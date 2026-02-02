Mthiyaqhwa Secondary School suspended classes due to non-compliant sanitation and infrastructure conditions

The temporary closure aims to prevent potential disease outbreaks among the students and staff

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education delivered chemical toilets as an immediate sanitation solution

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mthiyaqhwa Secondary School in Nkandla was forced to suspend schooling after an inspection by Environmental Health Services temporarily. Images: ZANewsFlash/X

KWAZULU-NATAL, NKANDLA - Mthiyaqhwa Secondary School in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, has temporarily suspended classes after an inspection found the school’s sanitation and infrastructure to be non-compliant with health standards.

School sanitation and infrastructure non-compliant

Environmental Health Services from the King Cetshwayo District Municipality conducted the inspection and determined that conditions at the school were “not conducive for children or people to live in”.

According to IOL, in a letter to parents dated 28 January 2026, principal Z.O. Zulu said the suspension followed a health department decision due to the poor condition of the school’s toilets and other structures. He said teachers had shared their contact details with parents to provide updates on when learners would return.

Zulu stressed that the closure was temporary and expressed confidence that authorities would intervene urgently. King Cetshwayo District Municipality municipal manager Philani Sibiya said district municipalities are legally required to conduct environmental health inspections to ensure compliance with regulations. He said the school was closed to prevent a potential disease outbreak.

Education department to address challenges

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said it moved quickly to address the sanitation challenges. Following engagements with district officials, infrastructure teams and the Independent Development Trust (IDT), an immediate intervention was implemented.

As an interim measure, the department said chemical toilets were prioritised and have since been delivered to the school to ensure access to adequate sanitation while long-term solutions are being addressed. The department said the intervention reflects its commitment to providing a safe and dignified learning environment and confirmed it will continue working with stakeholders to deliver sustainable infrastructure solutions across the province.

The KZN Department of Education moved quickly to address sanitation challenges at the school. Image: ZANewsFlash/X

