Damola Adamolekun's net worth: From Harvard grad to Red Lobster CEO
by  Favour Adeaga
5 min read

Damola Adamolekun’s net worth, estimated at $10 million, is driven by his salaries and equity stakes from various executive roles. He is a young Nigerian-American making waves on Wall Street. Speaking about his work ethic, Damola once said:

Work doesn’t stress [me] out.
Damola Adamolekun
Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun. Photo: @damolaadamolekun on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Damola Adamolekun’s salary and equities helped him earn several million dollars.
  • He has held executive roles at several companies, including Paulson & Co., P.F. Chang’s, and currently, Red Lobster.
  • Damola does not believe in work-life balance, a mindset he credits for his success.

Profile summary

Full name

Damola Adamolekun

Date of birth

February 1989

Age

36 years old (as of 2025)

Place of birth

Nigeria

Current residence

Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America

Nationality

Nigerian-American

Ethnicity

African

Siblings

Three

Marital status

Single

Education

Brown University, Harvard Business School

Profession

Business Executive and restaurateur

Social media

Instagram

LinkedIn

CEO Damola Adamolekun's net worth makes him a millionaire

The current Red Lobster CEO has an estimated $10 million in financial assets, according to Mashed. Damola’s success in the corporate world began with a deep passion for business. According to a Black Past article, he said:

I always found business interesting, even when I was young. It captivated me intellectually. I started working when I was in high school and invested everything I made. I opened my first stock portfolio when I was 16.

Adamolekun commands competitive salaries with top companies for his ability to restore the fortunes of collapsing businesses.

Facts about Damola Adamolekun
Facts about Damola Adamolekun. Photo: @damolaadamolekun on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Damola interned with Goldman Sachs at 19

A student internship with Goldman Sachs at age 19 launched Damola’s journey into the corporate world. The company employed him as an Investment Banker before he secured the role of private equity associate at TPG Inc.

After his Master of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, Adamolekun joined John Paulson’s investment firm, Paulson & Co.

He earned his first executive role after persuading Paulson to acquire a controlling stake in P.F. Chang’s during its restructuring. He was appointed to the board as Chief Strategy Officer after the acquisition.

Damola was the first black CEO of P. F. Chang

Adamolekun was appointed CEO of P.F. Chang’s in 2020, becoming the business’ first black Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, the company’s sales rose by 31.7%, reaching annual revenues of $1 billion.

He launched the firm's delivery brand, P. F. Chang To Go, before stepping down as CEO in 2023.

Damola Adamolekun
Damola Adamolekun at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025. Photo: Chad Salvador/Variety
Source: Getty Images

Damola is currently serving as CEO of Red Lobster

In 2024, Red Lobster faced bankruptcy with over $1 billion in debt, but was saved by Wesley Edens’ Fortress Investment Group in mid-2024. The board immediately appointed Damola Adamolekun as its CEO after completing the acquisition.

As Urban Geekz reported, Damola spoke about his appointment:

Red Lobster is an iconic brand with a tremendous future. I’m looking forward to working with our team members across North America to reinvigorate the brand by making it the best place to work for our employees and improving the experience for our guests.

His father modelled his business success

The CEO credits his professional success to the mentorship and example of his father. Celebrating the man on Father’s Day in 2023 on LinkedIn, Damola wrote:

My father set the bar for excellence early in my life, and always helped me step up to meet it. I’m grateful for the tone he set that encouraged me and my siblings to always reach a little higher toward our goals...We wouldn’t be where we are without you.

Damola is currently the founder and president of a family business, Cedar Lane, Inc., which is a New York-based investment and advisory firm. It invests in hospitality businesses across America by providing operational solutions to help businesses reach their goals.

Damola Adamolekun
Damola Adamolekun on Good Morning America on July 24, 2025. Photo: Paula Lobo/American Broadcasting Companies
Source: Getty Images

The Red Lobster CEO has an impressive educational background

Damola Adamolekun’s education history officially began with Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, Maryland. As Black Enterprise published, he started his first stock portfolio when he was 16 years old.

The restaurateur obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from Brown University. He was a part of the school’s championship football team while doubling as president of the student investment group.

Adamolekun attended Harvard Business School for his MBA and served as portfolio manager of the HBS Investment Club.

Damola Adamolekun’s family hails from Nigeria

The Red Lobster CEO was born in Nigeria, and his parents are Nigerians of Yoruba origin. Damola’s mother is a pharmacist, while his father is a neurologist. He spent his childhood in Zimbabwe and the Netherlands before his family settled in Springfield, Illinois.

Ice Cube and Damola Adamolekun
Ice Cube and Damola Adamolekun during Red Lobster and BIG3's celebration at Red Lobster on August 23, 2025. Photo: Gerardo Mora
Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

  • Who is Damola Adamolekun’s wife? The Red Lobster CEO’s marital status is undisclosed, as he prefers to keep his personal life private.
  • How did Damola make money before the restaurant? The business executive worked in investment banking before his current career as a restaurateur.
  • How much do Red Lobster executives make? Salary reported that the president at Red Lobster gets $925,185 annually.
  • Is Damola Adamolekun African? He is African as his parents are Nigerian.

Conclusion

Damola Adamolekun’s net worth demonstrates that success can be achieved across diverse industries. Having transitioned from finance to the restaurant industry, the Red Lobster CEO is certainly a rising figure in the corporate world.

