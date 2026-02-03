A Facebook video revealed the payslip of an unnamed chartered accountant, sparking widespread shock and discussion online

The breakdown of salary, incentives, and allowances drew attention to high earnings in the finance sector compared to typical South African salaries

The video prompted social media users to debate salary transparency, wage expectations, and the role of incentives in total remuneration

A Facebook video showcasing the payslip of an unnamed chartered accountant has left South Africans shocked and sparked online discussion about salaries in the finance sector.

A woman showcased a Chartered Accountant's earnings in South Africa.

The clip, shared by a social media user known for highlighting salaries and payslips on 2 February 2026 under the handle Boni Xaba, went viral after revealing the impressive earnings of the individual.

In the video, the Facebook user Boni Xaba, behind the account, stated:

"Let the picture explain; if you die, you die, we don’t care."

She proceeded to break down the accountant’s remuneration, revealing a basic salary of R164,000, an incentive of R615,000, a cell phone allowance of R1,100, and a travel allowance of R19,920. Deductions included Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) of R282,000 and Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) of R177.12.

The payslip instantly caught the attention of viewers, who flooded the comments section expressing shock and disbelief at the total earnings. Many were stunned by the high incentive component, which far exceeded the basic salary, while others discussed how such figures compared to average salaries in South Africa.

The clip has sparked broader conversations online about transparency in salaries, wage expectations in corporate roles, and how incentives can dramatically increase total remuneration. Social media users debated whether the disclosed amount reflects the average earnings of chartered accountants or is an outlier within the finance industry.

Despite the strong reactions, the person behind the payslip remained anonymous, leaving viewers to speculate about their career achievements and industry. According to PayScale, the highest pay for chartered accountants in South Africa is ZAR 940,000 per year, while the lowest pay is ZAR 39,000 per year.

The clip highlights the growing trend on social media of sharing financial details to create conversation, spark curiosity, and even educate the public about earnings in various professions.

As of now, the video continues to circulate widely, with thousands of social media users reacting, sharing, and debating the numbers showcased.

A woman famous for sharing payslips was pictured looking shocked at a salary statement.

SA weigh in on the chartered accountant’s payslip

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the chartered accountant’s salary breakdown, saying:

Luvo S Magaba said:

"Being a CA is the goals."

Lindy Letlonkane added:

"Please ask him to give me a quarter of the salary."

Rorisang Moeketsi replied:

"Which company?"

Hlekani Baloyi-Sibanda stated:

"Chest pains olova."

Cindy Nuna Mapetacommented:

"Imagine getting paid R800k and your take-home is only half."

