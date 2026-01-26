A young man’s desperate public plea for medical help unexpectedly reached someone willing to change his life

The story highlighted the harsh cost of long-term healthcare and how easily people can fall through the cracks

Many South Africans online were moved by how quickly one act of kindness shifted a man’s entire future

One tag, one response, and a medical bill that once felt impossible was suddenly gone. And this is what happened when MySol stepped in to help a stranger.

The picture showed MySol standing next to his company cars. Image: MySol

Source: Twitter

A powerful moment of generosity unfolded online after TikTok user @dj13een shared a video on 25 January 2026 highlighting how mining tycoon My Sol stepped in to help a man battling kidney failure. The video focused on 31-year-old Johannes Marumong, who had taken to a public platform asking people to tag My Sol in hopes of getting assistance with the high cost of his dialysis treatment. His plea gained traction, eventually reaching the businessman, who paid the full R650,000 required for Johannes’s dialysis.

Dialysis remains one of the most financially draining medical treatments in South Africa, especially for people without comprehensive medical aid. Many patients are forced to rely on public hospitals with long waiting lists, while others turn to crowdfunding and social media to survive. Johannes’s story reflects the reality faced by many South Africans living with chronic illness, where survival often depends on community support rather than systems designed to protect them.

Acts of generosity that restore faith

The video by user @dj13een gained rapid attention online, with viewers drawn to how a simple social media plea turned into life-changing assistance. People connected with the vulnerability of Johannes’s request and the speed at which My Sol responded once he became aware of the situation. The moment felt raw and unscripted, showing the real power of digital platforms when they reach the right people.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many South Africans responded emotionally to the story, describing it as rare and deeply moving in a time where hardship dominates daily conversations. For some, it restored hope in public figures using their wealth meaningfully, while others reflected on how many more Johanneses are still waiting for help that may never come.

The screenshot on the left showed MySol standing next to a blue car. Image: @dj13een

Source: TikTok

What did South Africans say?

Manzi Nkambule said:

“There are few people like My Sol.”

Ole Lekgetho said:

“Tjoooo, this Solly Guy is something kae man. May his pockets never run dry. Always there for others in need. 🙏”

SKM said:

“I'm speechless... God sent an angel. ❤”

Mr Moemise said:

“Jealous down, you always motivate me on this, you usually do to our black society.. always giving back. 🤝🫂”

Matshidiso CM said:

“Aaah, mara Solly bahn. 🥹God bless him more. ❤️”

Lethola said:

“I know this humble man. People like you are needed. May God bless you.

Thami said:

“This is great, that’s what leadership is about, you take care of your people.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about My Sol

Source: Briefly News