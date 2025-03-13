Quavo's ex-girlfriends and dating history: From Saweetie to Karrueche Tran

The list of Quavo's ex-girlfriends features some famous figures in the entertainment industry. His former partner, Saweetie, once revealed juicy details about their relationship, saying:

We had a lot of growing pains together. I really thought he was the one for me, but it is all in the past now.

Key takeaways

Quavo was the frontman of the now-defunct hip-hop group Migos .

. Saweetie is the rapper's longest-known relationship .

. She accused him of being a serial cheater .

. Quavo and Chris Brown's beef reportedly began after the former started dating CB's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

Quavo's profile summary

Who are Quavo's ex-girlfriends?

Amidst the rapper's professional success, his high-profile relationships and breakups have kept him in the limelight. Quavo's dating history includes:

Karrueche Tran

Quavo and Karrueche Tran's rumoured relationship made news in 2024 after her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown took a shot at the Intentions hitmaker.

The pair had sparked dating rumours in January 2022 after being photographed vacationing in Saint Martin. Tran and Quavo further fuelled the speculations after they were spotted having dinner at West Hollywood's The Nice Guy Italian restaurant in March.

On the 21st of the same month, a source confirmed the duo's relationship while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

Quavo and Karrueche are seeing each other. Although things are still casual between them, they enjoy each other's company.

A day later, the House Party actress shut down the rumours in an interview with The Shade Room, stating:

We are not dating.

In May 2022, the pair celebrated the socialite's 34th birthday in Jamaica, per Capita Xtra. Nonetheless, this is not the first time they have been linked.

Tran and Huncho reportedly briefly dated in 2017. According to Complex, she spoke about the nature of their relationship during an appearance on the Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss' podcast.

Quavo and I are friends. We just hung out.

Saweetie

Quavo and Saweetie started a public relationship in 2018 after he slid into her DMs, and there was an instant connection. The My Type star spoke fondly of her boyfriend during an interview with People in 2021.

Quavo was my only celebrity crush; I liked him even before he knew me.

The couple often graced the red carpet together and showed each other with lavish gifts. In 2020, Saweetie gifted her man a $300,000 watch while he got her a Bentley.

On 19 March 2021, after three years of dating, Saweetie confirmed her breakup with Quavo via a tweet that hinted at infidelity on his side.

I am single. I have endured hurt and betrayal behind the scenes for a false rumour to now tarnish my image. Unfortunately, presents do not cover scars, and the love is false if intimacy is given to other women.

In response to the singer's statement, Huncho tweeted:

I loved you, but all I got was disappointment. Although you are not the woman I thought you were, I wish you the best.

Iggy Azalea

In late 2017, Quavo was rumoured to be dating the Australian rapper. The speculations began after they were purportedly spotted on a date.

The following year, Huncho appeared on Azalea's song Saviour, further fuelling the rumours. Nonetheless, neither party ever confirmed a relationship. During a March 2018 interview with Billboard, showered Quavo with praises, stating:

If I am being honest, he is among the very few people who have been there for me.

Bernice Burgos

The Bad and Boujee hitmaker was romantically linked to model Burgos in February 2018. The pair reportedly spent time together in Los Angeles over All-Star weekend. The internet sensation was also spotted attending one of the Migos' album release parties for Culture II.

Nykkia Harris

American model Nykkia Harris and Quavo began dating in 2012. After dating for two years, he reportedly popped the big question in June 2014. However, the duo broke off their engagement in September 2014.

FAQs

In 2018, Marshall's debut studio album, Quavo Huncho, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. Here are some frequently asked questions about the artist:

Who raised Quavo?

Quavious' father died when he was 5. His mother, Edna, primarily raised him and his older sister, Karasha Marshall.

The actor played as the starting quarterback for Berkmar High School during the 2009 season. However, he dropped out months before graduation.

Who are Quavo's exes?

Besides the above women, Huncho has also previously been linked to Doja Cat, Erica Fontaine, Nicki Minaj, Lana Del Rey, Chloe Bailey and Lira Mercer.

What is Quavo's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper is worth $40 million. This wealth is attributed to his successful musical career, which includes concert and tours, album sales and streaming royalties.

Quavo's ex-girlfriend, Saweetie, accused him of cheating on her multiple times. On the other hand, the rapper and Karrueche Tran reportedly initially broke up to focus on their career. Huncho rarely talks about his love life.

