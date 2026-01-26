A South African man reacted to the take-home pay of a Senior Data Engineer, leaving many stunned by the amount

The video opened an honest conversation about careers, skills and money in the tech space without following a traditional path

The video sparked wider discussion about how digital skills are changing earning potential in South Africa

A payslip post quickly turned into a moment of reflection for many South Africans, forcing people to rethink career choices, education routes and whether the tech industry might be the opportunity they have been overlooking.

A South African man has left social media buzzing after reacting to a pay slip of a Senior Data Engineer initially posted on LinkedIn, sparking fresh conversations about salaries in the tech industry. The video was posted on TikTok by @itsjustizzyog on 25 January 2026, revealing that the man has five years of experience and currently works as a senior professional in the field. From the initial post, the man explained his academic journey, which includes N5 Electrical Engineering, BSc Mathematics and Computer Science, and a certificate in Data Science, noting that he dropped out in his final year after landing an internship. The pay slip showed total earnings of R122,360, deductions amounting to R37,127.95, and a net take-home salary of R85,232.05, leaving many viewers stunned.

The post by user @itsjustizzyog highlighted how tech careers continue to reshape traditional ideas of success in South Africa. Unlike older career paths that relied heavily on formal qualifications alone, the tech space often values skills, experience and practical problem-solving. His journey reflected a growing trend in which internships, certifications, and hands-on learning open doors that once felt unreachable, especially for young people navigating limited job-market opportunities.

Tech salaries leave Mzansi talking

The video resonated strongly with South Africans who are increasingly curious about alternative career paths. Many resonated with the idea of pivoting, dropping out, or taking risks to pursue better-paying industries. The mention of data science and engineering struck a chord at a time when unemployment remains high and digital skills are becoming more valuable across sectors.

The reaction online from netizens showed a mix of disbelief, motivation and reflection. Some people saw the payslip as proof that tech really does pay, while others viewed it as encouragement to reskill and explore new industries.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Shan said:

“No medical, no pension. Some people’s salaries will also look like this if all the contributions aren’t already deducted.”

Curious guy said:

“That tax does not look right. I’m paying over R41k tax for similar money.”

Onalenna.Morris said:

“Tax is so, so terrible.”

Luthando said:

“Data science is where the MONEY is at. I do mechanical engineering, can I somehow work in that field after grad?”

Dkdhrvsisys said:

“Something is off about this payslip. A bunch of things are missing. It doesn’t even show UIF.”

GIMBILIZA said:

“Mina, I have NQF6 IT support, but I don’t have a job. I don’t know what I’m doing wrong. Please help me.”

Captain Lowkeii said:

“That payment is for perseverance baba. In my university, there are only a few CS graduates.”

JohnMaziBoo said:

“Asking for a friend, but how do you even get into this field? That deduction alone is double my salary.”

