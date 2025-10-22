The story of Desmond Ridder's parents: Raised by a young mother and grandmother

NFL quarterback Desmond Ridder often credits the parental figures in his life for his success in football. This has made fans curious about who Desmond Ridder’s parents are. His family has been instrumental in his journey both on and off the field. He once said about his mother:

She’s made me who I am today...She makes me the most selfless person I can be.

Desmond Ridder at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 (L) and with his mother (R). Photo: Ethan Miller, @desmondridder on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Desmond Ridder’s mother is only 15 years older than him , which has resulted in a brother-sister relationship instead of a mother-son one.

, which has resulted in a brother-sister relationship instead of a mother-son one. His maternal grandmother, Jan, taught him the basics of football when he was a little boy.

when he was a little boy. Desmond Ridder’s father is African-American, but they have no personal relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Desmond Kelly Ridder Gender Male Date of birth August 31, 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, United States Current residence Louisville, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 6’3” (191 cm) Weight 207 lbs (94 kg) Parents Sarah Ridder Siblings Tia Ice Marital status Married Partner Claire Cornett Children 2 Education University of Cincinnati, Saint Xavier High School, Holy Family Parochial School Profession Football player Position Quarterback Team Minnesota Vikings Net worth $1 million-$2 million Social media Instagram

Desmond Ridder's parents are interracial

The Quarterback’s biological parents are from two different races, making Desmond Ridder's ethnicity mixed. While he has a white mother, Sarah Ridder, his relatively unknown father is of African-American descent. Mike Jurecki once shared about Ridder’s parents on X (Twitter) in 2024:

Desmond Ridder is of mixed ethnicity. His father was African-American, and his mother is white. She gave birth to him when she was just 15, and he did not have the presence of his biological father growing up.

Facts about Desmond Ridder. Photo: Daniel Boczarski on Getty Images (modified by author)

His mother was 15 years old when she had him

Sarah Ridder is Desmond Ridder’s mother. She gave birth to him at just 15 years old, which has made them grow together as best friends. The football player reportedly echoed a similar sentiment when he told Sports Illustrated in November 2020:

We were able to guide each other. It was open and free. I’m not going to say there wasn’t strictness and parenting, but a lot of things she let me learn on my own. She was always going to be there, but you don’t always have to ask for help. She let me be independent but guided me when I needed it.

Desmond Ridder’s biological father was absent from his life

Ridder’s football success has prompted curiosity about his father, but the two have no relationship. All that is known about his father is that he is African-American.

Desmond Ridder before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium on December 16, 2024. Photo: Cooper Neill

Desmond Ridder became part of a blended family

When his mother remarried, Desmond became part of a blended family. Although his stepfather stays out of the spotlight, he stepped in to fill the role of a father figure. He also has a stepsister, Tia Ice, who is currently a softball player.

Sarah Ridder is her son’s number one fan

The NFL superstar's mother has supported him from his early football days to his rise in the NFL. She has always believed her son was destined to play in the big leagues.

Sarah still finds it surreal to see her son’s dream come true each time he plays in the NFL. In 2020, she posted on her X (Twitter) account:

So the word is today is National son day! I’m blessed to have the best son in the world! (I’m a little/a lot bias). Happy son day Desmond Ridder!! You're my favorite son I’ve ever had!!

Desmond Ridder and his family. Photo: @desmondridder on Instagram (modified by author)

Desmond credits his grandmother, Jan, for teaching him how to throw a football. He built on that foundation through high school and college, eventually becoming the star he is today. Recalling the story during an Atlanta Falcons interview in April 2023, Desmond said:

One day, obviously, I picked up the football, and we’re out in the front yard... My grandma’s sitting on the porch, and she was like, 'Alright, I’m tired of looking at it. If you’re gonna do it, you’re gonna do it right. She’s the one who taught me how to throw it, when to take the laces, what things they should be on, and then how to throw it.

How much does Desmond Ridder make?

Desmond signed a four-year, $5,362,959 contract with the Atlanta Falcons. He earns an estimated $1,340,740 annually. As Spotrac published, his 2024 salary was $985,000 before being traded to the Cardinals.

The quarterback is now a husband and father

Desmond Ridder’s Instagram account shows that he is married to his high school heartthrob, Claire Cornett. They share two children, Leighton Elizabeth and Khylan Jett. During their second wedding anniversary, he shared an Instagram post saying:

Happy 2nd Anniversary to my beautiful, strong, loving wife! Thank you for loving me unconditionally through thick and thin and never missing a chance to make me laugh. You are the BEST Wife, Mother, and Friend that anyone could ask for.

Desmond Ridder with his mother (L) and his wife (R). Photo: @desmondridder on Instagram (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

What is Desmond Ridder's real name? His birth name is Desmond Kelly Ridder.

His birth name is Desmond Kelly Ridder. Where did Desmond Ridder grow up? He was raised in the neighborhood of Louisville's Highlands.

He was raised in the neighborhood of Louisville's Highlands. Why did Desmond Ridder fall in the draft? Technicalities within the National Football League’s ranking system were responsible for Desmond’s late draft.

Technicalities within the National Football League’s ranking system were responsible for Desmond’s late draft. What are Desmond Ridder’s weaknesses? One of the player’s less attractive sides in the sport is that he misses some throws.

Conclusion

Desmond Ridder’s parents played important roles in shaping his character. While his mother and grandmother were his pillars of support, their love and guidance gave him the confidence to chase his dreams. Their support continues to be a driving force behind his achievements on and off the field.

