Coco Gauff's boyfriend: Who is he and what does he do?

Coco Gauff is an American professional tennis player and one of the best players on the WTA Tour. She gained widespread recognition in 2019 when she defeated Venus Williams, becoming the youngest player to win a singles match at Wimbledon since 1991. Following her impressive career, fans have been curious about her love life. So, who is Coco Gauff's boyfriend?

Coco has established herself as one of the sport's rising stars. She possesses a dynamic playing style characterized by her powerful groundstrokes, agility, and mental toughness on the court. Her advocacy for social justice reflects her commitment to positively impacting both within the realm of sports and broader society.

Coco Gauff's profile summary and bio

Full name Coco Dionne 'Coco' Gauff Known as Coco Gauff Gender Female Date of birth March 13, 2004 Age 20 years (in 2024) Place of birth Delray Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Height 1.75 m Weight 59 kg (approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Parents Corey Gauff and Candi Gauff Religion Christianity Profession Tennis player Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter Net worth $3.5 million to $6 million

How old is Coco Gauff?

Coco, whose full name is Coco Dionne 'Coco' Gauff (age 20 years in 2024), was born in Delray Beach, Florida, on March 13, 2004. She holds American nationality and follows Christianity.

Who are Coco Gauff's parents?

Coco's father, Corey Gauff, played basketball for Georgia State University and has been her primary coach throughout her tennis development. He recognized her talent early on and played a key role in nurturing her skills on the court.

Coco's mother, Candi Gauff, was a gymnast who also attended Florida State University on a full athletic scholarship, competing in hurdles and heptathlon. Candi has been a constant source of encouragement and stability for Coco, both on and off the court.

Who is Coco Gauff's boyfriend?

Coco hinted that she has a boyfriend during one of her interviews after an eventful US Open tournament in 2023. Although she did not mention his name, he credited him for the victory.

After she defeated Aryna Sabalenka to clinch her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, her boyfriend surprised her with a special gift. Talking about the gift, Coco said,

My boyfriеnd gavе this to mе. Infinity. Hе gavе that to mе aftеr I won thе US Opеn. One day, I just got tirеd of taking it off, so I kept wearing it. Lеt mе play with somеthing that mеans somеthing to mе.

Fans have been speculating about the identity of her boyfriend, with rumours including Ben Shelton and Carolos Alcaraz. However, she called them friends, putting his fans in more suspense.

Coco Gauff's career

Gauff's professional tennis career has been nothing short of remarkable. She burst onto the international scene in 2019 with a series of impressive performances that captured the attention of tennis fans worldwide.

Early career

Gauff started training tennis at seven years old, and at age 10, she was learning her sport at a French academy. At 13, Coco was the youngest US Open junior girls finalist in history. In 2018, at 14, she became one of the youngest French Open junior girls tournament winners.

Breakthrough

Gauff's breakthrough came at Wimbledon 2019, where, as a 15-year-old qualifier, she defeated five-time tournament champion Venus Williams in the first round. This victory made her the youngest player to win a singles match at Wimbledon since 1991.

Gauff's run at Wimbledon continued as she defeated Magdalena Rybáriková and Polona Hercog to reach the fourth round, ultimately losing to eventual champion Simona Halep. Nevertheless, her captivating performances showcased her immense talent and potential.

Gauff reached the third round of the US Open later that year, defeating former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka. Gauff's fearless playing style, powerful groundstrokes, and remarkable composure under pressure earned her praise from fans and fellow players alike.

Coco has won four tournaments since turning professional in 2018, including the 2023 DC Open in Washington, DC, followed by a win in the Cincinnati Masters. Her achievements have solidified her status as one of the brightest talents in the sport.

Advocate for social justice

Gauff has emerged as a prominent advocate for social justice causes, using her platform as a professional tennis player to raise awareness and promote positive change. Despite her young age, Gauff has been vocal about issues such as racial inequality and police brutality, demonstrating a commitment to addressing societal injustices.

Gauff's advocacy efforts became particularly visible in 2020 following the widespread protests against racial injustice in the United States. She has also used her platform during tennis events to make powerful statements.

What is Coco Gauff's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and CAknowledge, Coco's net worth is in the range of $3.5 million to $6 million. She derives her earnings from her successful tennis career. She also has endorsement deals with companies such as Bose, New Balance, Barilla, UPS, and Baker Tilly.

Lesser-known facts about Coco Gauff

Coco reached two grand slam finals and won one.

She was born on March 13, 2004.

Details about her boyfriend remain unanimous.

She won her first WTA match at the Miami Open in 2019.

She has won seven WTA titles.

She won the Grand Slam title on September 9. 2023.

Her idols are Serena and Venus Williams, and she has had the chance to meet them both.

Above is everything we know about Coco Gauff's boyfriend, career, and personal life. Gauff's achievements have made her a role model for young athletes and a promising figure in the future of tennis. She continues to garner attention for her performances and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the sport.

