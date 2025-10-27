What happened to Xavier Restrepo's face? The NFL star's vascular malformation

After fans were shocked to learn that he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, Xavier Restrepo's face became a concern to fans. The rising Titans player has a noticeable swelling on the left side of his face caused by a rare vascular malformation.

Xavier Restrepo at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 (L) and on February 28, 2025 (R). Photo: Stacy Revere, Justin Casterline (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Xavier Restrepo has a vascular malformation , a rare condition causing swelling in his face due to a cluster of abnormal blood vessels.

, a rare condition causing swelling in his face due to a cluster of abnormal blood vessels. The Titans signed him as a rookie free agent on 8 May 2025 after being undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft.

after being undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft. Xavier's facial condition has been present since birth.

Profile summary

Full name Xavier Restrepo Nickname X Gender Male Date of birth 22 April 2002 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Coconut Creek, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Weight 92 kilograms (202 lb) Father Jamie Restrepo Mother Ashley Padgett Siblings 2 Marital status Single School St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Deerfield Beach High School University/college University of Miami Profession Professional football wide receiver Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Xavier Restrepo's face swells because of a vascular malformation

The Miami Hurricanes' wide receiver has been experiencing swelling of the lips, mouth, cheek, and jaw on the left side of his face for several years. This condition, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is called vascular malformation, or abnormal blood vessel changes.

Xavier Restrepo's mother, Ashley Padgett, explained more about her son’s condition during her interview with Footballville in 2022. She said:

Any time he gets exhausted. Any time the blood flow is flowing and he’s working out and he’s exhausting himself, the blood flow makes the vascular veins… in his face swell up.

Facts about Xavier Restrepo. Photo: Johnnie Izquierdo on Getty Images (modified by author)

He had a vascular malformation because of the use of forceps during delivery

The exact cause of his defect is unknown, but Ashley Padgett blames the doctor who delivered her son in 2002 in Coconut Creek, Florida, United States.

She explained that the doctor accidentally pinched a cluster of veins in Xavier’s face while using forceps during labour and delivery. The swelling became noticeable when he was three months old.

Xavier’s football career is a testament to his perseverance despite living with a vascular malformation. As ESPN published, the football player had an outstanding college career at the University of Miami, setting school records with 200 receptions, 2,844 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns.

In 2024, Restrepo ranked top 40 in NCAA receptions and top 15 in receiving yards, earning him consensus All-American honours. His impressive college stats include 2,219 yards and 17 scores in his final two seasons.

His performances earned him consensus First-Team All-America honours and a semifinalist spot for the Biletnikoff Award. He became the first Miami Hurricanes wide receiver to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, finishing his college career as one of the program’s best.

Xavier Restrepo at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on September 24, 2022. Photo: Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Xavier had other serious injuries away from the vascular malformation

In addition to his lip and face swelling, Xavier Restrepo has dealt with other injuries as a player. He had a foot injury in 2022 that caused him to miss several games. He shared about the incident with Canes Sport in September 2022, saying:

I had a recurring stress fracture in my foot from high school. I guess it fractured in high school or whatever; I played on it. And then one day in practice, it just broke. It officially broke the week of Texas A&M… I knew something was wrong with it, but at the end of the day, I was running a route, and it just popped.

Another of Xavier Restrepo's injuries is a hamstring injury during his Pro Day in 2025 while training for the 40-yard dash. Despite his hamstring tightening up, he still attempted to run, which aggravated the injury.

Xavier Restrepo before a game between the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 11, 2025. Photo: Megan Briggs

Why was Xavier Restrepo not drafted?

He went undrafted during the 2025 NFL Draft due to a slow 40-yard dash time of 4.83 seconds at his Pro Day. This reportedly raised concerns about his speed and athleticism. The NFL player explained that his poor performance was due to a hamstring injury.

Despite not being drafted, Restrepo signed a three-year, $2.9 million deal with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. He reunited with his Miami college quarterback, Cam Ward. Xavier shared a video of his call-up with his family on Instagram, captioning it:

God never fails.

Restrepo has not been cut

The Tennessee Titans waived Xavier on August 26, 2025, during their final roster cuts. Despite his notable college career, Restrepo struggled to make an impact in the NFL, catching three passes for 26 yards in three preseason games.

Xavier was crowded with talented players, including Calvin Ridley and draft pick Elic Ayomanor. Although released from the main roster, Restrepo is expected to join the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers, potentially continuing his NFL journey with the Titans.

What ethnicity is Xavier Restrepo?

Xavier is of Hispanic descent, with Colombian and Cuban roots. His father is Colombian, and he identifies strongly with his Cuban-American background.

He grew up in South Florida, surrounded by a large Hispanic community that supported his athletic pursuits.

Xavier Restrepo before a college football game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators on August 17, 2024. Photo: Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire

Frequently asked questions

What is up with Restrepo's face? Restrepo's face is swollen because of a vascular malformation.

Restrepo's face is swollen because of a vascular malformation. Why is Xavier Restrepo not playing? He was waived from the Titans roster.

He was waived from the Titans roster. How old is Xavier Restrepo? He is 23 years old as of 2025.

He is 23 years old as of 2025. What nationality is Xavier Restrepo? The NFL player is American.

Conclusion

The condition of Xavier Restrepo's face has not impacted his football performance. His determination has carried him to the NFL, where fans continue to admire his talent and perseverance.

