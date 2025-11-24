MySol distributed food parcels to a local community, highlighting the company’s commitment to supporting residents in need

The initiative was praised online for its organisation and impact, sparking discussions about corporate social responsibility

While a few luxury vehicles were visible, the focus remained on the meaningful aid provided to families

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans reacted with admiration as the video showcased practical community support and local generosity.

On the left, MySol, wearing a bright yellow safety jacket and a hard hat, stood in front of a vehicle at a mining site. Image: MySol

Source: TikTok

A TikTok page @newsnexussa posted the video on 23 November 2025, capturing MySol staff distributing food parcels to local community members. The footage showed neatly arranged food packs on the ground with people patiently collecting them, highlighting the organised effort to provide essential support. This outreach took place in a busy neighbourhood, aiming to help residents in need while demonstrating a hands-on approach to corporate social responsibility. While the main focus was on feeding the community, viewers also noticed a small lineup of luxury vehicles branded with MySol, including BMWs and Mercedes-AMG SUVs, which reflected the company’s success in the logistics and mining sectors.

Solly Soka Madibela, the CEO and sole proprietor of MySol Holdings and Logistics, is a prominent figure in South Africa’s mining and logistics industries. Based in the North West province, Madibela has rapidly grown his company since founding it in 2018, earning recognition for his business acumen and leadership. The food parcel distribution highlights his ongoing commitment to giving back to local communities, balancing corporate success with social responsibility. Although details of his early life remain limited, Madibela’s efforts are seen as bridging the gap between industry achievements and grassroots support in South Africa.

Community outreach spreads goodwill quickly

Within just one day, the video posted by user @newsnexussa went viral, garnering over 47,000 likes and more than 800 comments from South Africans expressing a mix of admiration and curiosity. Many praised the initiative, highlighting the importance of food support for struggling households, while some noted the visible success of MySol as added context. The combination of generosity and entrepreneurial achievement encouraged discussions about community impact, local business responsibility, and the ways successful individuals can give back meaningfully. The video became a popular topic on social media, reinforcing the reach and influence of such acts of goodwill.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi viewers responded positively to the outreach, celebrating the tangible impact on residents while noting the professionalism of the organisation. People reflected on the importance of corporate and individual contributions to society, especially in areas where necessities remain scarce. The presence of high-end vehicles was acknowledged, but it did not overshadow the main story, which centred on feeding families and helping the community. The video left a lasting impression on many, encouraging conversations about giving back and supporting local initiatives in South Africa.

A MySol arranged food parcels while community members gathered to collect essential supplies. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Sqɐſɐɹᙠ 🇿🇦 wrote:

“The comment section is proof that no matter what you do… people will always have something bad to say. Big ups, Mysol.”

PaulKrugerJn added:

“This food parcel thing from billionaires is undermining our society… we'd rather have a daily running soup kitchen. Food parcels last a week, then it’s back to poverty again.”

SiT said:

“Where is Patrice Motsepe and other wealthy folks… when are they giving back to South Africans with scholarships, business incubation, schools, hospitals, roads?”

Khosi4life highlighted:

“Best way for tax reduction is to do food parcels, arghh, that’s why he is even capturing that. 🤣🤣”

Lerato said:

“Reading these comments made me realise people are never satisfied. 😭😭 Whether you do right or wrong. 💔”

Bushbaby added:

“That’s how you become relevant, sharing the little you have with the unfortunate. Thank you, Mysol.”

Hlayson Zalabantu shared:

“They hand out food parcels to keep people obedient and desperate. If they really wanted progress, they’d build entrepreneurs and wealth. Feeding someone for a day keeps them grateful; empowering them makes them unstoppable.”

Deemphow-phow commented:

“I wanted to say something, but y’all will attack me and say I’m jealous because he’s monied. 🤣”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to MySol

Businessman MySol has been making waves on social media by showing off the extent of his wealth.

A video that received 190,000 views on X showed the varying models, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW models owned by Solly Soka, aka MySol.

A local mining mogul, MySol, caused a stir online after splurging on a luxurious Brabus G63 AMG 6x6.

Source: Briefly News