.

A black helicopter flying over green trees. Photo: pexels.com, @Somchai Kongkamsri

Source: UGC

Can you buy a helicopter in South Africa?

Yes, you can buy a helicopter in SA if you have the financial muscle. Ensure you have the necessary licenses and certifications before flying it.

Which is the cheapest helicopter in South Africa?

It is challenging to pinpoint a model as the cheapest because the final price depends on multiple factors. However, small helicopters for recreational uses are significantly cheaper than larger ones.

Where can you find an aircraft for sale in South Africa?

There are multiple sites where you can find planes for sale in South Africa. Note that not all may be genuine. Always do your due diligence before engaging a buyer to ascertain they are genuine.

How much do pilots earn in South Africa?

The monthly salary of a pilot in South Africa depends on their ranking, employer, experience, time spent flying, and type of aircraft flown. Similar to other professions, juniors earn less than their more seasoned counterparts. According to Salary Explorer, the average monthly salary is around R57,700.

The price of a helicopter in South Africa varies depending on multiple factors. These include the state of the machine, necessary certifications, size, and engine type.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Briefly.co.za recently published the latest City to City bus ticket prices and times in South Africa. Various forms of transport are available for South Africans.

Each mode has its benefits and limitations. If you do not mind a longer commute at a cheaper price, choosing a bus liner to get to your destination may be the right choice.

Source: Briefly News